As one of Canada’s largest banks, RBC plays an important role in the journey of newcomers, supporting them with products and services that go beyond simply opening a bank account.

Amit Brahme, Senior Director, Newcomer Client Segment at RBC

“For over 150 years, RBC has been helping newcomers get settled and established in Canada by providing them with the resources that they need,” says Amit Brahme, senior director of the Newcomer and Cultural Client Segment at RBC. “By supporting newcomers, we support diversity and inclusion and learn more about what that means to our clients and employees.”

Brahme, who first came to Canada in 2005, leads the growth and development of the “New to Canada” segment at RBC, responsible for a number of initiatives designed to support newcomers.



RBC Meeting Place: Specialized one-to-one advice and support for newcomers to Canada

RBC Meeting Place is not a typical bank branch. Staffed with specialized advisors, many of whom were once new to Canada themselves, they focus exclusively on helping newcomers settle faster. Through partnerships with local community organizations and tailored programming, each RBC Meeting Place is designed to empower newcomers with the resources they need to build a life in Canada.

RBC Meeting Place in Brampton, Ont.

With services offered virtually or in person, newcomers can connect with an advisor for support on a number of topics including banking, housing, employment and community involvement. The goal is to plug them into a community network that understands their journey and can support their unique needs.

“RBC Meeting Place is brought to life by a team of employees who have lived through the experience of settling in a new country,” says Brahme. “What better way to help newcomers than to connect them with people who understand their challenges and are equipped to provide holistic advice and support?”

Currently, RBC Meeting Place locations can be found in cities across Canada, including Brampton, Ont., Markham, Ont., Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

Services in more than 200 languages: Keeping the newcomer experience front and centre

Moving to a new country comes with many challenges. For newcomers whose first language isn’t English, communication can sometimes be the biggest barrier of all—especially when it comes to dealing with important and intricate topics like banking and personal finance.