Group RRSP vs. DPSP: What’s the difference?

Employers have a few options for contributing to your retirement savings, including through a workplace pension plan, group RRSP matching and a deferred profit sharing plan (DPSP).

A group RRSP is sponsored by an employer who makes matching contributions to the account. Those contributions may be a default percentage of an employee’s salary or may be a percentage of an employee’s RRSP contributions up to a certain limit—or a combination of the two. Every plan is different. For example, an employer might contribute 2% of an employee’s salary automatically, plus an additional 50% match on an employee’s contributions up to an additional 2% match by the employer.

Sometimes, an employer will include a second account, a DPSP, as part of the company retirement plan.

What is a deferred profit sharing plan?

A DPSP is a registered savings plan through which employers share a portion of their profit with employees. Contributions may be a percentage of an employee’s salary or a percentage of an employer’s profit.

Only employers contribute to a DPSP. When you leave a company, you can transfer your DPSP into an RRSP. But the impact on your RRSP room differs from when you contribute to a personal or group RRSP. Personal or group RRSP contributions reduce your RRSP limit in the year of the contribution. A DPSP is a bit different.

What is a pension adjustment?

A DPSP contribution results in a pension adjustment (PA) that reduces your RRSP room the following year. This is similar to when an employee participates in a defined benefit (DB) or defined contribution (DC) pension plan.

The idea behind the pension adjustment is that all Canadians should have a comparable ability to contribute to their retirement savings, whether or not they have a pension or a DPSP. Pension and DPSP participation reduces RRSP room.

If you are contributing 4% to your group RRSP and your employer is matching 4%, it would require a significant DPSP contribution from your employer to overcontribute to your RRSP, Kirsten.