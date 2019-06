Where to buy real estate in 2019: Edmonton

Is there upside potential in Edmonton? The city is experiencing a five-year-low in sales activity for all types of housing but, despite that, some analysts think the market will see a rebound.

According to statistics released by the Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE), average home prices were down by 4.4% year-over-year in March 2019. The biggest declines—both in sales activity and in prices—were in condos and strata units (such as townhomes in multi-family complexes), with a 7% drop in sales activity, year-over-year, as of February 2017. Single-family home sales, on the other hand, were down just 2.7% year-over-year as of February—great, but definitely not quite as bad, either.

Michael Brodrick, chair of RAE, recently spoke to the press about the city’s current real estate market conditions. He stated that the still slow market is due, in part, to external factors beyond the city’s control, particularly last year’s implementation of the federal mortgage stress test.

But a rebound may be on the horizon—and it’s not necessarily tied to the price of oil. According to Colliers, a Canadian-based global commercial real estate firm, approximately 2.7 million sq. ft. of industrial space is under construction in and around Metro Edmonton. This is in addition to the 2.2 million sq. ft. of industrial space that was completed in 2018.

The surge in commercial land and space is due, in part, to the cheaper land costs offered in and around Edmonton. (Taxes outside Edmonton also hover around $1 to $2 cheaper per square foot, for even more cost savings.)

A contributing factor is how accessible these spaces are now that Edmonton has Anthony Henday Drive, a commuter highway that circles the city (it was completed in 2016).

In fact, Ford Motors recently completed its new 403,000-square-foot distribution centre, located just outside the city of Leduc, which is 35 kilometres south of Edmonton’s city centre. This new build means that Ford nearly doubled its space in Edmonton. Plus, additional ventures are either moving to or expanding their operations in this once-oil-dependent city. Aurora Sky, the licensed cannabis grower, recently completed its second big project in the Leduc area.

Over the next year, other big names have big plans for commercial space in and around Edmonton, including Amazon’s 1-million-square-foot distribution centre, as well as Champion Pet Foods’ 371,000-square-foot production facility, both scheduled to open in 2020.

Why should buyers and sellers care? Because an investment in business infrastructure means jobs, and jobs mean dependable wages—and predictable, stable income is arguably the number one factor when it comes to an increase in housing market activity.

To make a smart real estate decision, however, buyers need to factor in current conditions, future possible growth and whether the neighbourhood offers good value. This year’s Where to Buy Real Estate report will help you do that.

