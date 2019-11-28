Canada’s top-rated charities 2020: By sector

Charitable giving is a deeply personal act. Your individual interests and lived experience shapes what touches you and where you want to make an impact. So, here we’ve presented the top-rated charities by category to help you find the ones that match your interests and beliefs. Each list is top 10, except where the scoring resulted in a tie.
Environment
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Bruce Trail Conservancy
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|11.3%
|11.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Alberta Conservation Association
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|6.5%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Nature Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|3.5%
|10.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|12.3%
|7.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Evergreen
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|6.5%
|3.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|David Suzuki Foundation
|91.5
|85%
|97%
|B+
|4.6%
|17.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Jane Goodall Institute
|90.5
|89%
|94%
|A-
|7.0%
|22.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World Wildlife Fund
|90.5
|89%
|94%
|A-
|4.4%
|25.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Nature Conservancy Canada
|89.5
|92%
|92%
|A
|11.3%
|28.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Bird Studies Canada
|87.7
|69%
|100%
|B-
|8.9%
|11.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
Fundraisers
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|United Way of Calgary and Area
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|9.1%
|7.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of the Alberta Capital Region
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|7.8%
|10.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way Ottawa
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|10.9%
|11.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal)
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|6.8%
|7.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|7.0%
|8.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|8.3%
|14.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|8.1%
|7.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Winnipeg
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|2.6%
|18.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way Greater Toronto
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|5.1%
|12.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Regina
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|3.9%
|14.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
Health
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Victoria Hospice Society
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|9.6%
|13.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Rick Hansen Institute
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|2.2%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Hospice of Greater Saint John
|95.0
|100%
|94%
|A+
|7.7%
|23.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World Federation of Hemophilia
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|2.0%
|18.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Brain Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|N/A
|N/A
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|ALS BC
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|12.0%
|12.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Huntington Society of Canada
|91.5
|85%
|97%
|B+
|11.6%
|15.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada
|91.5
|85%
|97%
|B+
|7.1%
|16.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Philip Aziz Centre for Hospice Care
|91.5
|85%
|97%
|B+
|8.2%
|16.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service
|91.0
|77%
|100%
|B-
|12.0%
|14.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
Homelessness
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Wesley Urban Ministries
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|6.8%
|12.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Calgary Homeless Foundation
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|9.5%
|0.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Fresh Start Recovery Centre
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|3.5%
|13.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Covenant House Vancouver
|95.5
|88.7%
|100%
|A-
|5.1%
|14.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Lookout Housing and Health Society
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|7.9%
|15.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Homes First
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|9.8%
|14.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Our Place
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|11.5%
|14.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Calgary Drop-in
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|3.8%
|15.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|The Alex
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|4.0%
|0.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Union Gospel Mission
|91.5
|85%
|97%
|B+
|9.4%
|18.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
Hospitals
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Jewish General Hospital Foundation
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|4.2%
|14.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation
|90.0
|81%
|97%
|B
|11.4%
|17.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation
|88.0
|70%
|#N/A
|C+
|N/A
|N/A
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Ottawa Hospital Foundation
|85.5
|70%
|97%
|C+
|5.6%
|17.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Children's Health Foundation
|85.0
|81%
|92%
|B
|18.8%
|4.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation
|83.5
|77%
|92%
|B-
|18.7%
|6.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Royal University Hospital Foundation
|83.0
|70%
|94%
|C+
|4.5%
|20.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Health Sciences Centre Foundation
|82.0
|55%
|100%
|C-
|10.3%
|13.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Opération Enfant Soleil
|81.8
|61%
|97%
|B-
|7.5%
|18.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation
|81.0
|77%
|81%
|B-
|3.0%
|19.1%
|Low funding need
|Top salary within expected range
International Aid
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Chalice Canada
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|4.3%
|5.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|WE Charity
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|6.0%
|3.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Foodgrains Bank
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|6.7%
|8.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Emergency Relief and Development Overseas
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|5.2%
|10.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Farm Radio International
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|10.0%
|8.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Opportunity International Canada
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|3.4%
|12.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Humanitarian Coalition
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|10.4%
|5.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Mennonite Central Committee Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|8.4%
|2.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Primate's World Relief and Development Fund
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|6.8%
|4.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World Renew
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|5.2%
|8.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
Social Services
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Calgary Food Bank
|100.0
|100%
|100%
|A+
|3.8%
|1.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|George Hull Centre for Children and Families
|97.5
|100%
|97%
|A+
|3.6%
|17.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Feed Nova Scotia
|97.5
|100%
|97%
|A+
|4.5%
|17.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Food Banks Canada
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|2.0%
|6.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|The Mississauga Food Bank
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|4.2%
|11.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Feed Ontario
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|5.2%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Indspire
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|9.9%
|13.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Red Cross
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|2.0%
|9.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Hope Air
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|3.8%
|13.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|MADA Community Center
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|8.9%
|2.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
Youth
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|The Boundless School
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|2.9%
|7.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Youth Without Shelter
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|5.4%
|13.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Children's Cottage Society
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|6.1%
|7.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Trails Youth Initiatives
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|5.6%
|5.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|10.2%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Toronto Foundation for Student Success
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|2.4%
|10.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Youth Employment Services
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|3.6%
|14.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|360°kids
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|8.0%
|11.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|12.3%
|10.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|CityKidz
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|7.5%
|10.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|6.0%
|5.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|7.9%
|7.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|President's Choice Children's Charity
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|5.6%
|4.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range