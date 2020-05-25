Wood photo created by prostooleh - www.freepik.com

Q. I am starting up a small business where I will manufacture, market and sell my own products online. I will use a room in my home as an office. What type of insurance do I need?

–Paul

A. Hi Paul. An insurance policy protects you against defined risks. Although I haven’t seen your home insurance policy, I would be surprised if the risks that you are covered for include things related to manufacturing operations.

You didn’t ask, but you may also want to look into what type of zoning your house has and whether the manufacturing that you are planning to do is allowed there. This is a particular type of zoning and it is different from zoning for regular houses.

If the zoning for your home does not allow for the manufacturing you intend, you won’t likely be able to get insurance to do that covers you for manufacturing, either.

In any event, you should call up your home insurance broker and ask what insurance is available for a home business such as yours—either through your home insurance or another insurance product. As well, take the time to consult with an insurance broker who specializes in business insurance. Give them the specific financial and manufacturing details of your home business, and have them direct you as to what insurance is available for cases such as yours, what the cost will be, and exactly what is and isn’t covered by a policy.