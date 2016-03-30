Use this Canada Child Benefit calculator to figure out how much you’re eligible for under the new plan compared to the old one. Choose which province you live in, input your gross family income and the number of children you have.
*Canada Child Tax Benefit (CCTB), Universal Child Care Benefit (UCCB)
This is wrong this is not an increase at all this calculator doesn’t include the amount that we currently receive from uccb the new one is making me lose about 55 dollars a month
Jasmine on
Perhaps you are going to receive less. That’s because the CCB is not *in addition* to UCCB (and CCTB) but *replaces* these two cheques. The new CCB is not taxed. UCCB was a taxable benefit (CCTB is not taxable).
If you are receiving less under the new plan it’s because these child benefits are now subject to income-testing — the government starts to clawback the benefits as your income rises.
Romana King on
is the amount figured out on calculator altogether or per child
kerry on
The calculator allows you to input your income, your spouses income and the number of children. The amount shown is the total amount you will receive (not a per child amount) based on the inputs you provided.
Hope that helps!
Romana King on
This calculator says to input gross family income. I thought it was based on net income? Thanks.
Randy on
The CCB is based on net income. The calculator is programmed to take your gross income, calculate provincial and federal tax and base the CCB on the net income calculated.
Romana King on
Unfortunately, that’s not the definition of net income used to calculate the benefit. It uses “adjusted family net income”, which is essentially the sum of line 236 from the spouses’ tax returns. I suggest that your calculator be amended to use this figure, as it will provide a much more accurate estimate. Or, simply direct your readers to the government’s own calculator at http://www.budget.gc.ca/2016/tool-outil/ccb-ace-en.html.
Michael Davie on
What about the child disability credit, will that stay?
Allie on
Yes. Not only does that remain under Budge 2016, but there is an annual increase, so you should receive more per year if your child is eligible for the child Disability Tax Credit. (See the example with the parent who has one disabled child.)
Romana King on
I have the same issue as the first comment posted…and my income was less than half of last years.
K on
Why are you using gross family income instead of the adjusted net family income that is used to calculate the benefit? For those with children, the child care deduction of up to $8,000 per child (not to mention RRSP and pension contributions) can cause the latter number to be much lower, resulting in a significantly increased benefit.
Michael Davie on
Is what I will be getting a month in the red box or the numbers above that, so confused
Michelle on
Hi Michelle,
You will receive the amount listed above the red box. The red box provides a snapshot that shows the difference in what you would’ve received from the old plan vs. the new plan. Hope that helps.
Romana King on
So let me get this straight. I just keep having babies and I’m set. Doesn’t sound so bad. I like kids. They’re cute.
Lyn on
not correct… what it shows for my previous amount is incorrect
liz on
What’s the plan for the uccb still being sent out for the first six months of 2016? With all the tax cuts and the taxes owed on uccb I’m nervous come tax time next year, we got half of what we normally got last year. Tax free uccb or lump sum retroactive?
Marie on
what about provincial benefits? i cant find anywhere to tell me we still get them or not.
Craig Sylvester on
Why the benefit is same in all provinces? Its an application error or database is static? I have calculated mine; i found it was lower than for what we get each month under the present CTTB and UCCB benefits. What has been the case study for introducing new concept of CCB? Who will get the benefit, the needy children, I doubt…
SAAS on
I’m sorry but with new budget it seems that we are getting less money not more
Ghalia Abdul Hussein on
wow, this is nuts, how is it that i am a single mom making way less than 30 000 a year and i am losing 55$.
not impressed
melissa on
Yea mine is showing up less then I get now by almost 100$ I’m very confused….
Rachel on
Hi the amount this calculator is showing , I never used to get that a month in last years . And the amount now it’s showing is high , so I don’t understand this at all …… I am so confused . Also usually I get check direct deposited in my band account on 19th of every month but today I didn’t receive anything ???? That means I am not going to get anything ???
Thanks for helping
Rabia on
I put our information in and it’s not even close to what it says we’re suppose to receive?
Christine Meloche on
Does anyone else think it’s ridiculous that if i were to quit my job and have a couple more kids i’d get more benefits from the government than what i’d make working? Our government is ass backwards! People who are working hard to earn their own money should be getting the most benefit. Not lazy people who sit on their ass all day and pop kids off every year to get a bigger payout
irate tax payer on
why I not get pay from UCCB anymore ?
nang on
Hi Nang, the UCCB has been replaced by the CCB. You should still be receiving benefits, just a different amount.
Prajakta Dhopade on
So, Mr Trudeau is killing the middle class, instead of taxing rich, what he was promising in his election campaign. Shame on you Trudeau …
Bob Gebic on
I just had another child and my Ccb stayed the same. Does it matter how many children or is it just gonna be the same amount from having one child to having whatever amount of kids?
Maria on
What about divorced parties who have shared parentng?
Helen on