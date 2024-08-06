Bond yields have a “positive correlation” with fixed mortgage rates. That means when bond yields go up, so do fixed-rate mortgages, and vice versa. And since Canadian five-year government bond yields have dropped to 2.9%, as of Tuesday, mortgage rates are expected to come down, too.

What are bonds? Bonds are a form of debt security. Governments and corporations issue bonds to borrow money from investors. The amount borrowed is referred to as the bond’s face value or par value. Interest is paid on the face value to reward investors for lending their money. The rate may be fixed—constant over the duration of the bond—or variable, changing over time in response to changes in a benchmark interest rate such as the prime rate. Bonds are commonly referred to as fixed-income securities regardless of whether their interest rates are fixed or variable. Read “What are bonds?” from the MoneySense Glossary.

The effect on bonds

According to Ratehub.ca (Ratehub Inc. owns both Ratehub.ca and MoneySense), fixed mortgage rates are on their way down.

“Bond markets have dropped in response to yesterday’s massive stock sell-off, and are now at 2.97%, a low not seen since June 2023, and also marking a 20-basis point drop in the span of a week,” says mortgage expert Penelope Graham of Ratehub.ca. “That will certainly prompt additional discounts for fixed mortgage rates, on top of the lower rates we’ve seen hit the market in recent weeks.”

The effect on mortgage rates

Bond yields have been trickling down for a bit now. With the recent Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate cuts on June 5 and July 24, yields have hovered around 3.3%, which hinted at a drop in fixed mortgage rates. And yesterday’s investor sell-off indicated lack of confidence from investors. So, where do mortgage rates sit?

“Right now, the lowest insured five-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.29%, which is the lowest a five-year term has been since last May,” says Graham. “With further decreases expected, it’s a good idea for mortgage shoppers and renewers to look into their rate hold options, which would guarantee them today’s lows for up to 120 days.”

Check this table to see how mortgage rates are reacting.

powered by

Will things be more affordable? Maybe, for now

As for the market, some investors are relieved to see stock prices drop, namely those of technology companies, including the Magnificent 7, which have had a mixed bag of earnings this quarter. It’s not only made fixed mortgages, but also some sought-after stocks, more affordable.

Read more about fixed mortgage rates: