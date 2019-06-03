Where to buy real estate in 2019: Edmonton

Is there upside potential in Edmonton? The city is experiencing a five-year-low in sales activity for all types of housing but, despite that, some analysts think the market will see a rebound.
According to statistics released by the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE), average home prices were down by 4.4% year-over-year in March 2019. The biggest declines—both in sales activity and in prices—were in condos and strata units (such as townhomes in multi-family complexes), with a 7% drop in sales activity, year-over-year, as of February 2017. Single-family home sales, on the other hand, were down just 2.7% year-over-year as of February—great, but definitely not quite as bad, either.
Michael Brodrick, chair of RAE, recently spoke to the press about the city’s current real estate market conditions. He stated that the still slow market is due, in part, to external factors beyond the city’s control, particularly last year’s implementation of the federal mortgage stress test.
But a rebound may be on the horizon—and it’s not necessarily tied to the price of oil. According to Colliers, a Canadian-based global commercial real estate firm, approximately 2.7 million sq. ft. of industrial space is under construction in and around Metro Edmonton. This is in addition to the 2.2 million sq. ft. of industrial space that was completed in 2018.
The surge in commercial land and space is due, in part, to the cheaper land costs offered in and around Edmonton. (Taxes outside Edmonton also hover around $1 to $2 cheaper per square foot, for even more cost savings.)
A contributing factor is how accessible these spaces are now that Edmonton has Anthony Henday Drive, a commuter highway that circles the city (it was completed in 2016).
In fact, Ford Motors recently completed its new 403,000-square-foot distribution centre, located just outside the city of Leduc, which is 35 kilometres south of Edmonton’s city centre. This new build means that Ford nearly doubled its space in Edmonton. Plus, additional ventures are either moving to or expanding their operations in this once-oil-dependent city. Aurora Sky, the licensed cannabis grower, recently completed its second big project in the Leduc area.
Over the next year, other big names have big plans for commercial space in and around Edmonton, including Amazon’s 1-million-square-foot distribution centre, as well as Champion Pet Foods’ 371,000-square-foot production facility, both scheduled to open in 2020.
Why should buyers and sellers care? Because an investment in business infrastructure means jobs, and jobs mean dependable wages—and predictable, stable income is arguably the number one factor when it comes to an increase in housing market activity.
To make a smart real estate decision, however, buyers need to factor in current conditions, future possible growth and whether the neighbourhood offers good value. This year’s Where to Buy Real Estate report will help you do that.Search by neighbourhood or area to filter results.
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|Area
|Average home price (2017)
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Avg. price vs. metro district
|Avg. price vs. outer region
|1-year price change
|5-year price change
|Final Star Rating
|1
|Montrose
|Zone 06
|$220,200
|98.15%
|90.74%
|63.32%
|69.93%
|58.60%
|2.26%
|11.21%
|★★★★½
|2
|Alberta Avenue
|Zone 05
|$269,500
|97.15%
|83.10%
|59.31%
|79.36%
|54.88%
|-0.32%
|8.96%
|★★★★
|3
|Prince Charles
|Zone 04
|$221,900
|96.06%
|79.94%
|72.58%
|74.08%
|67.17%
|0.79%
|9.64%
|★★★★
|4
|Mccauley
|Zone 13
|$252,500
|98.69%
|71.30%
|59.76%
|66.94%
|55.31%
|-3.14%
|7.61%
|★★★★
|5
|Delton
|Zone 05
|$217,000
|96.99%
|69.98%
|68.00%
|76.17%
|62.93%
|-1.44%
|8.14%
|★★★★
|6
|Eastwood
|Zone 05
|$300,400
|99.31%
|67.67%
|58.44%
|65.46%
|54.09%
|-1.32%
|6.27%
|★★★★
|7
|Bellevue
|Zone 09
|$342,100
|85.96%
|79.94%
|80.90%
|89.35%
|74.87%
|2.46%
|6.90%
|★★★★
|8
|Inglewood
|Zone 24
|$260,700
|76.62%
|87.19%
|92.14%
|79.89%
|85.27%
|2.83%
|9.30%
|★★★½
|9
|Beacon Heights
|Zone 23
|$190,900
|95.83%
|64.43%
|70.21%
|77.54%
|64.98%
|-0.27%
|6.54%
|★★★½
|10
|Parkdale
|Zone 05
|$359,500
|100.00%
|59.80%
|51.41%
|57.59%
|47.58%
|-2.10%
|5.59%
|★★★½
|11
|Brentwood
|Zone 25
|$342,100
|69.52%
|86.65%
|96.82%
|82.44%
|89.60%
|0.00%
|8.15%
|★★★½
|12
|Inglewood
|Zone 07
|$292,100
|68.21%
|87.19%
|92.14%
|94.04%
|85.27%
|2.83%
|9.30%
|★★★½
|13
|Elmwood Park
|Zone 05
|$252,500
|87.89%
|67.98%
|78.67%
|88.12%
|72.80%
|0.38%
|6.80%
|★★★½
|14
|Calder
|Zone 01
|$353,700
|97.76%
|55.56%
|68.00%
|69.41%
|62.93%
|-3.77%
|1.57%
|★★★½
|15
|Strathcona Village
|Zone 25
|$274,400
|71.53%
|80.09%
|95.26%
|81.11%
|88.16%
|2.49%
|4.18%
|★★★½
|16
|Balwin
|Zone 02
|$289,800
|93.90%
|56.48%
|73.90%
|80.75%
|68.39%
|-3.18%
|2.16%
|★★★½
|17
|Newton
|Zone 06
|$383,900
|89.58%
|61.73%
|78.05%
|86.20%
|72.23%
|-1.43%
|7.25%
|★★★½
|18
|McKernan
|Zone 15
|$291,500
|61.19%
|87.58%
|103.39%
|78.61%
|95.68%
|-0.75%
|12.32%
|★★★½
|19
|Rundle Heights
|Zone 23
|$370,100
|88.89%
|60.96%
|78.51%
|86.70%
|72.65%
|0.00%
|4.33%
|★★★½
|20
|Maplegrove
|Zone 25
|$298,000
|64.58%
|84.03%
|99.68%
|84.87%
|92.25%
|-1.02%
|8.53%
|★★★½
|21
|Brookview
|Zone 91
|$347,800
|88.04%
|60.96%
|80.26%
|86.37%
|74.27%
|2.76%
|-2.01%
|★★★½
|22
|Broadmoor
|Zone 25
|$386,100
|73.69%
|74.07%
|93.67%
|79.76%
|86.69%
|-2.39%
|6.65%
|★★★½
|23
|Parkallen
|Zone 15
|$285,700
|60.34%
|87.50%
|103.99%
|79.06%
|96.23%
|-0.36%
|10.79%
|★★★½
|24
|Killarney
|Zone 02
|$317,300
|90.82%
|57.48%
|76.95%
|84.98%
|71.21%
|-2.12%
|0.07%
|★★★½
|25
|Spruce Avenue
|Zone 08
|$314,400
|76.31%
|70.60%
|85.46%
|95.72%
|79.09%
|-2.76%
|10.06%
|★★★½
|26
|Sturgeon Heights
|Zone 24
|$378,700
|88.58%
|57.64%
|84.68%
|73.43%
|78.36%
|-1.93%
|4.42%
|★★★½
|27
|King Edward Park
|Zone 17
|$406,800
|51.70%
|93.60%
|101.99%
|97.98%
|94.39%
|2.24%
|14.86%
|★★★½
|28
|Queen Alexandra
|Zone 15
|$404,600
|50.08%
|94.52%
|109.56%
|83.30%
|101.39%
|3.27%
|14.21%
|★★★½
|29
|Allendale
|Zone 15
|$391,600
|51.23%
|91.82%
|108.97%
|82.85%
|100.84%
|1.56%
|11.00%
|★★★½
|30
|Idylwylde
|Zone 18
|$355,900
|45.22%
|97.53%
|105.47%
|101.32%
|97.60%
|7.17%
|17.60%
|★★★½
|31
|Sherwood Heights
|Zone 25
|$320,400
|71.14%
|71.45%
|95.85%
|81.62%
|88.71%
|-2.41%
|5.73%
|★★★½
|32
|West Jasper Place
|Zone 22
|$372,800
|86.42%
|56.02%
|86.29%
|73.51%
|79.86%
|-0.59%
|-0.37%
|★★★½
|33
|Ritchie
|Zone 17
|$278,800
|51.54%
|89.43%
|100.40%
|106.41%
|92.92%
|0.30%
|10.99%
|★★★½
|34
|Belvedere
|Zone 02
|$382,100
|92.36%
|50.15%
|75.09%
|82.93%
|69.49%
|-3.70%
|1.46%
|★★★½
|35
|Mills Haven
|Zone 25
|$339,800
|57.10%
|83.64%
|102.91%
|87.62%
|95.24%
|-0.49%
|7.57%
|★★★½
|36
|Sherbrooke
|Zone 04
|$333,900
|69.14%
|71.76%
|91.52%
|93.41%
|84.69%
|-0.99%
|6.62%
|★★★½
|37
|Mission
|Zone 24
|$301,900
|80.71%
|59.72%
|89.93%
|77.98%
|83.22%
|-1.59%
|4.54%
|★★★½
|38
|Bannerman
|Zone 35
|$279,200
|85.03%
|55.09%
|81.31%
|89.80%
|75.25%
|-2.39%
|1.75%
|★★★
|39
|Beverly Heights
|Zone 23
|$312,900
|92.05%
|48.30%
|75.20%
|83.04%
|69.59%
|-1.41%
|1.94%
|★★★
|40
|Bergman
|Zone 23
|$393,000
|81.17%
|58.64%
|84.27%
|93.07%
|77.99%
|0.00%
|3.51%
|★★★
|41
|Glen Allan
|Zone 25
|$312,900
|51.39%
|86.65%
|105.84%
|90.12%
|97.95%
|-0.48%
|9.20%
|★★★
|42
|Kildare
|Zone 02
|$301,700
|81.17%
|57.02%
|84.27%
|93.07%
|77.99%
|-3.34%
|1.82%
|★★★
|43
|Delwood
|Zone 02
|$367,800
|85.34%
|52.62%
|81.26%
|89.74%
|75.20%
|-3.05%
|1.38%
|★★★
|44
|Grovenor
|Zone 21
|$367,600
|55.71%
|81.64%
|99.06%
|101.11%
|91.67%
|1.38%
|5.96%
|★★★
|45
|Forest Lawn
|Zone 24
|$315,200
|65.82%
|70.83%
|99.00%
|85.85%
|91.62%
|-2.03%
|7.99%
|★★★
|46
|Spruce Village
|Zone 91
|$353,500
|79.71%
|56.87%
|84.89%
|91.35%
|78.56%
|2.27%
|-2.60%
|★★★
|47
|Michaels Park
|Zone 29
|$311,900
|65.51%
|71.14%
|95.21%
|91.46%
|88.11%
|0.08%
|3.51%
|★★★
|48
|Jasper Park
|Zone 22
|$270,800
|90.43%
|45.99%
|84.00%
|71.56%
|77.74%
|-2.50%
|0.26%
|★★★
|49
|Westwood
|Zone 08
|$325,500
|93.98%
|41.67%
|72.93%
|81.69%
|67.50%
|-2.20%
|-0.11%
|★★★
|50
|Meyonohk
|Zone 29
|$370,200
|81.33%
|53.86%
|87.66%
|84.22%
|81.13%
|-1.06%
|0.37%
|★★★
|51
|Akinsdale
|Zone 24
|$370,200
|63.19%
|70.45%
|99.70%
|86.46%
|92.27%
|-1.17%
|6.50%
|★★★
|52
|Summerlea
|Zone 20
|$379,100
|64.27%
|69.75%
|99.70%
|84.94%
|92.27%
|-0.62%
|2.18%
|★★★
|53
|Westboro
|Zone 25
|$337,600
|58.49%
|74.77%
|102.10%
|86.94%
|94.49%
|-2.49%
|7.30%
|★★★
|54
|Dovercourt
|Zone 04
|$312,900
|71.14%
|62.58%
|90.92%
|92.80%
|84.14%
|-1.55%
|6.97%
|★★★
|55
|Hairsine
|Zone 35
|$298,200
|81.17%
|52.47%
|84.27%
|93.07%
|77.99%
|-4.11%
|2.49%
|★★★
|56
|Britannia Youngstown
|Zone 21
|$336,900
|90.43%
|43.13%
|80.31%
|81.97%
|74.32%
|-3.12%
|-0.27%
|★★★
|57
|Mcleod
|Zone 02
|$297,700
|66.98%
|66.51%
|90.74%
|100.21%
|83.97%
|-2.26%
|2.96%
|★★★
|58
|Glenwood
|Zone 22
|$417,200
|93.52%
|39.20%
|80.18%
|68.30%
|74.20%
|-3.34%
|0.00%
|★★★
|59
|Argyll
|Zone 17
|$311,200
|33.49%
|98.84%
|112.36%
|107.94%
|103.98%
|6.32%
|21.07%
|★★★
|60
|Broxton Park
|Zone 91
|$410,900
|83.49%
|48.53%
|83.81%
|90.19%
|77.56%
|-2.60%
|-0.03%
|★★★
|61
|Kenilworth
|Zone 18
|$364,200
|35.49%
|96.14%
|110.67%
|106.31%
|102.41%
|5.04%
|15.16%
|★★★
|62
|Woodcroft
|Zone 07
|$316,000
|57.64%
|72.99%
|98.09%
|100.12%
|90.77%
|0.52%
|5.23%
|★★★
|63
|Homesteader
|Zone 35
|$341,400
|78.09%
|52.85%
|85.11%
|93.99%
|78.76%
|-3.22%
|2.66%
|★★★
|64
|Kameyosek
|Zone 29
|$332,800
|72.30%
|57.95%
|91.95%
|88.33%
|85.09%
|-0.87%
|1.55%
|★★★
|65
|Tipaskan
|Zone 29
|$272,300
|77.24%
|52.78%
|89.63%
|86.10%
|82.95%
|-1.16%
|0.09%
|★★★
|66
|Glengarry
|Zone 02
|$454,500
|94.06%
|36.11%
|73.34%
|80.99%
|67.87%
|-3.13%
|-1.80%
|★★★
|67
|Pleasantview
|Zone 15
|$332,500
|32.64%
|96.06%
|122.41%
|93.07%
|113.28%
|3.34%
|16.12%
|★★★
|68
|Grove Meadows
|Zone 91
|$355,900
|70.83%
|57.95%
|89.55%
|96.37%
|82.87%
|0.27%
|-0.33%
|★★★
|69
|Grandin
|Zone 24
|$317,900
|70.06%
|57.72%
|95.85%
|83.12%
|88.71%
|-2.87%
|5.45%
|★★★
|70
|Sifton Park
|Zone 35
|$426,700
|76.77%
|51.31%
|85.62%
|94.56%
|79.23%
|-4.04%
|1.53%
|★★★
|71
|Ottewell
|Zone 18
|$305,000
|29.71%
|97.53%
|114.92%
|110.40%
|106.35%
|5.00%
|18.76%
|★★★
|72
|Rosslyn
|Zone 01
|$258,400
|87.73%
|37.42%
|82.14%
|85.11%
|76.02%
|-4.57%
|-1.36%
|★★★
|73
|Sherwood
|Zone 22
|$426,200
|97.61%
|29.32%
|69.59%
|59.28%
|64.40%
|0.00%
|-5.93%
|★★★
|74
|Avonmore
|Zone 17
|$360,200
|30.40%
|96.14%
|114.79%
|110.27%
|106.23%
|5.52%
|14.88%
|★★★
|75
|Tweddle Place
|Zone 29
|$274,800
|62.50%
|64.43%
|97.01%
|93.19%
|89.78%
|-0.80%
|2.01%
|★★★
|76
|Athlone
|Zone 01
|$367,700
|94.98%
|32.25%
|74.01%
|75.54%
|68.49%
|-4.78%
|-2.17%
|★★★
|77
|Highlands
|Zone 09
|$410,000
|52.85%
|73.23%
|99.03%
|109.37%
|91.65%
|-1.34%
|8.92%
|★★★
|78
|Village on the Lake
|Zone 25
|$339,500
|42.13%
|82.64%
|110.42%
|94.02%
|102.19%
|0.61%
|6.22%
|★★★
|79
|Richfield
|Zone 29
|$429,400
|73.23%
|52.08%
|91.44%
|87.84%
|84.62%
|-0.56%
|-0.21%
|★★★
|80
|Hazeldean
|Zone 17
|$327,500
|28.94%
|95.91%
|115.65%
|111.10%
|107.03%
|3.74%
|15.99%
|★★★
|81
|Canora
|Zone 21
|$338,200
|77.16%
|47.99%
|88.20%
|90.03%
|81.63%
|-3.68%
|1.61%
|★★★
|82
|Sakaw
|Zone 29
|$438,000
|73.84%
|51.16%
|91.09%
|87.50%
|84.29%
|-1.34%
|-0.24%
|★★★
|83
|Gold Bar
|Zone 19
|$409,100
|25.62%
|98.61%
|117.96%
|113.32%
|109.17%
|6.49%
|19.41%
|★★★
|84
|Regency Park
|Zone 25
|$410,200
|42.82%
|80.94%
|110.18%
|93.82%
|101.97%
|-0.17%
|6.40%
|★★★
|85
|Davidson Creek
|Zone 25
|$435,400
|41.51%
|82.33%
|110.48%
|94.07%
|102.24%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|★★★
|86
|Fulton Place
|Zone 19
|$350,300
|26.47%
|97.07%
|117.26%
|112.65%
|108.52%
|5.96%
|17.39%
|★★★
|87
|Queen Mary Park
|Zone 08
|$390,400
|58.95%
|64.74%
|94.34%
|105.67%
|87.31%
|-1.44%
|4.19%
|★★★
|88
|Braeside
|Zone 24
|$421,000
|51.62%
|71.53%
|105.14%
|91.17%
|97.30%
|-1.16%
|5.43%
|★★★
|89
|Woodbridge Farms
|Zone 25
|$339,500
|37.04%
|85.57%
|113.39%
|96.55%
|104.93%
|-0.05%
|8.28%
|★★★
|90
|Kirkness
|Zone 35
|$336,100
|65.28%
|57.48%
|91.44%
|100.98%
|84.62%
|-3.50%
|3.13%
|★★★
|91
|Pollard Meadows
|Zone 29
|$443,500
|75.31%
|47.30%
|90.52%
|86.96%
|83.77%
|-1.29%
|-0.62%
|★★★
|92
|Terrace Heights
|Zone 19
|$213,200
|23.46%
|98.46%
|119.45%
|114.75%
|110.54%
|7.15%
|18.81%
|★★★
|93
|Downtown
|Zone 91
|$297,500
|99.61%
|21.91%
|57.42%
|61.79%
|53.14%
|-4.05%
|-2.69%
|★★★
|94
|York
|Zone 02
|$256,500
|87.19%
|34.72%
|80.12%
|88.49%
|74.15%
|-4.43%
|-1.13%
|★★★
|95
|City Centre
|Zone 91
|$336,900
|96.68%
|24.85%
|69.08%
|74.34%
|63.93%
|-4.15%
|-1.54%
|★★★
|96
|Daly Grove
|Zone 29
|$321,000
|75.00%
|46.37%
|90.74%
|87.17%
|83.97%
|-1.29%
|-0.77%
|★★★
|97
|Weinlos
|Zone 29
|$502,100
|83.41%
|37.58%
|86.45%
|83.05%
|80.01%
|-2.10%
|-1.74%
|★★★
|98
|Lendrum Place
|Zone 15
|$319,300
|20.52%
|99.61%
|135.23%
|102.81%
|125.15%
|7.15%
|23.18%
|★★★
|99
|Northmount
|Zone 02
|$311,300
|76.39%
|44.60%
|86.00%
|94.97%
|79.58%
|-2.92%
|-0.47%
|★★★
|100
|Kensington
|Zone 01
|$439,000
|86.27%
|34.80%
|83.84%
|85.57%
|77.59%
|-4.39%
|-2.32%
|★★★
|101
|Forest Heights
|Zone 19
|$413,200
|25.00%
|93.06%
|118.23%
|113.58%
|109.42%
|1.64%
|13.06%
|★★★
|102
|Woodlands
|Zone 24
|$456,200
|39.20%
|79.01%
|111.28%
|96.50%
|102.99%
|-0.65%
|6.80%
|★★★
|103
|Holyrood
|Zone 18
|$251,600
|20.52%
|97.22%
|122.87%
|118.03%
|113.71%
|4.63%
|18.43%
|★★★
|104
|West Grove
|Zone 91
|$326,900
|97.69%
|20.45%
|67.76%
|72.92%
|62.71%
|-3.45%
|-3.64%
|★★★
|105
|Lago Lindo
|Zone 28
|$345,600
|72.84%
|44.83%
|88.04%
|97.23%
|81.48%
|-2.97%
|-0.94%
|★★★
|106
|Baranow
|Zone 27
|$317,200
|65.90%
|51.70%
|93.08%
|95.00%
|86.14%
|-1.43%
|-1.76%
|★★★
|107
|Evansdale
|Zone 02
|$305,000
|77.39%
|40.51%
|85.43%
|94.35%
|79.06%
|-3.65%
|-0.56%
|★★★
|108
|Meridian Heights
|Zone 91
|$435,500
|85.65%
|31.64%
|82.14%
|88.40%
|76.02%
|-4.03%
|-1.42%
|★★★
|109
|Strathearn
|Zone 18
|$322,100
|26.16%
|90.90%
|117.29%
|112.68%
|108.55%
|0.00%
|14.45%
|★★★
|110
|Prince Rupert
|Zone 08
|$349,800
|74.54%
|42.75%
|86.75%
|97.17%
|80.28%
|-1.47%
|0.06%
|★★★
|111
|Lee Ridge
|Zone 29
|$409,200
|67.05%
|50.08%
|94.21%
|90.50%
|87.19%
|-1.80%
|-0.06%
|★★★
|112
|Emerald Hills
|Zone 25
|$322,800
|42.52%
|73.69%
|110.21%
|93.84%
|101.99%
|1.51%
|3.13%
|★★½
|113
|Kiniski Gardens
|Zone 29
|$346,800
|82.41%
|34.26%
|86.94%
|83.52%
|80.46%
|-2.09%
|-2.51%
|★★½
|114
|Menisa
|Zone 29
|$324,100
|68.52%
|47.45%
|93.40%
|89.73%
|86.44%
|-1.62%
|-0.52%
|★★½
|115
|Meyokumin
|Zone 29
|$330,600
|81.87%
|33.95%
|87.29%
|83.85%
|80.78%
|-2.58%
|-1.79%
|★★½
|116
|Minchau
|Zone 29
|$476,800
|78.70%
|36.96%
|89.04%
|85.54%
|82.40%
|-2.39%
|-1.55%
|★★½
|117
|Capilano
|Zone 19
|$403,800
|15.74%
|99.31%
|128.41%
|123.36%
|118.84%
|8.19%
|21.38%
|★★½
|118
|Keheewin
|Zone 16
|$375,800
|51.54%
|63.50%
|108.75%
|82.68%
|100.64%
|-1.92%
|1.69%
|★★½
|119
|Belmead
|Zone 20
|$353,600
|61.50%
|53.40%
|101.21%
|86.22%
|93.67%
|-1.21%
|0.11%
|★★½
|120
|Ekota
|Zone 29
|$393,100
|65.20%
|49.77%
|95.23%
|91.49%
|88.13%
|-1.48%
|-0.45%
|★★½
|121
|Ermineskin
|Zone 16
|$313,000
|56.79%
|57.95%
|105.87%
|80.49%
|97.98%
|-1.21%
|-0.38%
|★★½
|122
|Kilkenny
|Zone 02
|$357,400
|80.25%
|34.49%
|84.30%
|93.10%
|78.01%
|-4.05%
|-1.39%
|★★½
|123
|Fraser
|Zone 35
|$361,600
|57.10%
|57.41%
|96.26%
|106.30%
|89.08%
|-3.25%
|3.29%
|★★½
|124
|Graybriar
|Zone 91
|$327,800
|56.48%
|57.48%
|97.39%
|104.80%
|90.13%
|0.33%
|-1.58%
|★★½
|125
|Overlanders
|Zone 35
|$311,100
|72.22%
|41.74%
|88.28%
|97.50%
|81.70%
|-3.22%
|-0.79%
|★★½
|126
|Wellington
|Zone 01
|$332,300
|86.88%
|27.16%
|83.79%
|85.52%
|77.54%
|-4.92%
|-2.84%
|★★½
|127
|Baturyn
|Zone 27
|$402,100
|74.00%
|39.35%
|89.50%
|91.35%
|82.82%
|-2.89%
|-1.77%
|★★½
|128
|Rideau Park
|Zone 16
|$344,700
|52.70%
|60.57%
|108.30%
|82.34%
|100.22%
|-1.45%
|-0.10%
|★★½
|129
|Elmwood
|Zone 22
|$335,800
|75.54%
|37.58%
|92.84%
|79.08%
|85.91%
|-1.60%
|-1.85%
|★★½
|130
|Dunluce
|Zone 27
|$346,000
|72.15%
|40.51%
|90.44%
|92.31%
|83.70%
|-3.26%
|-1.21%
|★★½
|131
|Hillview
|Zone 29
|$343,400
|69.21%
|43.52%
|93.19%
|89.52%
|86.24%
|-1.96%
|-0.86%
|★★½
|132
|Satoo
|Zone 29
|$328,900
|70.83%
|41.44%
|92.49%
|88.85%
|85.59%
|-2.33%
|-1.07%
|★★½
|133
|Kernohan
|Zone 35
|$322,600
|71.30%
|40.97%
|88.58%
|97.83%
|81.98%
|-4.11%
|-0.27%
|★★½
|134
|Woodhaven
|Zone 91
|$324,100
|76.47%
|35.73%
|86.88%
|93.50%
|80.41%
|-3.27%
|-1.47%
|★★½
|135
|Belmont
|Zone 35
|$403,500
|74.00%
|38.04%
|87.29%
|96.40%
|80.78%
|-3.34%
|-1.10%
|★★½
|136
|Duggan
|Zone 16
|$406,900
|52.08%
|59.03%
|108.67%
|82.62%
|100.57%
|-2.42%
|1.00%
|★★½
|137
|Deer Ridge
|Zone 24
|$314,500
|42.36%
|68.52%
|109.59%
|95.03%
|101.42%
|-0.71%
|3.33%
|★★½
|138
|Brookwood
|Zone 91
|$343,200
|80.48%
|30.63%
|84.70%
|91.15%
|78.39%
|-3.05%
|-1.99%
|★★½
|139
|Bisset
|Zone 29
|$313,500
|71.14%
|39.89%
|92.43%
|88.80%
|85.54%
|-1.61%
|-1.61%
|★★½
|140
|Forest Greens
|Zone 25
|$511,500
|89.20%
|21.06%
|84.43%
|71.89%
|78.14%
|-4.94%
|-2.91%
|★★½
|141
|Strathcona
|Zone 15
|$329,700
|19.52%
|90.05%
|137.76%
|104.74%
|127.49%
|0.10%
|11.29%
|★★½
|142
|Carlisle
|Zone 27
|$346,600
|75.54%
|33.72%
|88.80%
|90.63%
|82.18%
|-3.40%
|-2.11%
|★★½
|143
|Crawford Plains
|Zone 29
|$563,800
|68.83%
|40.35%
|93.35%
|89.68%
|86.39%
|-1.84%
|-1.45%
|★★½
|144
|Grandview Heights
|Zone 15
|$413,200
|9.41%
|98.84%
|151.84%
|115.45%
|140.52%
|6.36%
|20.06%
|★★½
|145
|Woodlands
|Zone 91
|$517,500
|29.48%
|79.01%
|111.28%
|119.76%
|102.99%
|-0.65%
|6.80%
|★★½
|146
|Garneau
|Zone 15
|$456,400
|17.67%
|90.35%
|139.38%
|105.97%
|128.98%
|0.62%
|9.38%
|★★½
|147
|Clover Bar Ranch
|Zone 25
|$440,300
|22.30%
|88.19%
|122.92%
|110.97%
|113.75%
|1.04%
|7.72%
|★★½
|148
|Aspen Trails
|Zone 25
|$391,100
|29.94%
|77.39%
|118.58%
|100.97%
|109.74%
|3.11%
|3.28%
|★★½
|149
|Legacy Park
|Zone 91
|$314,500
|40.12%
|67.36%
|105.33%
|113.35%
|97.48%
|3.33%
|-1.31%
|★★½
|150
|Glens The
|Zone 91
|$369,500
|80.48%
|26.77%
|84.70%
|91.15%
|78.39%
|-3.26%
|-2.12%
|★★½
|151
|Spruce Ridge
|Zone 91
|$483,700
|53.09%
|54.24%
|99.52%
|107.09%
|92.10%
|2.27%
|-2.87%
|★★½
|152
|Bonnie Doon
|Zone 18
|$293,400
|14.43%
|92.52%
|130.27%
|125.15%
|120.56%
|0.58%
|15.11%
|★★½
|153
|Lauderdale
|Zone 01
|$343,600
|91.90%
|15.74%
|79.02%
|80.65%
|73.13%
|-5.66%
|-5.60%
|★★½
|154
|Aspen Glen
|Zone 91
|$286,600
|63.81%
|43.06%
|92.54%
|99.59%
|85.64%
|0.41%
|-3.10%
|★★½
|155
|Mayfield
|Zone 21
|$358,300
|93.52%
|13.04%
|77.19%
|78.78%
|71.43%
|-4.28%
|-4.37%
|★★½
|156
|Lakewood
|Zone 91
|$441,000
|57.79%
|47.99%
|96.50%
|103.85%
|89.30%
|-0.06%
|-2.40%
|★★½
|157
|Westmount
|Zone 07
|$386,900
|22.15%
|82.56%
|118.77%
|121.23%
|109.92%
|0.11%
|7.25%
|★★½
|158
|Beaumaris
|Zone 27
|$459,900
|45.37%
|59.10%
|104.20%
|106.36%
|96.43%
|-1.63%
|0.31%
|★★½
|159
|Clarkdale Meadows
|Zone 25
|$469,200
|25.00%
|79.17%
|123.86%
|105.47%
|114.63%
|0.90%
|4.05%
|★★½
|160
|Lakeland Ridge
|Zone 25
|$439,600
|23.15%
|80.79%
|126.37%
|107.60%
|116.95%
|1.93%
|5.49%
|★★½
|161
|Malmo Plains
|Zone 15
|$454,500
|37.04%
|66.67%
|118.39%
|90.01%
|109.57%
|-1.68%
|2.93%
|★★½
|162
|Foxboro
|Zone 25
|$529,800
|26.62%
|77.16%
|122.41%
|104.23%
|113.28%
|1.07%
|3.44%
|★★½
|163
|Skyrattler
|Zone 16
|$327,800
|15.43%
|88.58%
|142.69%
|108.48%
|132.05%
|3.05%
|7.49%
|★★½
|164
|Southridge
|Zone 91
|$328,800
|73.46%
|30.56%
|88.28%
|95.01%
|81.70%
|-2.61%
|-2.79%
|★★½
|165
|Caernarvon
|Zone 27
|$437,600
|76.16%
|27.08%
|88.55%
|90.39%
|81.95%
|-4.53%
|-2.61%
|★★½
|166
|Greenfield
|Zone 16
|$376,900
|38.35%
|64.51%
|117.86%
|89.60%
|109.07%
|-2.17%
|1.93%
|★★½
|167
|Lynnwood
|Zone 22
|$369,900
|60.34%
|42.59%
|101.51%
|86.47%
|93.94%
|-2.33%
|-0.74%
|★★½
|168
|Aldergrove
|Zone 20
|$431,400
|64.89%
|37.96%
|99.62%
|84.87%
|92.20%
|-2.40%
|-1.47%
|★★½
|169
|Ormsby Place
|Zone 20
|$313,500
|33.80%
|68.67%
|116.19%
|98.98%
|107.52%
|-0.99%
|2.86%
|★★½
|170
|Forest Green
|Zone 91
|$400,900
|81.33%
|21.06%
|84.43%
|90.86%
|78.14%
|-4.94%
|-2.91%
|★★½
|171
|Royal Gardens
|Zone 16
|$374,800
|53.24%
|49.07%
|107.97%
|82.09%
|99.92%
|-3.81%
|1.11%
|★★½
|172
|The Fairways
|Zone 91
|$479,500
|50.31%
|51.70%
|100.94%
|108.63%
|93.42%
|1.30%
|-2.98%
|★★½
|173
|Foxhaven
|Zone 25
|$365,900
|19.52%
|81.02%
|129.14%
|109.96%
|119.51%
|0.52%
|5.59%
|★★½
|174
|Downtown
|Zone 12
|$334,000
|52.47%
|48.23%
|98.55%
|110.38%
|91.20%
|-1.40%
|0.91%
|★★½
|175
|West Meadowlark Park
|Zone 22
|$801,200
|80.71%
|19.98%
|89.95%
|76.63%
|83.25%
|-3.10%
|-4.19%
|★★½
|176
|Windsor Park
|Zone 15
|$334,000
|0.54%
|99.23%
|215.78%
|164.06%
|199.69%
|5.43%
|26.87%
|★★½
|177
|Thorncliffe
|Zone 20
|$393,100
|80.71%
|18.67%
|89.95%
|76.63%
|83.25%
|-5.84%
|-2.37%
|★★½
|178
|Canossa
|Zone 27
|$379,100
|41.98%
|57.41%
|105.87%
|108.06%
|97.98%
|0.00%
|-1.13%
|★★½
|179
|Greenview
|Zone 29
|$488,100
|51.39%
|48.07%
|102.10%
|98.08%
|94.49%
|-2.37%
|-0.45%
|★★½
|180
|Charlton Heights
|Zone 25
|$434,100
|17.36%
|81.64%
|131.46%
|111.93%
|121.66%
|-0.10%
|6.60%
|★★½
|181
|Lacombe Park
|Zone 24
|$331,000
|31.94%
|67.21%
|116.91%
|101.38%
|108.20%
|-1.36%
|5.65%
|★★½
|182
|High Park
|Zone 21
|$362,100
|74.54%
|24.85%
|89.15%
|90.99%
|82.50%
|-5.24%
|-1.78%
|★★½
|183
|Lymburn
|Zone 20
|$670,800
|68.29%
|30.71%
|97.52%
|83.08%
|90.25%
|-3.62%
|-1.50%
|★★½
|184
|Belgravia
|Zone 15
|$387,500
|2.08%
|96.14%
|180.66%
|137.36%
|167.19%
|3.18%
|18.14%
|★★½
|185
|Casselman
|Zone 02
|$388,000
|41.05%
|57.18%
|104.36%
|115.26%
|96.58%
|0.00%
|-0.97%
|★★½
|186
|Jamieson Place
|Zone 20
|$347,900
|54.32%
|43.36%
|104.50%
|89.02%
|96.71%
|-2.66%
|-0.67%
|★★½
|187
|Lorelei
|Zone 27
|$465,200
|63.89%
|33.80%
|93.70%
|95.64%
|86.71%
|-3.87%
|-2.03%
|★★½
|188
|Pineview
|Zone 24
|$378,000
|22.69%
|74.54%
|125.29%
|108.64%
|115.95%
|-0.15%
|4.12%
|★★½
|189
|Klarvatten
|Zone 28
|$371,600
|45.60%
|51.16%
|101.80%
|112.43%
|94.21%
|-1.84%
|-1.10%
|★★½
|190
|Hilldowns
|Zone 91
|$342,300
|51.54%
|44.83%
|100.08%
|107.70%
|92.62%
|0.81%
|-3.46%
|★★½
|191
|Heatherglen
|Zone 91
|$515,900
|64.66%
|30.94%
|92.19%
|99.21%
|85.32%
|-1.58%
|-4.52%
|★★½
|192
|Gariepy
|Zone 20
|$403,600
|13.12%
|82.41%
|138.94%
|118.36%
|128.58%
|-1.00%
|7.82%
|★★½
|193
|North Glenora
|Zone 07
|$463,100
|36.27%
|59.18%
|108.70%
|110.95%
|100.59%
|-1.37%
|6.13%
|★★½
|194
|Blue Quill
|Zone 16
|$330,600
|29.24%
|65.66%
|124.72%
|94.83%
|115.42%
|-1.15%
|1.62%
|★★½
|195
|Millgrove
|Zone 91
|$519,000
|71.84%
|22.76%
|89.04%
|95.82%
|82.40%
|-2.99%
|-3.62%
|★★½
|196
|Craigavon
|Zone 25
|$345,700
|12.04%
|82.18%
|139.78%
|119.02%
|129.36%
|1.09%
|5.47%
|★★½
|197
|Meadowlark Park
|Zone 22
|$377,700
|74.77%
|19.98%
|93.11%
|79.31%
|86.16%
|-3.84%
|-3.11%
|★★½
|198
|Callingwood North
|Zone 20
|$582,600
|59.57%
|34.49%
|101.72%
|86.66%
|94.14%
|-3.30%
|-1.07%
|★★½
|199
|Lansdowne
|Zone 15
|$381,100
|7.56%
|85.73%
|156.91%
|119.30%
|145.21%
|0.00%
|7.61%
|★★½
|200
|La Perle
|Zone 20
|$431,500
|57.72%
|35.80%
|102.64%
|87.44%
|94.99%
|-4.82%
|-0.16%
|★★½
|201
|Summerwood
|Zone 25
|$438,000
|33.64%
|59.49%
|116.21%
|98.95%
|107.55%
|1.79%
|-1.78%
|★★½
|202
|Heritage Lakes
|Zone 24
|$449,600
|30.40%
|62.89%
|117.96%
|102.29%
|109.17%
|-0.86%
|2.36%
|★★½
|203
|Bearspaw
|Zone 16
|$376,500
|33.33%
|59.88%
|121.09%
|92.06%
|112.06%
|-1.43%
|-0.22%
|★★½
|204
|Hollick-Kenyon
|Zone 03
|$338,500
|47.15%
|46.06%
|101.40%
|111.99%
|93.84%
|-2.36%
|-1.00%
|★★½
|205
|St. Andrews
|Zone 91
|$473,000
|66.82%
|25.31%
|91.17%
|98.11%
|84.37%
|-2.37%
|-3.26%
|★★
|206
|North Ridge
|Zone 24
|$546,700
|20.14%
|71.30%
|127.39%
|110.47%
|117.89%
|-0.76%
|3.98%
|★★
|207
|Heritage Hills
|Zone 25
|$531,500
|8.33%
|82.41%
|147.24%
|125.37%
|136.26%
|0.26%
|6.09%
|★★
|208
|The Ridge
|Zone 25
|$369,800
|10.49%
|80.17%
|143.15%
|121.89%
|132.47%
|0.36%
|4.83%
|★★
|209
|Miller
|Zone 02
|$612,100
|51.16%
|39.81%
|99.60%
|109.99%
|92.17%
|-2.32%
|-2.01%
|★★
|210
|Glenora
|Zone 11
|$323,400
|3.47%
|86.81%
|164.85%
|140.43%
|152.56%
|0.20%
|9.13%
|★★
|211
|Cavanagh
|Zone 55
|$369,300
|86.03%
|3.55%
|87.10%
|66.22%
|80.61%
|-6.15%
|-7.23%
|★★
|212
|Eaux Claires
|Zone 28
|$376,600
|51.85%
|37.58%
|99.46%
|109.84%
|92.05%
|-2.28%
|-2.43%
|★★
|213
|Cumberland
|Zone 27
|$398,600
|50.93%
|38.35%
|101.43%
|103.53%
|93.87%
|-2.36%
|-2.36%
|★★
|214
|Hudson
|Zone 27
|$469,700
|39.58%
|49.54%
|107.35%
|109.57%
|99.35%
|-1.68%
|-1.56%
|★★
|215
|Dechene
|Zone 20
|$538,700
|22.76%
|65.35%
|126.50%
|107.76%
|117.07%
|-1.32%
|1.87%
|★★
|216
|Ramsay Heights
|Zone 14
|$516,200
|12.96%
|74.85%
|145.08%
|110.31%
|134.27%
|0.06%
|2.73%
|★★
|217
|Erin Ridge
|Zone 24
|$586,300
|12.27%
|74.69%
|139.03%
|120.55%
|128.66%
|0.25%
|4.22%
|★★
|218
|Laurier Heights
|Zone 10
|$392,400
|5.02%
|81.79%
|157.90%
|134.51%
|146.13%
|-0.63%
|7.56%
|★★
|219
|Harvest Ridge
|Zone 91
|$393,500
|39.43%
|46.84%
|105.68%
|113.73%
|97.80%
|2.35%
|-4.94%
|★★
|220
|Lake Westerra
|Zone 91
|$305,300
|38.43%
|47.76%
|105.98%
|114.05%
|98.08%
|1.50%
|-4.63%
|★★
|221
|Canon Ridge
|Zone 35
|$337,600
|83.56%
|2.16%
|82.22%
|90.81%
|76.09%
|-9.03%
|-7.34%
|★★
|222
|Paisley
|Zone 55
|$475,300
|80.25%
|4.71%
|90.92%
|69.13%
|84.14%
|-5.65%
|-7.02%
|★★
|223
|Parkview
|Zone 10
|$520,700
|20.91%
|63.43%
|128.01%
|109.05%
|118.47%
|-1.53%
|2.46%
|★★
|224
|Nottingham
|Zone 25
|$405,400
|11.57%
|71.60%
|140.24%
|119.41%
|129.78%
|0.33%
|1.46%
|★★
|225
|Elsinore
|Zone 27
|$375,900
|35.34%
|47.07%
|109.18%
|111.44%
|101.04%
|-1.84%
|-2.05%
|★★
|226
|Jackson Heights
|Zone 29
|$571,900
|54.24%
|28.09%
|101.24%
|97.26%
|93.69%
|-2.84%
|-2.99%
|★★
|227
|Crestwood
|Zone 10
|$556,600
|7.48%
|74.85%
|154.03%
|124.07%
|142.54%
|-0.94%
|4.32%
|★★
|228
|Erin Ridge North
|Zone 24
|$364,400
|7.64%
|73.92%
|149.91%
|129.99%
|138.73%
|0.65%
|3.36%
|★★
|229
|McQueen
|Zone 21
|$398,800
|57.33%
|24.00%
|98.14%
|100.17%
|90.82%
|-4.26%
|-2.20%
|★★
|230
|Oxford
|Zone 27
|$373,500
|39.27%
|41.05%
|107.41%
|109.63%
|99.40%
|-2.18%
|-2.25%
|★★
|231
|Heritage Estates
|Zone 91
|$487,200
|50.69%
|27.24%
|100.59%
|108.25%
|93.09%
|-1.76%
|-4.18%
|★★
|232
|Rio Terrace
|Zone 22
|$385,900
|17.67%
|60.03%
|131.21%
|111.78%
|121.43%
|-2.64%
|2.01%
|★★
|233
|Crystallina Nera West
|Zone 28
|$399,600
|41.90%
|35.88%
|103.93%
|114.78%
|96.18%
|-2.16%
|-3.36%
|★★
|234
|Carlton
|Zone 27
|$714,800
|38.81%
|37.89%
|107.62%
|109.85%
|99.60%
|-2.49%
|-2.49%
|★★
|235
|Cloverdale
|Zone 18
|$378,400
|0.69%
|75.77%
|192.51%
|184.94%
|178.16%
|-0.07%
|3.64%
|★★
|236
|Ebbers
|Zone 02
|$384,100
|45.29%
|31.33%
|101.91%
|112.55%
|94.31%
|-2.70%
|-3.72%
|★★
|237
|Brintnell
|Zone 03
|$461,600
|42.28%
|33.95%
|103.45%
|114.25%
|95.73%
|-2.39%
|-2.66%
|★★
|238
|Steinhauer
|Zone 16
|$577,800
|29.86%
|45.76%
|124.32%
|94.52%
|115.05%
|-3.17%
|-0.62%
|★★
|239
|Brander Gardens
|Zone 14
|$408,600
|6.40%
|69.37%
|155.62%
|126.70%
|144.01%
|-1.75%
|3.94%
|★★
|240
|Rapperswill
|Zone 27
|$388,500
|33.87%
|40.90%
|110.05%
|112.32%
|101.84%
|-1.97%
|-2.64%
|★★
|241
|Belle Rive
|Zone 28
|$691,000
|40.35%
|34.26%
|104.63%
|115.55%
|96.83%
|-2.31%
|-3.36%
|★★
|242
|Donsdale
|Zone 20
|$375,400
|1.31%
|73.23%
|186.10%
|158.54%
|172.23%
|-1.06%
|3.91%
|★★
|243
|Suder Greens
|Zone 58
|$512,100
|62.11%
|11.88%
|101.10%
|86.13%
|93.57%
|-3.92%
|-5.82%
|★★
|244
|Blue Quill Estates
|Zone 16
|$351,200
|19.14%
|54.71%
|137.92%
|104.86%
|127.64%
|-4.69%
|1.51%
|★★
|245
|High Park
|Zone 91
|$429,700
|60.11%
|13.58%
|94.59%
|101.79%
|87.53%
|-4.02%
|-5.59%
|★★
|246
|Patricia Heights
|Zone 22
|$512,400
|34.49%
|38.81%
|115.73%
|98.59%
|107.10%
|-3.20%
|-0.53%
|★★
|247
|Oakmont
|Zone 24
|$400,000
|13.12%
|60.03%
|138.00%
|119.67%
|127.71%
|-0.54%
|1.83%
|★★
|248
|Cy Becker
|Zone 03
|$532,800
|35.49%
|37.19%
|107.73%
|118.98%
|99.70%
|-1.98%
|-3.38%
|★★
|249
|Hodgson
|Zone 14
|$443,700
|14.58%
|57.56%
|143.50%
|109.10%
|132.80%
|-1.10%
|-0.54%
|★★
|250
|Blackburne
|Zone 55
|$593,500
|35.11%
|36.57%
|119.50%
|90.85%
|110.59%
|-1.00%
|-3.00%
|★★
|251
|Westridge
|Zone 22
|$420,500
|4.48%
|67.13%
|159.84%
|136.17%
|147.93%
|-2.24%
|4.49%
|★★
|252
|McConachie Area
|Zone 03
|$390,700
|26.54%
|44.60%
|113.25%
|125.07%
|104.81%
|-1.94%
|-2.14%
|★★
|253
|Macewan
|Zone 55
|$364,000
|58.02%
|13.12%
|105.22%
|80.00%
|97.38%
|-4.43%
|-5.42%
|★★
|254
|Silver Berry
|Zone 30
|$417,300
|61.03%
|8.87%
|98.03%
|94.18%
|90.72%
|-5.53%
|-5.82%
|★★
|255
|Terwillegar Towne
|Zone 14
|$405,900
|45.52%
|23.92%
|112.39%
|85.45%
|104.01%
|-4.33%
|-3.38%
|★★
|256
|Breckenridge Greens
|Zone 58
|$345,600
|44.29%
|25.00%
|109.32%
|93.13%
|101.17%
|-2.55%
|-3.10%
|★★
|257
|Clareview Town Centre
|Zone 35
|$518,300
|62.04%
|7.41%
|93.08%
|102.79%
|86.14%
|-6.77%
|-5.78%
|★★
|258
|Brookside
|Zone 14
|$383,000
|17.36%
|51.23%
|139.59%
|106.13%
|129.18%
|-2.96%
|-0.06%
|★½
|259
|Glastonbury
|Zone 58
|$381,800
|56.48%
|12.04%
|103.15%
|87.87%
|95.46%
|-4.63%
|-5.46%
|★½
|260
|Larkspur
|Zone 30
|$430,100
|50.39%
|17.75%
|102.83%
|98.78%
|95.16%
|-4.00%
|-4.24%
|★½
|261
|Deer Park
|Zone 91
|$602,900
|24.92%
|42.67%
|115.84%
|124.66%
|107.20%
|0.82%
|-3.91%
|★½
|262
|Wedgewood Heights
|Zone 20
|$638,900
|3.78%
|63.27%
|162.38%
|138.32%
|150.27%
|-1.73%
|3.18%
|★½
|263
|Riverdale
|Zone 13
|$359,100
|2.24%
|64.35%
|172.07%
|192.73%
|159.24%
|-6.91%
|7.85%
|★½
|264
|Stoneshire
|Zone 91
|$420,300
|57.48%
|8.72%
|96.71%
|104.08%
|89.50%
|-4.47%
|-5.80%
|★½
|265
|South Terwillegar
|Zone 14
|$526,600
|44.44%
|21.22%
|113.20%
|86.06%
|104.76%
|-4.15%
|-3.87%
|★½
|266
|Aspen Gardens
|Zone 16
|$562,800
|15.97%
|49.69%
|141.83%
|107.83%
|131.25%
|-3.25%
|-0.79%
|★½
|267
|Rhatigan Ridge
|Zone 14
|$407,600
|10.11%
|55.32%
|151.58%
|115.24%
|140.27%
|-2.58%
|0.91%
|★½
|268
|Willow Park
|Zone 91
|$600,500
|32.48%
|33.02%
|109.78%
|118.13%
|101.59%
|-0.68%
|-4.65%
|★½
|269
|Westbrook Estate
|Zone 16
|$412,200
|5.86%
|57.72%
|161.73%
|122.96%
|149.67%
|-2.41%
|0.96%
|★½
|270
|Rutherford
|Zone 55
|$435,100
|47.45%
|14.74%
|111.02%
|84.40%
|102.74%
|-4.12%
|-5.20%
|★½
|271
|Schonsee
|Zone 28
|$401,400
|23.07%
|39.58%
|117.18%
|129.42%
|108.45%
|-1.76%
|-3.20%
|★½
|272
|Matt Berry
|Zone 03
|$400,400
|34.57%
|27.62%
|108.11%
|119.39%
|100.05%
|-2.29%
|-4.38%
|★½
|273
|Chappelle Area
|Zone 55
|$375,500
|53.55%
|8.49%
|107.84%
|81.99%
|99.80%
|-5.10%
|-6.05%
|★½
|274
|Ellerslie
|Zone 53
|$398,100
|54.94%
|6.40%
|101.13%
|97.15%
|93.59%
|-5.56%
|-6.92%
|★½
|275
|Edgemont
|Zone 57
|$377,100
|55.02%
|7.02%
|107.22%
|81.52%
|99.22%
|-5.53%
|-6.20%
|★½
|276
|Wild Rose
|Zone 30
|$367,700
|52.85%
|8.41%
|101.56%
|97.57%
|93.99%
|-4.89%
|-6.54%
|★½
|277
|Maple
|Zone 30
|$503,100
|59.18%
|1.39%
|99.03%
|95.13%
|91.65%
|-7.47%
|-10.10%
|★½
|278
|Twin Brooks
|Zone 16
|$513,400
|20.22%
|39.97%
|135.50%
|103.02%
|125.39%
|-3.71%
|-1.78%
|★½
|279
|Haddow
|Zone 14
|$415,600
|18.60%
|41.44%
|138.27%
|105.13%
|127.96%
|-1.97%
|-2.38%
|★½
|280
|Hamptons, The
|Zone 58
|$481,300
|39.20%
|20.76%
|111.93%
|95.35%
|103.59%
|-3.10%
|-4.50%
|★½
|281
|Leger
|Zone 14
|$382,700
|24.38%
|34.65%
|129.63%
|98.55%
|119.96%
|-3.97%
|-2.29%
|★½
|282
|Tamarack
|Zone 30
|$447,400
|49.69%
|9.26%
|103.07%
|99.02%
|95.39%
|-5.46%
|-6.45%
|★½
|283
|Sweet Grass
|Zone 16
|$472,900
|33.64%
|24.77%
|120.50%
|91.61%
|111.51%
|-3.99%
|-2.68%
|★½
|284
|Albany
|Zone 27
|$388,800
|15.66%
|42.36%
|127.36%
|130.00%
|117.87%
|-1.70%
|-3.03%
|★½
|285
|Charlesworth
|Zone 53
|$560,300
|46.76%
|11.03%
|104.71%
|100.59%
|96.91%
|-5.26%
|-5.75%
|★½
|286
|Cameron Heights
|Zone 20
|$446,300
|7.72%
|49.69%
|150.90%
|128.55%
|139.65%
|-3.11%
|-0.11%
|★½
|287
|Chambery
|Zone 27
|$396,200
|21.30%
|35.88%
|120.20%
|122.69%
|111.24%
|-2.77%
|-2.19%
|★½
|288
|Pembina
|Zone 27
|$420,200
|40.43%
|15.97%
|106.71%
|108.91%
|98.75%
|-3.90%
|-5.73%
|★½
|289
|Ozerna
|Zone 28
|$426,700
|27.16%
|28.16%
|113.17%
|124.98%
|104.73%
|-3.58%
|-3.07%
|★½
|290
|Webber Greens
|Zone 58
|$377,000
|35.57%
|18.44%
|114.92%
|97.90%
|106.35%
|-4.82%
|-5.39%
|★½
|291
|Laurel
|Zone 30
|$393,500
|53.16%
|0.93%
|101.54%
|97.54%
|93.96%
|-7.62%
|-10.17%
|★½
|292
|Rosenthal
|Zone 58
|$631,700
|50.54%
|3.24%
|105.98%
|90.28%
|98.08%
|-5.86%
|-7.82%
|★½
|293
|Ogilvie Ridge
|Zone 14
|$578,000
|4.17%
|49.07%
|170.13%
|129.35%
|157.45%
|-2.59%
|-0.74%
|★½
|294
|Bulyea Heights
|Zone 14
|$410,100
|8.10%
|44.52%
|155.67%
|118.35%
|144.06%
|-2.97%
|-1.37%
|★½
|295
|Secord
|Zone 58
|$419,000
|41.67%
|10.88%
|110.45%
|94.09%
|102.21%
|-4.92%
|-5.64%
|★½
|296
|Mayliewan
|Zone 28
|$412,200
|27.55%
|24.92%
|112.85%
|124.63%
|104.43%
|-2.76%
|-3.77%
|★½
|297
|Glenridding Area
|Zone 56
|$643,500
|47.45%
|3.86%
|111.02%
|84.40%
|102.74%
|-5.76%
|-7.27%
|★½
|298
|Oleskiw
|Zone 22
|$389,000
|2.39%
|46.60%
|173.31%
|147.64%
|160.39%
|-3.55%
|1.34%
|★½
|299
|Orchards At Ellerslie, The
|Zone 53
|$426,600
|46.45%
|1.39%
|104.77%
|100.65%
|96.96%
|-7.51%
|-10.02%
|★½
|300
|Graydon Hill
|Zone 55
|$472,400
|42.52%
|5.09%
|114.89%
|87.35%
|106.33%
|-5.72%
|-6.84%
|★½
|301
|Blackmud Creek
|Zone 55
|$589,100
|27.24%
|20.14%
|127.23%
|96.73%
|117.74%
|-3.34%
|-4.31%
|★½
|302
|Kingswood
|Zone 24
|$454,800
|4.55%
|42.44%
|158.66%
|137.58%
|146.83%
|-1.57%
|-0.96%
|★½
|303
|Griesbach
|Zone 27
|$486,700
|18.98%
|27.93%
|122.49%
|125.02%
|113.36%
|-1.86%
|-5.56%
|★½
|304
|Ambleside
|Zone 56
|$447,300
|23.23%
|23.23%
|131.08%
|99.66%
|121.31%
|-3.11%
|-3.78%
|★½
|305
|Starling
|Zone 59
|$395,300
|20.99%
|24.61%
|120.47%
|122.96%
|111.49%
|0.00%
|-6.46%
|★½
|306
|Walker
|Zone 53
|$462,400
|43.21%
|2.08%
|106.46%
|102.28%
|98.53%
|-7.14%
|-9.25%
|★½
|307
|Linkside
|Zone 91
|$538,000
|16.90%
|27.85%
|124.54%
|134.02%
|115.25%
|-0.82%
|-5.61%
|★
|308
|Falconer Heights
|Zone 14
|$695,800
|13.35%
|30.79%
|144.90%
|110.16%
|134.09%
|-3.34%
|-2.02%
|★
|309
|MacTaggart
|Zone 14
|$403,000
|1.31%
|42.28%
|187.40%
|142.48%
|173.42%
|-4.01%
|0.46%
|★
|310
|Summerside
|Zone 53
|$439,600
|39.97%
|3.24%
|108.54%
|104.27%
|100.45%
|-6.39%
|-8.28%
|★
|311
|Allard
|Zone 55
|$563,200
|37.04%
|6.10%
|118.39%
|90.01%
|109.57%
|-5.52%
|-6.63%
|★
|312
|Carter Crest
|Zone 14
|$433,800
|9.72%
|30.94%
|151.68%
|115.32%
|140.37%
|-3.79%
|-2.56%
|★
|313
|Stewart Greens
|Zone 58
|$495,400
|33.10%
|4.94%
|116.83%
|99.53%
|108.12%
|-5.70%
|-6.95%
|★
|314
|Potter Greens
|Zone 58
|$497,800
|16.36%
|19.29%
|133.42%
|113.66%
|123.48%
|-4.55%
|-3.41%
|★
|315
|Callaghan
|Zone 55
|$497,500
|21.06%
|10.73%
|134.07%
|101.93%
|124.07%
|-5.52%
|-5.36%
|★
|316
|Keswick Area
|Zone 56
|$475,900
|21.37%
|9.34%
|133.99%
|101.87%
|124.00%
|-5.62%
|-5.51%
|★
|317
|Granville
|Zone 58
|$449,700
|20.52%
|9.49%
|128.17%
|109.19%
|118.62%
|-5.35%
|-5.71%
|★
|318
|Hawks Ridge
|Zone 59
|$662,200
|20.06%
|6.56%
|121.12%
|123.62%
|112.09%
|-5.55%
|-6.39%
|★
|319
|Estates of Sherwood
|Zone 25
|$474,700
|1.85%
|23.84%
|178.35%
|151.86%
|165.05%
|0.41%
|-7.23%
|★
|320
|Trumpeter Area
|Zone 59
|$634,000
|15.12%
|8.02%
|127.85%
|130.49%
|118.32%
|-5.51%
|-5.87%
|★
|321
|Magrath Heights
|Zone 14
|$575,800
|3.78%
|18.29%
|170.75%
|129.82%
|158.02%
|-4.30%
|-3.40%
|★
|322
|Windermere
|Zone 56
|$535,700
|8.80%
|8.49%
|155.08%
|117.90%
|143.51%
|-5.22%
|-5.98%
|½
|323
|Henderson Estates
|Zone 14
|$649,500
|13.97%
|0.31%
|144.28%
|109.69%
|133.52%
|-13.81%
|-12.57%
|½
|324
|Rossdale
|Zone 12
|1.70%
|1.08%
|174.93%
|195.93%
|161.88%
|-11.90%
|-9.28%
|½
Edmonton’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy
1. Montrose
This year neighbourhoods in central and the northern Edmonton topped the list, with Montrose, in Northeast Edmonton, taking the No. 1 spot this year.
“Typically, neighbourhoods in northeast Edmonton are less desirable because they are closer to the refineries,” explains Peter Fuchschuber, an Edmonton-based Zolo real estate agent. But Montrose is near the North Saskatchewan River and just below the Yellowhead Highway, which is part of the Trans-Canada Highway. “Being close to the highway and the river is a big plus,” Fuchshuber says.
Demand for this area shows in the numbers. Despite the overall slump in sales activity in Edmonton, homes in the Montrose area are selling for 97% of their list price. “It certainly shows that demand is meeting supply, which is a real issue these days.”
2. Alberta Avenue
Five of the top 10 neighbourhoods on this year’s list are located in Central Edmonton—including Alberta Avenue, which secured the No. 2 spot partly because the $269,500 average price for old, outdated homes in this area make it an ideal spot to “buy, rip-down and rebuild,” Fuchshuber explains. Flippers and custom builders have also realized this, however, and now home buyers looking in this community can choose between the DIY route, or buying a “skinny-house infill,” says Fuchshuber. “I find many families are turned off by the traffic, but for those who want to be right downtown, this is a great community.”
McCauley, Delton, Eastwood and Parkdale are other top 10 neighbourhoods to look into. Again, the housing stock in these communities tends to be dated, making it ideal for those who don’t mind putting in the work to update and remodel, in exchange for a better deal on their purchase price.
3. Prince Charles
Prince Charles in northwest Edmonton is experiencing a bit of a surge in value because of city plans for Blatchford, the old city-centre airport. This 536-acre plot of land is just north of downtown and the city has approved plans for the redevelopment of this area into a mixed-use urban community. “The city plans to build low-energy neighbourhoods comprised mostly of condos and townhouses, although there may be some single-family homes,” Fushshuber says. “These plans are fancy, and include the construction of a canal, and [will] utilize the most technically advanced housing construction methods currently available.”
The pre-selling of Blatchford has meant that surrounding communities, like Prince Charles, are also getting a boost. And as a veteran realtor, Fuchshuber has his own shortlist of good buys in 2019. “McKernon is my number one pick because houses are just snapped up in this area. It’s really close to the university and not too far from the river.”
A close runner-up for Fuchshuber are the communities in the Heritage Valley District, such as Chappelle, Cavanagh, McQueen, and Rutherford. “The planned LRT line that will run through these communities is scheduled for completion in five years and the access to this public transit system will really boost housing values in this area.”