First brought into force in 2019, the FTHBI was designed to make home ownership more affordable by offering qualifying home buyers an interest-free loan to put towards their down payment. In today’s sellers’ market, that’s an incentive that rightfully captures the attention of many first-timers—though the program does have its limitations and drawbacks, as we outline below.

The idea behind the FTHBI is simple: by covering a portion of your down payment, the government reduces the size of the mortgage you need to borrow, which has the added benefit of lowering your recurring mortgage payments. But don’t get the wrong idea: You will have to pay the money back, and depending on what happens to the housing market, it could be more than you originally borrowed (or planned for).

How does the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive work?

Through the FTHBI, first-time home buyers can apply to have the government cover 5% or 10% of the home’s purchase price. It comes in the form of an interest-free loan, to be put directly towards your down payment, that must only be paid back once the home is sold or after 25 years, whichever comes first.

This is considered a shared-equity mortgage, because the government retains its portion of the equity in your home. When the value of your home increases, so does the amount you will have to repay. By contrast, if the value of your home declines, you owe less money back. That’s because the size of the loan is tied to the percentage the government covered up-front.

For example, if you received 5% on a home worth $600,000 and then sell it for $800,000 five years later, you’d be required to repay $40,000—even though you only borrowed $30,000—because the amount owing is based on the current sale price. On the other hand, if you sold the same home for only $500,000, you would only be on the hook for a repayment of $25,000.

The table below illustrates various repayment scenarios, based on a home purchased for $600,000.

Home’s value at time of repayment Amount received (5%) Amount owed (5%) Amount received (10%) Amount owed (10%) $500,000 $30,000 $25,000 $60,000 $50,000 $600,000 $30,000 $30,000 $60,000 $60,000 $700,000 $30,000 $35,000 $60,000 $70,000 $800,000 $30,000 $40,000 $60,000 $80,000 $900,000 $30,000 $45,000 $60,000 $90,000

The type of property you are purchasing has an impact on the amount of incentive you are eligible to receive.

For new builds, first-timer buyers can receive 5% or 10% of the home’s value.

Resale homes—those that have been previously occupied by owners or tenants—are capped at 5%.

New and existing mobile/manufactured homes are also only eligible for the smaller 5% incentive.

First-Time Home Buyer Incentive or Home Buyers’ Plan: What’s the difference?

Though it has a similar name, the federal government’s Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) is different. Unlike the FTHBI, the HBP isn’t a financial incentive—it’s a program that allows qualifying first-time home buyers to withdraw up to $35,000 in funds without penalty from a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), which they can put toward buying or building a home. There are no penalties for withdrawal, but the money must be repaid within 15 years.