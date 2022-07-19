Please let me know and cite any Ontario law if it is available.

—Audrey

What are powers of attorney?

Powers of attorney (POAs) are legal documents that appoint someone to make decisions on another person’s behalf. Each province in Canada has different rules.

You can have a limited POA that applies to a specific task, like selling a house or managing an investment account. Or it can be for a predetermined period of time, like while you are travelling out of the country.

More commonly, enduring powers of attorney are documents to appoint someone to make financial or health care decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so. These documents typically come into effect if you are sick, injured, disabled or incapacitated.

Power of attorney in Ontario, and where to get a kit

In Ontario, the two primary enduring powers of attorney are powers of attorney for property (financial matters) and personal care (health care matters). These can be prepared with a lawyer, an online service or even using a free kit from the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General.

In other provinces, powers of attorney may be different, including representation agreements, mandates, or similar documents.

Compensation for being a POA in Ontario

An attorney for property is entitled to compensation in Ontario, Audrey, unless the POA document states otherwise. It is uncommon to limit or specify the compensation, so the provincial fee scale generally applies.