Here’s how you can build a Couch Potato portfolio using the three options we’ve compared: Tangerine, the TD e-Series funds, and ETFs. In the examples below we’ve assumed a traditional balance of 40% bonds and 60% equities, with equal amounts in Canadian, U.S. and international stocks. Many index funds and ETFs have similar names, so we’ve included the fund codes and ticker symbols to ensure you use the right ones.