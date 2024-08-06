Advertisement

Real Estate

How changes to the Home Buyers’ Plan could affect your down payment

Columns

Can I sell my cottage tax-free?

Is there a tax exemption for capital gains? No, but find out how to allocate your principal residence exemption...

Columns

Inheriting cottage and the capital gains implications

Jill's late husband left her a cottage. What happens if she transfers ownership to her stepchildren?

Columns

Reducing capital gains on a cottage

With planning and the right documents, the capital gains tax owing on a family cottage can be lowered. Here...

Real Estate

What happens if you delist your condo?

You couldn’t get the offer you wanted, so you’ve pulled it off the market. Now what?

Ask a Planner

Capital gains tax when renting out your former principal residence

There may be tax implications to renting out your home after moving out of it. There are also some...

Mortgages

Mortgage renewal calculator

Is your mortgage coming up for renewal soon? Use this tool to figure out if switching lenders could save...

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024

News

What is the Bank of Canada’s interest rate?

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%.

Mortgages

Mortgage payment calculator

Use a mortgage payment calculator to understand what a mortgage will cost you in real terms.

