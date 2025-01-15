Advertisement

Canadian deciding between debt and investing holds two piggy banks.

Investing

Invest or pay off debt: A comprehensive guide for Canadians

Is it better to invest your money or use it to pay down your mortgage or other debt? It...

Ask a Planner

How is a non-registered account taxed upon death?

Here’s a primer for Canadians planning for the tax payable on a non-registered account at death, including capital gains...

Canadian couple sitting together, wondering about moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

Ask a Planner

Moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

To have liquidity and reduce taxes, Canadians can move money between registered accounts. But what are the tax, contribution...

Ask a Planner

How does a spouse’s death impact your TFSA contribution room?

A tax-free savings account inherited from a spouse is subject to special treatment. Here’s how it may impact the...

Ask a Planner

Can Canadian investors save tax when a stock’s company goes bankrupt?

You may be able to get some tax relief when the stock of a company you hold goes bankrupt....

Canadian couple outside of home, wondering if they should transfer it to their corporation.

Ask MoneySense

Is transferring your principal residence to your corporation a good idea?

Would swapping a house for cash from a corporation save on taxes? And is this tactic worth it in...

Ask a Planner

RBC’s discount broker launches international trading—what to know before you invest

It’s a first among bank-owned discount brokers in Canada. With more banks likely to follow RBC's lead, what should...

Taylor Swift performing on stage

Ask a Planner

What are the tax implications if you resell Taylor Swift tickets?

Allison resold her Eras Tour tickets instead of going to the concert. The resale website asked for her SIN,...

Ask a Planner

Should you take extra RRIF withdrawals to increase your estate?

Contrary to the conventional advice, taking more than the minimum RRIF withdrawal can at times save tax on your...

A Canadian senior, reading her income statements, wondering, "How much income can I earn while getting OAS?"

Ask MoneySense

How much income can I earn while getting OAS?

If you continue working in retirement, it could cause a clawback on your OAS. Here’s how to figure out...

