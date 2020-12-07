Given all the constraints related to drawing down a LIRA/LIF, I am now 65, living in BC, and have two questions:

Since I was already at retirement age, was it really necessary for the financial institution to create the LIRA, or could all the proceeds simply have been consolidated into my RRSP account? In order to simplify the management of my portfolio, is there any way of “unlocking” the LIRA so that I can place the proceeds into a normal RRIF?

–Keith

A. Leaving a group pension or retirement savings plan often means you have decisions to make. Some plans allow retirees to keep their investments with the provider, either in the same plan or with their retiree program.

Plan members often transfer their investments out to invest with an advisor or on their own. Certain accounts need to be transferred to new accounts, while others can be transferred to the same receiving account.

For example, a defined contribution (DC) pension plan is generally transferred to a locked-in retirement account (LIRA) or locked-in registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) when you leave a plan. You cannot have an individual DC pension account with your investment advisor or self-directed account.

Group RRSPs are generally transferred to personal RRSPs. Deferred profit sharing plans (DPSPs) are eligible to transfer to personal RRSP accounts as well.

Keith, you mentioned your DPSP was transferred to a LIRA. Perhaps you are mistaken about the account and it was actually a DC pension that you transferred? A DC pension would go into a LIRA, whereas a DPSP would be transferred to a RRSP.

A DPSP is an account where an employer can share business profits with employees, kind of like a tax-sheltered bonus. Only employers can contribute to DPSPs, subject to annual limits, and contributions reduce an employee’s RRSP room in the subsequent year. Like RRSP contributions, these contributions grow on a tax-deferred basis and are subject to tax upon withdrawal. Employer contributions made to a DPSP are not included in an employee’s income for the year.