Welcome to Canada: How RBC empowers newcomers to succeed
Learn how RBC is supporting newcomers with tailored solutions for all their banking needs and beyond.
Every year, Canada welcomes thousands of newcomers from all over the world. Their contributions to the community are a large part of what makes Canada such a rich and diverse country.
As one of Canada’s largest banks, RBC plays an important role in the journey of newcomers, supporting them with products and services that go beyond simply opening a bank account.
“For over 150 years, RBC has been helping newcomers get settled and established in Canada by providing them with the resources that they need,” says Amit Brahme, senior director of the Newcomer and Cultural Client Segment at RBC. “By supporting newcomers, we support diversity and inclusion and learn more about what that means to our clients and employees.”
Brahme, who first came to Canada in 2005, leads the growth and development of the “New to Canada” segment at RBC, responsible for a number of initiatives designed to support newcomers.
RBC Meeting Place is not a typical bank branch. Staffed with specialized advisors, many of whom were once new to Canada themselves, they focus exclusively on helping newcomers settle faster. Through partnerships with local community organizations and tailored programming, each RBC Meeting Place is designed to empower newcomers with the resources they need to build a life in Canada.
With services offered virtually or in person, newcomers can connect with an advisor for support on a number of topics including banking, housing, employment and community involvement. The goal is to plug them into a community network that understands their journey and can support their unique needs.
“RBC Meeting Place is brought to life by a team of employees who have lived through the experience of settling in a new country,” says Brahme. “What better way to help newcomers than to connect them with people who understand their challenges and are equipped to provide holistic advice and support?”
Currently, RBC Meeting Place locations can be found in cities across Canada, including Brampton, Ont., Markham, Ont., Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.
Moving to a new country comes with many challenges. For newcomers whose first language isn’t English, communication can sometimes be the biggest barrier of all—especially when it comes to dealing with important and intricate topics like banking and personal finance.
In order to ensure newcomers have access to professional financial advice, whatever their first language may be, RBC offers easy access to Language Line. With Language Line, RBC employees can get in touch with professionally trained interpreters to assist their clients—in the clients’ preferred language—within seconds.
“We proudly offer our services in more than 200 languages,” says Brahme. “We’re a bank that recognizes and embraces the diversity of Canada and we’re committed to helping all communities prosper.”
To help ease the transition into life in Canada, RBC provides a banking solution with products, services and offers designed especially for newcomers. This includes credit solutions that help newcomers get started with no prior credit history required and special offers through a select group of partners.
“If you are new to Canada, one of the first things you’ll want to do is make sure your finances are in order,” says Brahme. “With the RBC Newcomer Advantage, we’re offering everything that’s needed for a great financial start.”
In addition to the RBC Newcomer Advantage, newcomers can bank with RBC anywhere, anytime online and with the RBC Mobile app, and easily access their money using the largest combined branch and ATM network across Canada. If questions arise, it’s now easier than ever to connect with an RBC advisor wherever it’s most comfortable, whether that’s online, over the phone or in person.
To find out more about RBC’s newcomer solutions, visit RBC.com/newcomers.
