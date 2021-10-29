Find your next credit card. What kind of credit card are you looking for? Get matched with the best cards for you in under 2 minutes at ratehub.ca. Let's get started. I want to earn rewardsI want to pay low interest You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Best no-fee card for seniors

Just because you’re not paying an annual fee doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get rewards. With the SimplyCash Card from American Express you’ll earn an impressive 4% cash back for the first six months (up to $200 in rewards) after which time you’ll get 1.5% back on all purchases regardless of category with no limit on your earnings. This means no keeping track of your spending categories. Plus, you can boost your rewards by referring your friends or family and receive $100 for each approval up to $1,500 annually.

You can rest easy knowing your card is issued by one of the most established financial companies in the world, which means great customer service and a complete slate of features including paper or paperless statements, a mobile app and special access to events through American Express Experiences. We’ve selected the SimplyCash Card from American Express as one of the best credit cards for seniors because of the simplicity of the earn program, the above-average base rate and the ability to accelerate earnings—all for no annual fee.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Get a welcome bonus of 4% cash back in the first 6 months (up to $200 cash back)

Get a welcome bonus of 4% cash back in the first 6 months (up to $200 cash back) Earn rate: Earn 1.25% cash back on all purchases regardless of purchase category (after the welcome bonus ends). Plus, no limit on the amount of cash back you can earn; get $100 cash back for each approved referral up to a maximum annual referral bonus of $1,500

Earn 1.25% cash back on all purchases regardless of purchase category (after the welcome bonus ends). Plus, no limit on the amount of cash back you can earn; get $100 cash back for each approved referral up to a maximum annual referral bonus of $1,500 Income requirement: None

None Additional benefits: Access to virtual events and special offers with American Express Experiences

Best cash back card for seniors

If you don’t mind paying an annual fee, you can max out your cash back earnings and get a host of extras and perks to boot. For $120 annually, the Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite offers 4% cash back on groceries and recurring bills, like utilities and streaming services. You’ll get 2% back on your transportation, either public transit or gas, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, their promotional offer will get you a 10% cash back rate for the first three months (up to $200 in rewards). And the annual fee is waived the first year. This card also comes with a solid travel insurance package that includes rental car coverage, protection for your mobile device and access to Visa Infinite Services, which are your ticket to premium entertainment and events. One caveat is the annual income requirement (see below), so it may not be accessible for all (check out the card above).

Scotiabank is one of the Big Five banks, so you can access your account or customer services help online or in person. If you’re looking for a cash back card with extras (say, perks for visiting wine country), the Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite is one of the best credit card for seniors.

Annual fee: $120 (waived first year)

$120 (waived first year) Welcome offer: Earn 10% cash back on all purchases up to $2,000 for the first 3 months. Must apply before November 21, 2021.

Earn 10% cash back on all purchases up to $2,000 for the first 3 months. Must apply before November 21, 2021. Earn rate: 4% back on groceries and recurring bills; 2% back on public transit and gas; 1% cash back on all other purchases

4% back on groceries and recurring bills; 2% back on public transit and gas; 1% cash back on all other purchases Income requirement: $60,000 per individual or $100,000 per household annually

$60,000 per individual or $100,000 per household annually Additional perks: Comprehensive travel insurance including emergency medical, travel accident, trip cancellation or delay, delayed or lost baggage and rental car loss or damage; new mobile device insurance; Visa Infinite Services including concierge and Visa Infinite Dining and Wine Country program

Best low-interest credit card for seniors

Large or unexpected purchases don’t have to be stressors when you’ve got a low-interest credit card in your pocket. For those on a fixed income or who are anticipating carrying an outstanding balance, the MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard can be a real lifesaver. This card’s purchase and balance transfer interest rate is 8.99%, less than half of the typical 20% levied by many cards, which means that you’ll reduce your interest charges substantially while you pay off your debt. As a low-interest card the MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard doesn’t come with many perks, but it’s perfectly serviceable as a secondary card to use for big purchases or while you’re paying down debt. The attractive rate and low annual fee of only $39 make this our best low-interest credit card for seniors.

Annual fee: $39

$39 Welcome offer: N/A

N/A Interest rate: 8.99% on purchases and balance transfers

8.99% on purchases and balance transfers Income requirement: None specified

None specified Additional benefits: Savings with Avis and Budget car rentals; protection against fraudulent charges; purchase protection and extended warranty

NOTE: This offer is not available for residents of Quebec