Book review: “Your Magic Number”

Pay off debt and save by knowing your ’magic number’

Your Magic Number by Avraham Byers. Get this eBook for free.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to take control of their money, pay off debt and ensure they don’t overspend so they can start saving.

More specifically: Those who want a simple lifelong plan to get out of debt (and stay out of debt).

Is there a strategy?: Yes, author Avraham Byers shows you how to make your debts vanish into thin air through a five- step “Your Magic Number” strategy.

Why we like it: The strategy is simple and a truly original new take on how to stick to a budget in a painless way. It’s graphically appealing, contains a couple of simple work sheets and surprisingly, makes finding your own “magic number” for saving and spending really fun.

Surprising fact: If you know exactly how much you can spend every day, guilt-free, you will have more money at the end of every month, a surplus at the end of the year, and a better night’s sleep every night.

Action item: Set aside 45 minutes to read this brief, 46-page eBook and get in control of your money in no time.

Key takeaway: You make good money. There’s no reason it should be going “poof” by the end of every month. Let’s change that.

–Julie Cazzin