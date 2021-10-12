Money Matters: What advice would you give someone who wants to start building wealth?
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we hope will inspire and inform Canadians about their personal finances.
In our 12-part video series, Money Matters, we interviewed the top voices in Canadian personal finance about money issues that affect all Canadians. For our seventh video of the series, we asked: What advice would you give someone who wants to start building wealth? Listen to what some of our partners have to say.
Watch: Money Matters Question 07—What advice would you give someone who wants to start building wealth?
Follow us on YouTube to catch all 12 videos in this series. We’d love to hear your feedback in the comments.
