Ask a Planner

2024 tax-filing extensions: What you need to know

There are several personal, trust and corporate income-tax-filing extensions for Canadians this year. Which ones apply to you? ...

A Canadian landlord showing a property to potential tenants for the 2025 tax year.

Income Properties

Rental income and taxes: What’s new for Canadian property owners in 2025

Whether you have renters in your home or another property, know that the money you make can affect your...

A Canadian woman with friends, whom she is considering creating a corporation to invest.

Ask a Planner

Should you set up a corporation with friends to invest?

What to consider when deciding to incorporate a company with friends to buy real estate and more.

A food truck with poutine

Spend

Where to find Canadian food

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties.

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

Two middle-aged women check interest rates on a tablet

Cash Allocation

Does buying GICs still make sense after the recent rate cuts?

Ask a Planner

When and how should I start drawing on my retirement savings?

There’s more than one way to optimize your income after retiring. Some strategies can boost wealth, and others may...

Ask a Planner

Revising the fair market value of a property for tax purposes

Can you retroactively change the valuation of a rental property before selling it to reduce capital gains tax in...

