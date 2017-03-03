ETF All-Stars: Full List

Canadian ETF All-Stars
|ETF
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|# of Holdings
|Description
|Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
|VCN
|0.05%
|221
|Exposure to Canadian small, medium and large caps, ultra low fee
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.05%
|250
|Tracks Canada's best known index with a very low fee
|Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF
|HXT
|0.03%
|60
|Tax-efficient; rock-bottom 0.03% fee to extend at least till September 2017
U.S. ETF All-Stars
|ETF
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|# of Holdings
|Description
|iShares Core S&P US Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.07%
|3,693
|NEW! Replaces VUN because of slightly lower cost
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
|VFV
|0.08%
|508
|Provides unhedged exposure to the S&P500 at a very low cost
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VSP
|0.08%
|508
|Provides currency-hedged exposure to the S&P 500 at no extra cost
International ETF All-Stars
|ETF
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|# of Holdings
|Description
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|0.21%
|5,833
|Global all-cap fund that's lower cost and tax efficient
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|0.20%
|2,408
|Broad coverage of Europe, Japan & Australia
|Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF
|VEE
|0.23%
|4,249
|Emerging Markets index that tracks China A shares
Fixed-income ETF All-Stars
|ETF
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|# of Holdings
|Description
|BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|ZAG
|0.09%
|617
|NEW! Lowest-cost bond ETF in Canada, replaces VAB
|Vanguard Canadian Short-term Bond Index ETF
|VSB
|0.10%
|336
|Government and corporate bonds with average term of three years
|BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|ZDB
|0.09%
|79
|Tax-friendly alternative for non-registered accounts
|First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF (BXF)
|BXF
|0.20%
|25
|Unique structure beats other short-term bond funds after tax
|BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|ZPR
|0.45%
|170
|Five-year ladder of "rate reset" preferred shares
