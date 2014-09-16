Book review: “Your Magic Number”

1 of 30
Pay off debt and save by knowing your ’magic number’
Your Magic Number by Avraham Byers. Get this eBook for free.
Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to take control of their money, pay off debt and ensure they don’t overspend so they can start saving.
More specifically: Those who want a simple lifelong plan to get out of debt (and stay out of debt).
Is there a strategy?: Yes, author Avraham Byers shows you how to make your debts vanish into thin air through a five- step “Your Magic Number” strategy.
Why we like it: The strategy is simple and a truly original new take on how to stick to a budget in a painless way. It’s graphically appealing, contains a couple of simple work sheets and surprisingly, makes finding your own “magic number” for saving and spending really fun.
Surprising fact: If you know exactly how much you can spend every day, guilt-free, you will have more money at the end of every month, a surplus at the end of the year, and a better night’s sleep every night.
Action item: Set aside 45 minutes to read this brief, 46-page eBook and get in control of your money in no time.
Key takeaway: You make good money. There’s no reason it should be going “poof” by the end of every month. Let’s change that.
–Julie Cazzin
I find Mark’s blog consistently informative and helpful – I haven’t yet read the book but will do – thanks Mark and thanks MoneySense for highlighting.
Graham Bodel on
The millionaire teacher is a must read. It is easy to read and follow
Patrick Sullivan on
I struggle with saving, but this book simplifies the process and will make it super easy for me to stick with a budget. Plus, I don’t have to cut out all the things I love – and that’s important! Thanks for finding this great resource, Money Sense!
Lindsay on
You’re bang on Lindsay! Your Magic Number does make this whole budgeting thing “super easy”. Thanks for the comment, and thanks for reading my ebook!
Avraham Byers on
My husband and I are both self-employed, and have always struggled with creating and keeping a budget. A friend told me about “Your Magic Number”, which I read in one sitting, then sent to my husband who also read it in one go. The idea behind the book is so clear and simple, and the fact that Avraham Byers also relates to the self-employed, means that for the first time, we really believe we have a chance of getting our financial life in order, in a simple and painless way.
Thank you!
Debi Zylbermann on
Thanks Debi! I’m so glad you liked my ebook Your Magic Number. I’m so pumped that now feel that you can “get your financial life in order, in a simple and painless way.”
Avraham Byers on