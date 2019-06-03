Where to buy real estate in 2019: Edmonton

Where to Buy Real Estate Now 2019 Home Top 35 Cities Top Neighbourhoods Toronto rankings Calgary rankings Edmonton rankings London rankings Peterborough rankings Victoria rankings Hamilton rankings Montreal rankings Vancouver rankings Is there upside potential in Edmonton? The city is experiencing a five-year-low in sales activity for all types of housing but, despite that, some analysts think the market will see a rebound. According to statistics released by the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE), average home prices were down by 4.4% year-over-year in March 2019. The biggest declines—both in sales activity and in prices—were in condos and strata units (such as townhomes in multi-family complexes), with a 7% drop in sales activity, year-over-year, as of February 2017. Single-family home sales, on the other hand, were down just 2.7% year-over-year as of February—great, but definitely not quite as bad, either. Michael Brodrick, chair of RAE, recently spoke to the press about the city’s current real estate market conditions. He stated that the still slow market is due, in part, to external factors beyond the city’s control, particularly last year’s implementation of the federal mortgage stress test. But a rebound may be on the horizon—and it’s not necessarily tied to the price of oil. According to Colliers, a Canadian-based global commercial real estate firm, approximately 2.7 million sq. ft. of industrial space is under construction in and around Metro Edmonton. This is in addition to the 2.2 million sq. ft. of industrial space that was completed in 2018. The surge in commercial land and space is due, in part, to the cheaper land costs offered in and around Edmonton. (Taxes outside Edmonton also hover around $1 to $2 cheaper per square foot, for even more cost savings.) A contributing factor is how accessible these spaces are now that Edmonton has Anthony Henday Drive, a commuter highway that circles the city (it was completed in 2016). In fact, Ford Motors recently completed its new 403,000-square-foot distribution centre, located just outside the city of Leduc, which is 35 kilometres south of Edmonton’s city centre. This new build means that Ford nearly doubled its space in Edmonton. Plus, additional ventures are either moving to or expanding their operations in this once-oil-dependent city. Aurora Sky, the licensed cannabis grower, recently completed its second big project in the Leduc area. Over the next year, other big names have big plans for commercial space in and around Edmonton, including Amazon’s 1-million-square-foot distribution centre, as well as Champion Pet Foods’ 371,000-square-foot production facility, both scheduled to open in 2020. Why should buyers and sellers care? Because an investment in business infrastructure means jobs, and jobs mean dependable wages—and predictable, stable income is arguably the number one factor when it comes to an increase in housing market activity. To make a smart real estate decision, however, buyers need to factor in current conditions, future possible growth and whether the neighbourhood offers good value. This year’s Where to Buy Real Estate report will help you do that. $401,213 Average Home Price 41% Percentage of neighbourhoods

with average housing prices

Rank Neighbourhood Area Average home price (2017) Value Momentum Average price vs. area Avg. price vs. metro district Avg. price vs. outer region 1-year price change 5-year price change Final Star Rating

Rank Neighbourhood Area Average home price (2017) Value Momentum Average price vs. area Avg. price vs. metro district Avg. price vs. outer region 1-year price change 5-year price change Final Star Rating 1 Montrose Zone 06 $220,200 98.15% 90.74% 63.32% 69.93% 58.60% 2.26% 11.21% ★★★★½ 2 Alberta Avenue Zone 05 $269,500 97.15% 83.10% 59.31% 79.36% 54.88% -0.32% 8.96% ★★★★ 3 Prince Charles Zone 04 $221,900 96.06% 79.94% 72.58% 74.08% 67.17% 0.79% 9.64% ★★★★ 4 Mccauley Zone 13 $252,500 98.69% 71.30% 59.76% 66.94% 55.31% -3.14% 7.61% ★★★★ 5 Delton Zone 05 $217,000 96.99% 69.98% 68.00% 76.17% 62.93% -1.44% 8.14% ★★★★ 6 Eastwood Zone 05 $300,400 99.31% 67.67% 58.44% 65.46% 54.09% -1.32% 6.27% ★★★★ 7 Bellevue Zone 09 $342,100 85.96% 79.94% 80.90% 89.35% 74.87% 2.46% 6.90% ★★★★ 8 Inglewood Zone 24 $260,700 76.62% 87.19% 92.14% 79.89% 85.27% 2.83% 9.30% ★★★½ 9 Beacon Heights Zone 23 $190,900 95.83% 64.43% 70.21% 77.54% 64.98% -0.27% 6.54% ★★★½ 10 Parkdale Zone 05 $359,500 100.00% 59.80% 51.41% 57.59% 47.58% -2.10% 5.59% ★★★½ 11 Brentwood Zone 25 $342,100 69.52% 86.65% 96.82% 82.44% 89.60% 0.00% 8.15% ★★★½ 12 Inglewood Zone 07 $292,100 68.21% 87.19% 92.14% 94.04% 85.27% 2.83% 9.30% ★★★½ 13 Elmwood Park Zone 05 $252,500 87.89% 67.98% 78.67% 88.12% 72.80% 0.38% 6.80% ★★★½ 14 Calder Zone 01 $353,700 97.76% 55.56% 68.00% 69.41% 62.93% -3.77% 1.57% ★★★½ 15 Strathcona Village Zone 25 $274,400 71.53% 80.09% 95.26% 81.11% 88.16% 2.49% 4.18% ★★★½ 16 Balwin Zone 02 $289,800 93.90% 56.48% 73.90% 80.75% 68.39% -3.18% 2.16% ★★★½ 17 Newton Zone 06 $383,900 89.58% 61.73% 78.05% 86.20% 72.23% -1.43% 7.25% ★★★½ 18 McKernan Zone 15 $291,500 61.19% 87.58% 103.39% 78.61% 95.68% -0.75% 12.32% ★★★½ 19 Rundle Heights Zone 23 $370,100 88.89% 60.96% 78.51% 86.70% 72.65% 0.00% 4.33% ★★★½ 20 Maplegrove Zone 25 $298,000 64.58% 84.03% 99.68% 84.87% 92.25% -1.02% 8.53% ★★★½ 21 Brookview Zone 91 $347,800 88.04% 60.96% 80.26% 86.37% 74.27% 2.76% -2.01% ★★★½ 22 Broadmoor Zone 25 $386,100 73.69% 74.07% 93.67% 79.76% 86.69% -2.39% 6.65% ★★★½ 23 Parkallen Zone 15 $285,700 60.34% 87.50% 103.99% 79.06% 96.23% -0.36% 10.79% ★★★½ 24 Killarney Zone 02 $317,300 90.82% 57.48% 76.95% 84.98% 71.21% -2.12% 0.07% ★★★½ 25 Spruce Avenue Zone 08 $314,400 76.31% 70.60% 85.46% 95.72% 79.09% -2.76% 10.06% ★★★½ 26 Sturgeon Heights Zone 24 $378,700 88.58% 57.64% 84.68% 73.43% 78.36% -1.93% 4.42% ★★★½ 27 King Edward Park Zone 17 $406,800 51.70% 93.60% 101.99% 97.98% 94.39% 2.24% 14.86% ★★★½ 28 Queen Alexandra Zone 15 $404,600 50.08% 94.52% 109.56% 83.30% 101.39% 3.27% 14.21% ★★★½ 29 Allendale Zone 15 $391,600 51.23% 91.82% 108.97% 82.85% 100.84% 1.56% 11.00% ★★★½ 30 Idylwylde Zone 18 $355,900 45.22% 97.53% 105.47% 101.32% 97.60% 7.17% 17.60% ★★★½ 31 Sherwood Heights Zone 25 $320,400 71.14% 71.45% 95.85% 81.62% 88.71% -2.41% 5.73% ★★★½ 32 West Jasper Place Zone 22 $372,800 86.42% 56.02% 86.29% 73.51% 79.86% -0.59% -0.37% ★★★½ 33 Ritchie Zone 17 $278,800 51.54% 89.43% 100.40% 106.41% 92.92% 0.30% 10.99% ★★★½ 34 Belvedere Zone 02 $382,100 92.36% 50.15% 75.09% 82.93% 69.49% -3.70% 1.46% ★★★½ 35 Mills Haven Zone 25 $339,800 57.10% 83.64% 102.91% 87.62% 95.24% -0.49% 7.57% ★★★½ 36 Sherbrooke Zone 04 $333,900 69.14% 71.76% 91.52% 93.41% 84.69% -0.99% 6.62% ★★★½ 37 Mission Zone 24 $301,900 80.71% 59.72% 89.93% 77.98% 83.22% -1.59% 4.54% ★★★½ 38 Bannerman Zone 35 $279,200 85.03% 55.09% 81.31% 89.80% 75.25% -2.39% 1.75% ★★★ 39 Beverly Heights Zone 23 $312,900 92.05% 48.30% 75.20% 83.04% 69.59% -1.41% 1.94% ★★★ 40 Bergman Zone 23 $393,000 81.17% 58.64% 84.27% 93.07% 77.99% 0.00% 3.51% ★★★ 41 Glen Allan Zone 25 $312,900 51.39% 86.65% 105.84% 90.12% 97.95% -0.48% 9.20% ★★★ 42 Kildare Zone 02 $301,700 81.17% 57.02% 84.27% 93.07% 77.99% -3.34% 1.82% ★★★ 43 Delwood Zone 02 $367,800 85.34% 52.62% 81.26% 89.74% 75.20% -3.05% 1.38% ★★★ 44 Grovenor Zone 21 $367,600 55.71% 81.64% 99.06% 101.11% 91.67% 1.38% 5.96% ★★★ 45 Forest Lawn Zone 24 $315,200 65.82% 70.83% 99.00% 85.85% 91.62% -2.03% 7.99% ★★★ 46 Spruce Village Zone 91 $353,500 79.71% 56.87% 84.89% 91.35% 78.56% 2.27% -2.60% ★★★ 47 Michaels Park Zone 29 $311,900 65.51% 71.14% 95.21% 91.46% 88.11% 0.08% 3.51% ★★★ 48 Jasper Park Zone 22 $270,800 90.43% 45.99% 84.00% 71.56% 77.74% -2.50% 0.26% ★★★ 49 Westwood Zone 08 $325,500 93.98% 41.67% 72.93% 81.69% 67.50% -2.20% -0.11% ★★★ 50 Meyonohk Zone 29 $370,200 81.33% 53.86% 87.66% 84.22% 81.13% -1.06% 0.37% ★★★ 51 Akinsdale Zone 24 $370,200 63.19% 70.45% 99.70% 86.46% 92.27% -1.17% 6.50% ★★★ 52 Summerlea Zone 20 $379,100 64.27% 69.75% 99.70% 84.94% 92.27% -0.62% 2.18% ★★★ 53 Westboro Zone 25 $337,600 58.49% 74.77% 102.10% 86.94% 94.49% -2.49% 7.30% ★★★ 54 Dovercourt Zone 04 $312,900 71.14% 62.58% 90.92% 92.80% 84.14% -1.55% 6.97% ★★★ 55 Hairsine Zone 35 $298,200 81.17% 52.47% 84.27% 93.07% 77.99% -4.11% 2.49% ★★★ 56 Britannia Youngstown Zone 21 $336,900 90.43% 43.13% 80.31% 81.97% 74.32% -3.12% -0.27% ★★★ 57 Mcleod Zone 02 $297,700 66.98% 66.51% 90.74% 100.21% 83.97% -2.26% 2.96% ★★★ 58 Glenwood Zone 22 $417,200 93.52% 39.20% 80.18% 68.30% 74.20% -3.34% 0.00% ★★★ 59 Argyll Zone 17 $311,200 33.49% 98.84% 112.36% 107.94% 103.98% 6.32% 21.07% ★★★ 60 Broxton Park Zone 91 $410,900 83.49% 48.53% 83.81% 90.19% 77.56% -2.60% -0.03% ★★★ 61 Kenilworth Zone 18 $364,200 35.49% 96.14% 110.67% 106.31% 102.41% 5.04% 15.16% ★★★ 62 Woodcroft Zone 07 $316,000 57.64% 72.99% 98.09% 100.12% 90.77% 0.52% 5.23% ★★★ 63 Homesteader Zone 35 $341,400 78.09% 52.85% 85.11% 93.99% 78.76% -3.22% 2.66% ★★★ 64 Kameyosek Zone 29 $332,800 72.30% 57.95% 91.95% 88.33% 85.09% -0.87% 1.55% ★★★ 65 Tipaskan Zone 29 $272,300 77.24% 52.78% 89.63% 86.10% 82.95% -1.16% 0.09% ★★★ 66 Glengarry Zone 02 $454,500 94.06% 36.11% 73.34% 80.99% 67.87% -3.13% -1.80% ★★★ 67 Pleasantview Zone 15 $332,500 32.64% 96.06% 122.41% 93.07% 113.28% 3.34% 16.12% ★★★ 68 Grove Meadows Zone 91 $355,900 70.83% 57.95% 89.55% 96.37% 82.87% 0.27% -0.33% ★★★ 69 Grandin Zone 24 $317,900 70.06% 57.72% 95.85% 83.12% 88.71% -2.87% 5.45% ★★★ 70 Sifton Park Zone 35 $426,700 76.77% 51.31% 85.62% 94.56% 79.23% -4.04% 1.53% ★★★ 71 Ottewell Zone 18 $305,000 29.71% 97.53% 114.92% 110.40% 106.35% 5.00% 18.76% ★★★ 72 Rosslyn Zone 01 $258,400 87.73% 37.42% 82.14% 85.11% 76.02% -4.57% -1.36% ★★★ 73 Sherwood Zone 22 $426,200 97.61% 29.32% 69.59% 59.28% 64.40% 0.00% -5.93% ★★★ 74 Avonmore Zone 17 $360,200 30.40% 96.14% 114.79% 110.27% 106.23% 5.52% 14.88% ★★★ 75 Tweddle Place Zone 29 $274,800 62.50% 64.43% 97.01% 93.19% 89.78% -0.80% 2.01% ★★★ 76 Athlone Zone 01 $367,700 94.98% 32.25% 74.01% 75.54% 68.49% -4.78% -2.17% ★★★ 77 Highlands Zone 09 $410,000 52.85% 73.23% 99.03% 109.37% 91.65% -1.34% 8.92% ★★★ 78 Village on the Lake Zone 25 $339,500 42.13% 82.64% 110.42% 94.02% 102.19% 0.61% 6.22% ★★★ 79 Richfield Zone 29 $429,400 73.23% 52.08% 91.44% 87.84% 84.62% -0.56% -0.21% ★★★ 80 Hazeldean Zone 17 $327,500 28.94% 95.91% 115.65% 111.10% 107.03% 3.74% 15.99% ★★★ 81 Canora Zone 21 $338,200 77.16% 47.99% 88.20% 90.03% 81.63% -3.68% 1.61% ★★★ 82 Sakaw Zone 29 $438,000 73.84% 51.16% 91.09% 87.50% 84.29% -1.34% -0.24% ★★★ 83 Gold Bar Zone 19 $409,100 25.62% 98.61% 117.96% 113.32% 109.17% 6.49% 19.41% ★★★ 84 Regency Park Zone 25 $410,200 42.82% 80.94% 110.18% 93.82% 101.97% -0.17% 6.40% ★★★ 85 Davidson Creek Zone 25 $435,400 41.51% 82.33% 110.48% 94.07% 102.24% 0.00% 6.55% ★★★ 86 Fulton Place Zone 19 $350,300 26.47% 97.07% 117.26% 112.65% 108.52% 5.96% 17.39% ★★★ 87 Queen Mary Park Zone 08 $390,400 58.95% 64.74% 94.34% 105.67% 87.31% -1.44% 4.19% ★★★ 88 Braeside Zone 24 $421,000 51.62% 71.53% 105.14% 91.17% 97.30% -1.16% 5.43% ★★★ 89 Woodbridge Farms Zone 25 $339,500 37.04% 85.57% 113.39% 96.55% 104.93% -0.05% 8.28% ★★★ 90 Kirkness Zone 35 $336,100 65.28% 57.48% 91.44% 100.98% 84.62% -3.50% 3.13% ★★★ 91 Pollard Meadows Zone 29 $443,500 75.31% 47.30% 90.52% 86.96% 83.77% -1.29% -0.62% ★★★ 92 Terrace Heights Zone 19 $213,200 23.46% 98.46% 119.45% 114.75% 110.54% 7.15% 18.81% ★★★ 93 Downtown Zone 91 $297,500 99.61% 21.91% 57.42% 61.79% 53.14% -4.05% -2.69% ★★★ 94 York Zone 02 $256,500 87.19% 34.72% 80.12% 88.49% 74.15% -4.43% -1.13% ★★★ 95 City Centre Zone 91 $336,900 96.68% 24.85% 69.08% 74.34% 63.93% -4.15% -1.54% ★★★ 96 Daly Grove Zone 29 $321,000 75.00% 46.37% 90.74% 87.17% 83.97% -1.29% -0.77% ★★★ 97 Weinlos Zone 29 $502,100 83.41% 37.58% 86.45% 83.05% 80.01% -2.10% -1.74% ★★★ 98 Lendrum Place Zone 15 $319,300 20.52% 99.61% 135.23% 102.81% 125.15% 7.15% 23.18% ★★★ 99 Northmount Zone 02 $311,300 76.39% 44.60% 86.00% 94.97% 79.58% -2.92% -0.47% ★★★ 100 Kensington Zone 01 $439,000 86.27% 34.80% 83.84% 85.57% 77.59% -4.39% -2.32% ★★★ 101 Forest Heights Zone 19 $413,200 25.00% 93.06% 118.23% 113.58% 109.42% 1.64% 13.06% ★★★ 102 Woodlands Zone 24 $456,200 39.20% 79.01% 111.28% 96.50% 102.99% -0.65% 6.80% ★★★ 103 Holyrood Zone 18 $251,600 20.52% 97.22% 122.87% 118.03% 113.71% 4.63% 18.43% ★★★ 104 West Grove Zone 91 $326,900 97.69% 20.45% 67.76% 72.92% 62.71% -3.45% -3.64% ★★★ 105 Lago Lindo Zone 28 $345,600 72.84% 44.83% 88.04% 97.23% 81.48% -2.97% -0.94% ★★★ 106 Baranow Zone 27 $317,200 65.90% 51.70% 93.08% 95.00% 86.14% -1.43% -1.76% ★★★ 107 Evansdale Zone 02 $305,000 77.39% 40.51% 85.43% 94.35% 79.06% -3.65% -0.56% ★★★ 108 Meridian Heights Zone 91 $435,500 85.65% 31.64% 82.14% 88.40% 76.02% -4.03% -1.42% ★★★ 109 Strathearn Zone 18 $322,100 26.16% 90.90% 117.29% 112.68% 108.55% 0.00% 14.45% ★★★ 110 Prince Rupert Zone 08 $349,800 74.54% 42.75% 86.75% 97.17% 80.28% -1.47% 0.06% ★★★ 111 Lee Ridge Zone 29 $409,200 67.05% 50.08% 94.21% 90.50% 87.19% -1.80% -0.06% ★★★ 112 Emerald Hills Zone 25 $322,800 42.52% 73.69% 110.21% 93.84% 101.99% 1.51% 3.13% ★★½ 113 Kiniski Gardens Zone 29 $346,800 82.41% 34.26% 86.94% 83.52% 80.46% -2.09% -2.51% ★★½ 114 Menisa Zone 29 $324,100 68.52% 47.45% 93.40% 89.73% 86.44% -1.62% -0.52% ★★½ 115 Meyokumin Zone 29 $330,600 81.87% 33.95% 87.29% 83.85% 80.78% -2.58% -1.79% ★★½ 116 Minchau Zone 29 $476,800 78.70% 36.96% 89.04% 85.54% 82.40% -2.39% -1.55% ★★½ 117 Capilano Zone 19 $403,800 15.74% 99.31% 128.41% 123.36% 118.84% 8.19% 21.38% ★★½ 118 Keheewin Zone 16 $375,800 51.54% 63.50% 108.75% 82.68% 100.64% -1.92% 1.69% ★★½ 119 Belmead Zone 20 $353,600 61.50% 53.40% 101.21% 86.22% 93.67% -1.21% 0.11% ★★½ 120 Ekota Zone 29 $393,100 65.20% 49.77% 95.23% 91.49% 88.13% -1.48% -0.45% ★★½ 121 Ermineskin Zone 16 $313,000 56.79% 57.95% 105.87% 80.49% 97.98% -1.21% -0.38% ★★½ 122 Kilkenny Zone 02 $357,400 80.25% 34.49% 84.30% 93.10% 78.01% -4.05% -1.39% ★★½ 123 Fraser Zone 35 $361,600 57.10% 57.41% 96.26% 106.30% 89.08% -3.25% 3.29% ★★½ 124 Graybriar Zone 91 $327,800 56.48% 57.48% 97.39% 104.80% 90.13% 0.33% -1.58% ★★½ 125 Overlanders Zone 35 $311,100 72.22% 41.74% 88.28% 97.50% 81.70% -3.22% -0.79% ★★½ 126 Wellington Zone 01 $332,300 86.88% 27.16% 83.79% 85.52% 77.54% -4.92% -2.84% ★★½ 127 Baturyn Zone 27 $402,100 74.00% 39.35% 89.50% 91.35% 82.82% -2.89% -1.77% ★★½ 128 Rideau Park Zone 16 $344,700 52.70% 60.57% 108.30% 82.34% 100.22% -1.45% -0.10% ★★½ 129 Elmwood Zone 22 $335,800 75.54% 37.58% 92.84% 79.08% 85.91% -1.60% -1.85% ★★½ 130 Dunluce Zone 27 $346,000 72.15% 40.51% 90.44% 92.31% 83.70% -3.26% -1.21% ★★½ 131 Hillview Zone 29 $343,400 69.21% 43.52% 93.19% 89.52% 86.24% -1.96% -0.86% ★★½ 132 Satoo Zone 29 $328,900 70.83% 41.44% 92.49% 88.85% 85.59% -2.33% -1.07% ★★½ 133 Kernohan Zone 35 $322,600 71.30% 40.97% 88.58% 97.83% 81.98% -4.11% -0.27% ★★½ 134 Woodhaven Zone 91 $324,100 76.47% 35.73% 86.88% 93.50% 80.41% -3.27% -1.47% ★★½ 135 Belmont Zone 35 $403,500 74.00% 38.04% 87.29% 96.40% 80.78% -3.34% -1.10% ★★½ 136 Duggan Zone 16 $406,900 52.08% 59.03% 108.67% 82.62% 100.57% -2.42% 1.00% ★★½ 137 Deer Ridge Zone 24 $314,500 42.36% 68.52% 109.59% 95.03% 101.42% -0.71% 3.33% ★★½ 138 Brookwood Zone 91 $343,200 80.48% 30.63% 84.70% 91.15% 78.39% -3.05% -1.99% ★★½ 139 Bisset Zone 29 $313,500 71.14% 39.89% 92.43% 88.80% 85.54% -1.61% -1.61% ★★½ 140 Forest Greens Zone 25 $511,500 89.20% 21.06% 84.43% 71.89% 78.14% -4.94% -2.91% ★★½ 141 Strathcona Zone 15 $329,700 19.52% 90.05% 137.76% 104.74% 127.49% 0.10% 11.29% ★★½ 142 Carlisle Zone 27 $346,600 75.54% 33.72% 88.80% 90.63% 82.18% -3.40% -2.11% ★★½ 143 Crawford Plains Zone 29 $563,800 68.83% 40.35% 93.35% 89.68% 86.39% -1.84% -1.45% ★★½ 144 Grandview Heights Zone 15 $413,200 9.41% 98.84% 151.84% 115.45% 140.52% 6.36% 20.06% ★★½ 145 Woodlands Zone 91 $517,500 29.48% 79.01% 111.28% 119.76% 102.99% -0.65% 6.80% ★★½ 146 Garneau Zone 15 $456,400 17.67% 90.35% 139.38% 105.97% 128.98% 0.62% 9.38% ★★½ 147 Clover Bar Ranch Zone 25 $440,300 22.30% 88.19% 122.92% 110.97% 113.75% 1.04% 7.72% ★★½ 148 Aspen Trails Zone 25 $391,100 29.94% 77.39% 118.58% 100.97% 109.74% 3.11% 3.28% ★★½ 149 Legacy Park Zone 91 $314,500 40.12% 67.36% 105.33% 113.35% 97.48% 3.33% -1.31% ★★½ 150 Glens The Zone 91 $369,500 80.48% 26.77% 84.70% 91.15% 78.39% -3.26% -2.12% ★★½ 151 Spruce Ridge Zone 91 $483,700 53.09% 54.24% 99.52% 107.09% 92.10% 2.27% -2.87% ★★½ 152 Bonnie Doon Zone 18 $293,400 14.43% 92.52% 130.27% 125.15% 120.56% 0.58% 15.11% ★★½ 153 Lauderdale Zone 01 $343,600 91.90% 15.74% 79.02% 80.65% 73.13% -5.66% -5.60% ★★½ 154 Aspen Glen Zone 91 $286,600 63.81% 43.06% 92.54% 99.59% 85.64% 0.41% -3.10% ★★½ 155 Mayfield Zone 21 $358,300 93.52% 13.04% 77.19% 78.78% 71.43% -4.28% -4.37% ★★½ 156 Lakewood Zone 91 $441,000 57.79% 47.99% 96.50% 103.85% 89.30% -0.06% -2.40% ★★½ 157 Westmount Zone 07 $386,900 22.15% 82.56% 118.77% 121.23% 109.92% 0.11% 7.25% ★★½ 158 Beaumaris Zone 27 $459,900 45.37% 59.10% 104.20% 106.36% 96.43% -1.63% 0.31% ★★½ 159 Clarkdale Meadows Zone 25 $469,200 25.00% 79.17% 123.86% 105.47% 114.63% 0.90% 4.05% ★★½ 160 Lakeland Ridge Zone 25 $439,600 23.15% 80.79% 126.37% 107.60% 116.95% 1.93% 5.49% ★★½ 161 Malmo Plains Zone 15 $454,500 37.04% 66.67% 118.39% 90.01% 109.57% -1.68% 2.93% ★★½ 162 Foxboro Zone 25 $529,800 26.62% 77.16% 122.41% 104.23% 113.28% 1.07% 3.44% ★★½ 163 Skyrattler Zone 16 $327,800 15.43% 88.58% 142.69% 108.48% 132.05% 3.05% 7.49% ★★½ 164 Southridge Zone 91 $328,800 73.46% 30.56% 88.28% 95.01% 81.70% -2.61% -2.79% ★★½ 165 Caernarvon Zone 27 $437,600 76.16% 27.08% 88.55% 90.39% 81.95% -4.53% -2.61% ★★½ 166 Greenfield Zone 16 $376,900 38.35% 64.51% 117.86% 89.60% 109.07% -2.17% 1.93% ★★½ 167 Lynnwood Zone 22 $369,900 60.34% 42.59% 101.51% 86.47% 93.94% -2.33% -0.74% ★★½ 168 Aldergrove Zone 20 $431,400 64.89% 37.96% 99.62% 84.87% 92.20% -2.40% -1.47% ★★½ 169 Ormsby Place Zone 20 $313,500 33.80% 68.67% 116.19% 98.98% 107.52% -0.99% 2.86% ★★½ 170 Forest Green Zone 91 $400,900 81.33% 21.06% 84.43% 90.86% 78.14% -4.94% -2.91% ★★½ 171 Royal Gardens Zone 16 $374,800 53.24% 49.07% 107.97% 82.09% 99.92% -3.81% 1.11% ★★½ 172 The Fairways Zone 91 $479,500 50.31% 51.70% 100.94% 108.63% 93.42% 1.30% -2.98% ★★½ 173 Foxhaven Zone 25 $365,900 19.52% 81.02% 129.14% 109.96% 119.51% 0.52% 5.59% ★★½ 174 Downtown Zone 12 $334,000 52.47% 48.23% 98.55% 110.38% 91.20% -1.40% 0.91% ★★½ 175 West Meadowlark Park Zone 22 $801,200 80.71% 19.98% 89.95% 76.63% 83.25% -3.10% -4.19% ★★½ 176 Windsor Park Zone 15 $334,000 0.54% 99.23% 215.78% 164.06% 199.69% 5.43% 26.87% ★★½ 177 Thorncliffe Zone 20 $393,100 80.71% 18.67% 89.95% 76.63% 83.25% -5.84% -2.37% ★★½ 178 Canossa Zone 27 $379,100 41.98% 57.41% 105.87% 108.06% 97.98% 0.00% -1.13% ★★½ 179 Greenview Zone 29 $488,100 51.39% 48.07% 102.10% 98.08% 94.49% -2.37% -0.45% ★★½ 180 Charlton Heights Zone 25 $434,100 17.36% 81.64% 131.46% 111.93% 121.66% -0.10% 6.60% ★★½ 181 Lacombe Park Zone 24 $331,000 31.94% 67.21% 116.91% 101.38% 108.20% -1.36% 5.65% ★★½ 182 High Park Zone 21 $362,100 74.54% 24.85% 89.15% 90.99% 82.50% -5.24% -1.78% ★★½ 183 Lymburn Zone 20 $670,800 68.29% 30.71% 97.52% 83.08% 90.25% -3.62% -1.50% ★★½ 184 Belgravia Zone 15 $387,500 2.08% 96.14% 180.66% 137.36% 167.19% 3.18% 18.14% ★★½ 185 Casselman Zone 02 $388,000 41.05% 57.18% 104.36% 115.26% 96.58% 0.00% -0.97% ★★½ 186 Jamieson Place Zone 20 $347,900 54.32% 43.36% 104.50% 89.02% 96.71% -2.66% -0.67% ★★½ 187 Lorelei Zone 27 $465,200 63.89% 33.80% 93.70% 95.64% 86.71% -3.87% -2.03% ★★½ 188 Pineview Zone 24 $378,000 22.69% 74.54% 125.29% 108.64% 115.95% -0.15% 4.12% ★★½ 189 Klarvatten Zone 28 $371,600 45.60% 51.16% 101.80% 112.43% 94.21% -1.84% -1.10% ★★½ 190 Hilldowns Zone 91 $342,300 51.54% 44.83% 100.08% 107.70% 92.62% 0.81% -3.46% ★★½ 191 Heatherglen Zone 91 $515,900 64.66% 30.94% 92.19% 99.21% 85.32% -1.58% -4.52% ★★½ 192 Gariepy Zone 20 $403,600 13.12% 82.41% 138.94% 118.36% 128.58% -1.00% 7.82% ★★½ 193 North Glenora Zone 07 $463,100 36.27% 59.18% 108.70% 110.95% 100.59% -1.37% 6.13% ★★½ 194 Blue Quill Zone 16 $330,600 29.24% 65.66% 124.72% 94.83% 115.42% -1.15% 1.62% ★★½ 195 Millgrove Zone 91 $519,000 71.84% 22.76% 89.04% 95.82% 82.40% -2.99% -3.62% ★★½ 196 Craigavon Zone 25 $345,700 12.04% 82.18% 139.78% 119.02% 129.36% 1.09% 5.47% ★★½ 197 Meadowlark Park Zone 22 $377,700 74.77% 19.98% 93.11% 79.31% 86.16% -3.84% -3.11% ★★½ 198 Callingwood North Zone 20 $582,600 59.57% 34.49% 101.72% 86.66% 94.14% -3.30% -1.07% ★★½ 199 Lansdowne Zone 15 $381,100 7.56% 85.73% 156.91% 119.30% 145.21% 0.00% 7.61% ★★½ 200 La Perle Zone 20 $431,500 57.72% 35.80% 102.64% 87.44% 94.99% -4.82% -0.16% ★★½ 201 Summerwood Zone 25 $438,000 33.64% 59.49% 116.21% 98.95% 107.55% 1.79% -1.78% ★★½ 202 Heritage Lakes Zone 24 $449,600 30.40% 62.89% 117.96% 102.29% 109.17% -0.86% 2.36% ★★½ 203 Bearspaw Zone 16 $376,500 33.33% 59.88% 121.09% 92.06% 112.06% -1.43% -0.22% ★★½ 204 Hollick-Kenyon Zone 03 $338,500 47.15% 46.06% 101.40% 111.99% 93.84% -2.36% -1.00% ★★½ 205 St. Andrews Zone 91 $473,000 66.82% 25.31% 91.17% 98.11% 84.37% -2.37% -3.26% ★★ 206 North Ridge Zone 24 $546,700 20.14% 71.30% 127.39% 110.47% 117.89% -0.76% 3.98% ★★ 207 Heritage Hills Zone 25 $531,500 8.33% 82.41% 147.24% 125.37% 136.26% 0.26% 6.09% ★★ 208 The Ridge Zone 25 $369,800 10.49% 80.17% 143.15% 121.89% 132.47% 0.36% 4.83% ★★ 209 Miller Zone 02 $612,100 51.16% 39.81% 99.60% 109.99% 92.17% -2.32% -2.01% ★★ 210 Glenora Zone 11 $323,400 3.47% 86.81% 164.85% 140.43% 152.56% 0.20% 9.13% ★★ 211 Cavanagh Zone 55 $369,300 86.03% 3.55% 87.10% 66.22% 80.61% -6.15% -7.23% ★★ 212 Eaux Claires Zone 28 $376,600 51.85% 37.58% 99.46% 109.84% 92.05% -2.28% -2.43% ★★ 213 Cumberland Zone 27 $398,600 50.93% 38.35% 101.43% 103.53% 93.87% -2.36% -2.36% ★★ 214 Hudson Zone 27 $469,700 39.58% 49.54% 107.35% 109.57% 99.35% -1.68% -1.56% ★★ 215 Dechene Zone 20 $538,700 22.76% 65.35% 126.50% 107.76% 117.07% -1.32% 1.87% ★★ 216 Ramsay Heights Zone 14 $516,200 12.96% 74.85% 145.08% 110.31% 134.27% 0.06% 2.73% ★★ 217 Erin Ridge Zone 24 $586,300 12.27% 74.69% 139.03% 120.55% 128.66% 0.25% 4.22% ★★ 218 Laurier Heights Zone 10 $392,400 5.02% 81.79% 157.90% 134.51% 146.13% -0.63% 7.56% ★★ 219 Harvest Ridge Zone 91 $393,500 39.43% 46.84% 105.68% 113.73% 97.80% 2.35% -4.94% ★★ 220 Lake Westerra Zone 91 $305,300 38.43% 47.76% 105.98% 114.05% 98.08% 1.50% -4.63% ★★ 221 Canon Ridge Zone 35 $337,600 83.56% 2.16% 82.22% 90.81% 76.09% -9.03% -7.34% ★★ 222 Paisley Zone 55 $475,300 80.25% 4.71% 90.92% 69.13% 84.14% -5.65% -7.02% ★★ 223 Parkview Zone 10 $520,700 20.91% 63.43% 128.01% 109.05% 118.47% -1.53% 2.46% ★★ 224 Nottingham Zone 25 $405,400 11.57% 71.60% 140.24% 119.41% 129.78% 0.33% 1.46% ★★ 225 Elsinore Zone 27 $375,900 35.34% 47.07% 109.18% 111.44% 101.04% -1.84% -2.05% ★★ 226 Jackson Heights Zone 29 $571,900 54.24% 28.09% 101.24% 97.26% 93.69% -2.84% -2.99% ★★ 227 Crestwood Zone 10 $556,600 7.48% 74.85% 154.03% 124.07% 142.54% -0.94% 4.32% ★★ 228 Erin Ridge North Zone 24 $364,400 7.64% 73.92% 149.91% 129.99% 138.73% 0.65% 3.36% ★★ 229 McQueen Zone 21 $398,800 57.33% 24.00% 98.14% 100.17% 90.82% -4.26% -2.20% ★★ 230 Oxford Zone 27 $373,500 39.27% 41.05% 107.41% 109.63% 99.40% -2.18% -2.25% ★★ 231 Heritage Estates Zone 91 $487,200 50.69% 27.24% 100.59% 108.25% 93.09% -1.76% -4.18% ★★ 232 Rio Terrace Zone 22 $385,900 17.67% 60.03% 131.21% 111.78% 121.43% -2.64% 2.01% ★★ 233 Crystallina Nera West Zone 28 $399,600 41.90% 35.88% 103.93% 114.78% 96.18% -2.16% -3.36% ★★ 234 Carlton Zone 27 $714,800 38.81% 37.89% 107.62% 109.85% 99.60% -2.49% -2.49% ★★ 235 Cloverdale Zone 18 $378,400 0.69% 75.77% 192.51% 184.94% 178.16% -0.07% 3.64% ★★ 236 Ebbers Zone 02 $384,100 45.29% 31.33% 101.91% 112.55% 94.31% -2.70% -3.72% ★★ 237 Brintnell Zone 03 $461,600 42.28% 33.95% 103.45% 114.25% 95.73% -2.39% -2.66% ★★ 238 Steinhauer Zone 16 $577,800 29.86% 45.76% 124.32% 94.52% 115.05% -3.17% -0.62% ★★ 239 Brander Gardens Zone 14 $408,600 6.40% 69.37% 155.62% 126.70% 144.01% -1.75% 3.94% ★★ 240 Rapperswill Zone 27 $388,500 33.87% 40.90% 110.05% 112.32% 101.84% -1.97% -2.64% ★★ 241 Belle Rive Zone 28 $691,000 40.35% 34.26% 104.63% 115.55% 96.83% -2.31% -3.36% ★★ 242 Donsdale Zone 20 $375,400 1.31% 73.23% 186.10% 158.54% 172.23% -1.06% 3.91% ★★ 243 Suder Greens Zone 58 $512,100 62.11% 11.88% 101.10% 86.13% 93.57% -3.92% -5.82% ★★ 244 Blue Quill Estates Zone 16 $351,200 19.14% 54.71% 137.92% 104.86% 127.64% -4.69% 1.51% ★★ 245 High Park Zone 91 $429,700 60.11% 13.58% 94.59% 101.79% 87.53% -4.02% -5.59% ★★ 246 Patricia Heights Zone 22 $512,400 34.49% 38.81% 115.73% 98.59% 107.10% -3.20% -0.53% ★★ 247 Oakmont Zone 24 $400,000 13.12% 60.03% 138.00% 119.67% 127.71% -0.54% 1.83% ★★ 248 Cy Becker Zone 03 $532,800 35.49% 37.19% 107.73% 118.98% 99.70% -1.98% -3.38% ★★ 249 Hodgson Zone 14 $443,700 14.58% 57.56% 143.50% 109.10% 132.80% -1.10% -0.54% ★★ 250 Blackburne Zone 55 $593,500 35.11% 36.57% 119.50% 90.85% 110.59% -1.00% -3.00% ★★ 251 Westridge Zone 22 $420,500 4.48% 67.13% 159.84% 136.17% 147.93% -2.24% 4.49% ★★ 252 McConachie Area Zone 03 $390,700 26.54% 44.60% 113.25% 125.07% 104.81% -1.94% -2.14% ★★ 253 Macewan Zone 55 $364,000 58.02% 13.12% 105.22% 80.00% 97.38% -4.43% -5.42% ★★ 254 Silver Berry Zone 30 $417,300 61.03% 8.87% 98.03% 94.18% 90.72% -5.53% -5.82% ★★ 255 Terwillegar Towne Zone 14 $405,900 45.52% 23.92% 112.39% 85.45% 104.01% -4.33% -3.38% ★★ 256 Breckenridge Greens Zone 58 $345,600 44.29% 25.00% 109.32% 93.13% 101.17% -2.55% -3.10% ★★ 257 Clareview Town Centre Zone 35 $518,300 62.04% 7.41% 93.08% 102.79% 86.14% -6.77% -5.78% ★★ 258 Brookside Zone 14 $383,000 17.36% 51.23% 139.59% 106.13% 129.18% -2.96% -0.06% ★½ 259 Glastonbury Zone 58 $381,800 56.48% 12.04% 103.15% 87.87% 95.46% -4.63% -5.46% ★½ 260 Larkspur Zone 30 $430,100 50.39% 17.75% 102.83% 98.78% 95.16% -4.00% -4.24% ★½ 261 Deer Park Zone 91 $602,900 24.92% 42.67% 115.84% 124.66% 107.20% 0.82% -3.91% ★½ 262 Wedgewood Heights Zone 20 $638,900 3.78% 63.27% 162.38% 138.32% 150.27% -1.73% 3.18% ★½ 263 Riverdale Zone 13 $359,100 2.24% 64.35% 172.07% 192.73% 159.24% -6.91% 7.85% ★½ 264 Stoneshire Zone 91 $420,300 57.48% 8.72% 96.71% 104.08% 89.50% -4.47% -5.80% ★½ 265 South Terwillegar Zone 14 $526,600 44.44% 21.22% 113.20% 86.06% 104.76% -4.15% -3.87% ★½ 266 Aspen Gardens Zone 16 $562,800 15.97% 49.69% 141.83% 107.83% 131.25% -3.25% -0.79% ★½ 267 Rhatigan Ridge Zone 14 $407,600 10.11% 55.32% 151.58% 115.24% 140.27% -2.58% 0.91% ★½ 268 Willow Park Zone 91 $600,500 32.48% 33.02% 109.78% 118.13% 101.59% -0.68% -4.65% ★½ 269 Westbrook Estate Zone 16 $412,200 5.86% 57.72% 161.73% 122.96% 149.67% -2.41% 0.96% ★½ 270 Rutherford Zone 55 $435,100 47.45% 14.74% 111.02% 84.40% 102.74% -4.12% -5.20% ★½ 271 Schonsee Zone 28 $401,400 23.07% 39.58% 117.18% 129.42% 108.45% -1.76% -3.20% ★½ 272 Matt Berry Zone 03 $400,400 34.57% 27.62% 108.11% 119.39% 100.05% -2.29% -4.38% ★½ 273 Chappelle Area Zone 55 $375,500 53.55% 8.49% 107.84% 81.99% 99.80% -5.10% -6.05% ★½ 274 Ellerslie Zone 53 $398,100 54.94% 6.40% 101.13% 97.15% 93.59% -5.56% -6.92% ★½ 275 Edgemont Zone 57 $377,100 55.02% 7.02% 107.22% 81.52% 99.22% -5.53% -6.20% ★½ 276 Wild Rose Zone 30 $367,700 52.85% 8.41% 101.56% 97.57% 93.99% -4.89% -6.54% ★½ 277 Maple Zone 30 $503,100 59.18% 1.39% 99.03% 95.13% 91.65% -7.47% -10.10% ★½ 278 Twin Brooks Zone 16 $513,400 20.22% 39.97% 135.50% 103.02% 125.39% -3.71% -1.78% ★½ 279 Haddow Zone 14 $415,600 18.60% 41.44% 138.27% 105.13% 127.96% -1.97% -2.38% ★½ 280 Hamptons, The Zone 58 $481,300 39.20% 20.76% 111.93% 95.35% 103.59% -3.10% -4.50% ★½ 281 Leger Zone 14 $382,700 24.38% 34.65% 129.63% 98.55% 119.96% -3.97% -2.29% ★½ 282 Tamarack Zone 30 $447,400 49.69% 9.26% 103.07% 99.02% 95.39% -5.46% -6.45% ★½ 283 Sweet Grass Zone 16 $472,900 33.64% 24.77% 120.50% 91.61% 111.51% -3.99% -2.68% ★½ 284 Albany Zone 27 $388,800 15.66% 42.36% 127.36% 130.00% 117.87% -1.70% -3.03% ★½ 285 Charlesworth Zone 53 $560,300 46.76% 11.03% 104.71% 100.59% 96.91% -5.26% -5.75% ★½ 286 Cameron Heights Zone 20 $446,300 7.72% 49.69% 150.90% 128.55% 139.65% -3.11% -0.11% ★½ 287 Chambery Zone 27 $396,200 21.30% 35.88% 120.20% 122.69% 111.24% -2.77% -2.19% ★½ 288 Pembina Zone 27 $420,200 40.43% 15.97% 106.71% 108.91% 98.75% -3.90% -5.73% ★½ 289 Ozerna Zone 28 $426,700 27.16% 28.16% 113.17% 124.98% 104.73% -3.58% -3.07% ★½ 290 Webber Greens Zone 58 $377,000 35.57% 18.44% 114.92% 97.90% 106.35% -4.82% -5.39% ★½ 291 Laurel Zone 30 $393,500 53.16% 0.93% 101.54% 97.54% 93.96% -7.62% -10.17% ★½ 292 Rosenthal Zone 58 $631,700 50.54% 3.24% 105.98% 90.28% 98.08% -5.86% -7.82% ★½ 293 Ogilvie Ridge Zone 14 $578,000 4.17% 49.07% 170.13% 129.35% 157.45% -2.59% -0.74% ★½ 294 Bulyea Heights Zone 14 $410,100 8.10% 44.52% 155.67% 118.35% 144.06% -2.97% -1.37% ★½ 295 Secord Zone 58 $419,000 41.67% 10.88% 110.45% 94.09% 102.21% -4.92% -5.64% ★½ 296 Mayliewan Zone 28 $412,200 27.55% 24.92% 112.85% 124.63% 104.43% -2.76% -3.77% ★½ 297 Glenridding Area Zone 56 $643,500 47.45% 3.86% 111.02% 84.40% 102.74% -5.76% -7.27% ★½ 298 Oleskiw Zone 22 $389,000 2.39% 46.60% 173.31% 147.64% 160.39% -3.55% 1.34% ★½ 299 Orchards At Ellerslie, The Zone 53 $426,600 46.45% 1.39% 104.77% 100.65% 96.96% -7.51% -10.02% ★½ 300 Graydon Hill Zone 55 $472,400 42.52% 5.09% 114.89% 87.35% 106.33% -5.72% -6.84% ★½ 301 Blackmud Creek Zone 55 $589,100 27.24% 20.14% 127.23% 96.73% 117.74% -3.34% -4.31% ★½ 302 Kingswood Zone 24 $454,800 4.55% 42.44% 158.66% 137.58% 146.83% -1.57% -0.96% ★½ 303 Griesbach Zone 27 $486,700 18.98% 27.93% 122.49% 125.02% 113.36% -1.86% -5.56% ★½ 304 Ambleside Zone 56 $447,300 23.23% 23.23% 131.08% 99.66% 121.31% -3.11% -3.78% ★½ 305 Starling Zone 59 $395,300 20.99% 24.61% 120.47% 122.96% 111.49% 0.00% -6.46% ★½ 306 Walker Zone 53 $462,400 43.21% 2.08% 106.46% 102.28% 98.53% -7.14% -9.25% ★½ 307 Linkside Zone 91 $538,000 16.90% 27.85% 124.54% 134.02% 115.25% -0.82% -5.61% ★ 308 Falconer Heights Zone 14 $695,800 13.35% 30.79% 144.90% 110.16% 134.09% -3.34% -2.02% ★ 309 MacTaggart Zone 14 $403,000 1.31% 42.28% 187.40% 142.48% 173.42% -4.01% 0.46% ★ 310 Summerside Zone 53 $439,600 39.97% 3.24% 108.54% 104.27% 100.45% -6.39% -8.28% ★ 311 Allard Zone 55 $563,200 37.04% 6.10% 118.39% 90.01% 109.57% -5.52% -6.63% ★ 312 Carter Crest Zone 14 $433,800 9.72% 30.94% 151.68% 115.32% 140.37% -3.79% -2.56% ★ 313 Stewart Greens Zone 58 $495,400 33.10% 4.94% 116.83% 99.53% 108.12% -5.70% -6.95% ★ 314 Potter Greens Zone 58 $497,800 16.36% 19.29% 133.42% 113.66% 123.48% -4.55% -3.41% ★ 315 Callaghan Zone 55 $497,500 21.06% 10.73% 134.07% 101.93% 124.07% -5.52% -5.36% ★ 316 Keswick Area Zone 56 $475,900 21.37% 9.34% 133.99% 101.87% 124.00% -5.62% -5.51% ★ 317 Granville Zone 58 $449,700 20.52% 9.49% 128.17% 109.19% 118.62% -5.35% -5.71% ★ 318 Hawks Ridge Zone 59 $662,200 20.06% 6.56% 121.12% 123.62% 112.09% -5.55% -6.39% ★ 319 Estates of Sherwood Zone 25 $474,700 1.85% 23.84% 178.35% 151.86% 165.05% 0.41% -7.23% ★ 320 Trumpeter Area Zone 59 $634,000 15.12% 8.02% 127.85% 130.49% 118.32% -5.51% -5.87% ★ 321 Magrath Heights Zone 14 $575,800 3.78% 18.29% 170.75% 129.82% 158.02% -4.30% -3.40% ★ 322 Windermere Zone 56 $535,700 8.80% 8.49% 155.08% 117.90% 143.51% -5.22% -5.98% ½ 323 Henderson Estates Zone 14 $649,500 13.97% 0.31% 144.28% 109.69% 133.52% -13.81% -12.57% ½ 324 Rossdale Zone 12 1.70% 1.08% 174.93% 195.93% 161.88% -11.90% -9.28% ½

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Edmonton’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy

1. Montrose

Search by neighbourhood or area to filter results.

This year neighbourhoods in central and the northern Edmonton topped the list, with Montrose, in Northeast Edmonton, taking the No. 1 spot this year.

“Typically, neighbourhoods in northeast Edmonton are less desirable because they are closer to the refineries,” explains Peter Fuchschuber, an Edmonton-based Zolo real estate agent. But Montrose is near the North Saskatchewan River and just below the Yellowhead Highway, which is part of the Trans-Canada Highway. “Being close to the highway and the river is a big plus,” Fuchshuber says.

Demand for this area shows in the numbers. Despite the overall slump in sales activity in Edmonton, homes in the Montrose area are selling for 97% of their list price. “It certainly shows that demand is meeting supply, which is a real issue these days.”

2. Alberta Avenue

Five of the top 10 neighbourhoods on this year’s list are located in Central Edmonton—including Alberta Avenue, which secured the No. 2 spot partly because the $269,500 average price for old, outdated homes in this area make it an ideal spot to “buy, rip-down and rebuild,” Fuchshuber explains. Flippers and custom builders have also realized this, however, and now home buyers looking in this community can choose between the DIY route, or buying a “skinny-house infill,” says Fuchshuber. “I find many families are turned off by the traffic, but for those who want to be right downtown, this is a great community.”

McCauley, Delton, Eastwood and Parkdale are other top 10 neighbourhoods to look into. Again, the housing stock in these communities tends to be dated, making it ideal for those who don’t mind putting in the work to update and remodel, in exchange for a better deal on their purchase price.

3. Prince Charles

Prince Charles in northwest Edmonton is experiencing a bit of a surge in value because of city plans for Blatchford, the old city-centre airport. This 536-acre plot of land is just north of downtown and the city has approved plans for the redevelopment of this area into a mixed-use urban community. “The city plans to build low-energy neighbourhoods comprised mostly of condos and townhouses, although there may be some single-family homes,” Fushshuber says. “These plans are fancy, and include the construction of a canal, and [will] utilize the most technically advanced housing construction methods currently available.”

The pre-selling of Blatchford has meant that surrounding communities, like Prince Charles, are also getting a boost. And as a veteran realtor, Fuchshuber has his own shortlist of good buys in 2019. “McKernon is my number one pick because houses are just snapped up in this area. It’s really close to the university and not too far from the river.”

A close runner-up for Fuchshuber are the communities in the Heritage Valley District, such as Chappelle, Cavanagh, McQueen, and Rutherford. “The planned LRT line that will run through these communities is scheduled for completion in five years and the access to this public transit system will really boost housing values in this area.”