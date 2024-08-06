Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Oil sands at night

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: August 4, 2024

The U.S. Fed stands pat, big tech sags despite strength from Apple and Meta, consumer discretionary stocks wither, but...

Making sense of the markets this week: August 4, 2024
A woman in her late 50s/early 60s smiles, as her husband is behind her about to give her a hug. They're wondering about GICs for his retirement savigs

Ask MoneySense

Is now the time for retirees to sell stocks and buy GICs?

Many people near or in retirement are worried about stock market volatility. Does it ever make sense to put...

Is now the time for retirees to sell stocks and buy GICs?
The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Cenovus Energy Inc. says it will be returning "substantially" more money to shareholders in upcoming quarters after achieving its debt reduction target.

Stocks

Cenovus Energy reports earnings for Q3, reaches debt reduction target

Cenovus hits its debt reduction target, but pledges for no change in its strategy.

Cenovus Energy reports earnings for Q3, reaches debt reduction target
A group of teenagers all on their cellphones, checking their investments, we hope.

Investing

How to invest as a teenager in Canada

Birthday money burning a hole? Read our “investing for teens” guide for where to invest, how to buy stocks,...

How to invest as a teenager in Canada
A woman is looking at her notice of assessment to determine her RRSP contribution room.

RRSPs

How do the RRSP contribution carry-forward rules work?

What are the rules about RRSP carry forwards? Should you ever defer deducting a contribution?

How do the RRSP contribution carry-forward rules work?
Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2024
Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024
Young Canadian looking up online how much they should have saved by age 25.

Save

How much money should I have saved by age 25?

How much money should I have saved by age 25?
A dad and teenage son hug while playing basketball on their driveway

Save

How much money should I have saved by age 40?

How much money should I have saved by age 40?