The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rose 1.3% in morning trading and were on track to break a brutal three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 had tumbled more than 6% after several weaker-than-expected reports raised concerns that the Federal Reserve had pumped the brakes too much on the U.S. economy through high interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 10.2% Tuesday, following its 12.4% sell-off the day before, which was its worst since 1987. Stocks in Tokyo rebounded as the value of the Japanese yen stabilized a bit against the U.S. dollar following several days of sharp gains.

What happened with investors’ confidence?

A rate hike last week by the Bank of Japan contributed to the turmoil by upending trades where investors had borrowed Japanese yen at low cost and invested it elsewhere around the world. The resulting exits from those investments may have helped accelerate the declines in global markets.

Starting Thursday, investors grew worried about a slowing U.S. economy. They pointed fingers at the Fed for waiting too long to cut rates and sold shares of technology companies that had ridden a frenzy around artificial intelligence to lofty stock market valuations.

Calmer voices that claimed the sell-off was a good thing because stock prices had risen too high seemed to prevail Tuesday. Some of Tuesday’s gainers were those same technology companies investors had fled from. Chipmaker Nvidia was up 3.8% Tuesday morning, following a drop of 6.4% on Monday.

What happened to stock markets

For individual investors, it’s not time for rash decisions, but a moment to make sure their investments are properly diversified, experts say.

Here’s a look at what’s driving the turbulence in markets:

Inflation and central banks

Starting in 2022, the U.S. Fed rapidly raised interest rates to combat a spike in inflation. It’s maintained its key rate at 5.4% for about a year. As part of its inflation fight, the Fed also aimed to cool down a red-hot labor market.

Investors thought the U.S. Fed and other central banks were on track, even though inflation remained somewhat above their targets—in the U.S. Fed’s case, 2%. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England cut rates once and the Fed signalled it was prepared to start cutting rates in September.