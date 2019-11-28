Canada’s top-rated charities 2020: Top 100

The organizations included in our list range from large hospital foundations to local food banks, from local homeless shelters to international aid groups. Their missions are inspired by various ideologies and beliefs, and they are run by and for Canadians of all kinds.

According to both the American watchdog organization Charity Navigator and CanadaHelps, itself a registered charity focussed on boosting giving across Canada, fully 30% of charitable giving occurs in December. Our goal is to inform readers and provide them with the information they need as the giving season begins. Click here for the methodology we followed to arrive at this list.