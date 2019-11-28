 Canada’s top-rated charities 2020: By sector - MoneySense
2020 Charity 100

Canada’s top-rated charities 2020: By sector

To make it easier for you to give where you want to make a difference, we’ve organized this year’s Top 100 charities into eight categories below.

Charitable giving is a deeply personal act. Your individual interests and lived experience shapes what touches you and where you want to make an impact. So, here we’ve presented the top-rated charities by category to help you find the ones that match your interests and beliefs. Each list is top 10, except where the scoring resulted in a tie.

Environment

Charity name Total points Transparency Financial efficiency Social results transparency Administration costs as a % of revenue Fundraising costs as a % of donations Need for donations Salary of highest-paid employee
Bruce Trail Conservancy 97.0 92% 100% A 11.3% 11.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Alberta Conservation Association 95.5 89% 100% A- 6.5% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Nature Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ 3.5% 10.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society 92.5 81% 100% B 12.3% 7.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Evergreen 92.5 81% 100% B 6.5% 3.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
David Suzuki Foundation 91.5 85% 97% B+ 4.6% 17.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Jane Goodall Institute 90.5 89% 94% A- 7.0% 22.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World Wildlife Fund 90.5 89% 94% A- 4.4% 25.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Nature Conservancy Canada 89.5 92% 92% A 11.3% 28.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Bird Studies Canada 87.7 69% 100% B- 8.9% 11.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 

Fundraisers

United Way of Calgary and Area 97.0 92% 100% A 9.1% 7.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of the Alberta Capital Region 97.0 92% 100% A 7.8% 10.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way Ottawa 97.0 92% 100% A 10.9% 11.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) 95.5 89% 100% A- 6.8% 7.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo 95.5 89% 100% A- 7.0% 8.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region 95.5 89% 100% A- 8.3% 14.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto 94.0 85% 100% B+ 8.1% 7.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Winnipeg 93.0 89% 97% A- 2.6% 18.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way Greater Toronto 92.5 81% 100% B 5.1% 12.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Regina 92.5 81% 100% B 3.9% 14.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 

Health

Victoria Hospice Society 97.0 92% 100% A 9.6% 13.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Rick Hansen Institute 95.5 89% 100% A- 2.2% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Hospice of Greater Saint John 95.0 100% 94% A+ 7.7% 23.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World Federation of Hemophilia 94.5 92% 97% A 2.0% 18.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Brain Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ N/A N/A High funding need Top salary within expected range
ALS BC 92.5 81% 100% B 12.0% 12.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Huntington Society of Canada 91.5 85% 97% B+ 11.6% 15.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada 91.5 85% 97% B+ 7.1% 16.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Philip Aziz Centre for Hospice Care 91.5 85% 97% B+ 8.2% 16.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service 91.0 77% 100% B- 12.0% 14.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 

Homelessness

Wesley Urban Ministries 97.0 92% 100% A 6.8% 12.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Calgary Homeless Foundation 95.5 89% 100% A- 9.5% 0.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Fresh Start Recovery Centre 95.5 89% 100% A- 3.5% 13.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Covenant House Vancouver 95.5 88.7% 100% A- 5.1% 14.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Lookout Housing and Health Society 94.5 92% 97% A 7.9% 15.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Homes First 94.0 85% 100% B+ 9.8% 14.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Our Place 94.0 85% 100% B+ 11.5% 14.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Calgary Drop-in 93.0 89% 97% A- 3.8% 15.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
The Alex 92.5 81% 100% B 4.0% 0.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Union Gospel Mission 91.5 85% 97% B+ 9.4% 18.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 

Hospitals

Jewish General Hospital Foundation 92.5 81% 100% B 4.2% 14.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation 90.0 81% 97% B 11.4% 17.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation 88.0 70% #N/A C+ N/A N/A High funding need Top salary within expected range
Ottawa Hospital Foundation 85.5 70% 97% C+ 5.6% 17.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Children's Health Foundation 85.0 81% 92% B 18.8% 4.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation 83.5 77% 92% B- 18.7% 6.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Royal University Hospital Foundation 83.0 70% 94% C+ 4.5% 20.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Health Sciences Centre Foundation 82.0 55% 100% C- 10.3% 13.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Opération Enfant Soleil 81.8 61% 97% B- 7.5% 18.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation 81.0 77% 81% B- 3.0% 19.1% Low funding need Top salary within expected range

 

International Aid

Chalice Canada 97.0 92% 100% A 4.3% 5.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
WE Charity 97.0 92% 100% A 6.0% 3.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Foodgrains Bank 95.5 89% 100% A- 6.7% 8.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Emergency Relief and Development Overseas 95.5 89% 100% A- 5.2% 10.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Farm Radio International 95.5 89% 100% A- 10.0% 8.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Opportunity International Canada 95.5 89% 100% A- 3.4% 12.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Humanitarian Coalition 94.0 85% 100% B+ 10.4% 5.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Mennonite Central Committee Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ 8.4% 2.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Primate's World Relief and Development Fund 94.0 85% 100% B+ 6.8% 4.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World Renew 94.0 85% 100% B+ 5.2% 8.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 

Social Services

Calgary Food Bank 100.0 100% 100% A+ 3.8% 1.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
George Hull Centre for Children and Families 97.5 100% 97% A+ 3.6% 17.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Feed Nova Scotia 97.5 100% 97% A+ 4.5% 17.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Food Banks Canada 97.0 92% 100% A 2.0% 6.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
The Mississauga Food Bank 97.0 92% 100% A 4.2% 11.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Feed Ontario 97.0 92% 100% A 5.2% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Indspire 97.0 92% 100% A 9.9% 13.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Red Cross 95.5 89% 100% A- 2.0% 9.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Hope Air 95.5 89% 100% A- 3.8% 13.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
MADA Community Center 95.5 89% 100% A- 8.9% 2.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 

Youth

The Boundless School 97.0 92% 100% A 2.9% 7.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Youth Without Shelter 97.0 92% 100% A 5.4% 13.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Children's Cottage Society 95.5 89% 100% A- 6.1% 7.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Trails Youth Initiatives 95.5 89% 100% A- 5.6% 5.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada 95.5 89% 100% A- 10.2% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Toronto Foundation for Student Success 95.5 89% 100% A- 2.4% 10.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Youth Employment Services 95.5 89% 100% A- 3.6% 14.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
360°kids 94.0 85% 100% B+ 8.0% 11.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ 12.3% 10.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
CityKidz 92.5 81% 100% B 7.5% 10.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa 92.5 81% 100% B 6.0% 5.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Tire Jumpstart 92.5 81% 100% B 7.9% 7.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
President's Choice Children's Charity 92.5 81% 100% B 5.6% 4.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range

 