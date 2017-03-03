ETF All-Stars: Full List

View all the Canadian, U.S., International and Fixed-income picks

Overview Canadian U.S. International Fixed-Income Full list

Canadian ETF All-Stars


ETF Ticker Management Fee # of Holdings Description
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN 0.05% 221 Exposure to Canadian small, medium and large caps, ultra low fee
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.05% 250 Tracks Canada's best known index with a very low fee
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF HXT 0.03% 60 Tax-efficient; rock-bottom 0.03% fee to extend at least till September 2017

Learn more about our Canadian picks here »

U.S. ETF All-Stars


ETF Ticker Management Fee # of Holdings Description
iShares Core S&P US Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.07% 3,693 NEW! Replaces VUN because of slightly lower cost
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV 0.08% 508 Provides unhedged exposure to the S&P500 at a very low cost
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VSP 0.08% 508 Provides currency-hedged exposure to the S&P 500 at no extra cost

Learn more about our U.S. picks here »

International ETF All-Stars


ETF Ticker Management Fee # of Holdings Description
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.21% 5,833 Global all-cap fund that's lower cost and tax efficient
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.20% 2,408 Broad coverage of Europe, Japan & Australia
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF VEE 0.23% 4,249 Emerging Markets index that tracks China A shares

Learn more about our international picks here »

Fixed-income ETF All-Stars


ETF Ticker Management Fee # of Holdings Description
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.09% 617 NEW! Lowest-cost bond ETF in Canada, replaces VAB
Vanguard Canadian Short-term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.10% 336 Government and corporate bonds with average term of three years
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.09% 79 Tax-friendly alternative for non-registered accounts
First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF (BXF) BXF 0.20% 25 Unique structure beats other short-term bond funds after tax
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.45% 170 Five-year ladder of "rate reset" preferred shares

Learn more about our fixed-income picks here »

 

