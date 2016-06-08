Canada’s Richest Places 2016 Based on household net worth and more Jun 8, 2016 Mark Brown 7 Best Places Full Ranking Best Places to Retire Best Places to Raise Kids Best Places for New Canadians Richest Places Quiz: Which City Wins? 2016 Methodology 1 of 10 Previous Next Facebook Twitter Google+ Share LinkedIn Email (Reg Natarajan/Flickr) 10. Aurora, Ont. Average household net worth: $965,813 For more information, see the full data set on Aurora. Previous Next Hover over or tap to see the Best Places in each region. Share: Facebook Twitter Google+ Share LinkedIn Email Advertisement Advertisement
In Ontario I think that outside of Toronto The Most expensive property market is becoming to be BRONTE in Oakville ..Anything near the Lake for Sure.
C.WARD on
Most beautiful is BC!
Cyndee on
BC is beautiful but it rains too much, people are too much in to $$
George on
BC?? Vancouver homeless capital of the world!!!!
jimmy o brien on
the article is about where the richest live, your comment about the $$ is redundant and silly
curt on
Unless net worth EXCLUDES HOME EQUITY this is meaningless.
Mr Bo on
Were is Westmount?
D on