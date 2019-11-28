Canada’s top-rated charities 2020: Top 100

The organizations included in our list range from large hospital foundations to local food banks, from local homeless shelters to international aid groups. Their missions are inspired by various ideologies and beliefs, and they are run by and for Canadians of all kinds.
According to both the American watchdog organization Charity Navigator and CanadaHelps, itself a registered charity focussed on boosting giving across Canada, fully 30% of charitable giving occurs in December. Our goal is to inform readers and provide them with the information they need as the giving season begins. Click here for the methodology we followed to arrive at this list.
|Charity name
|Total points
|Transparency
|Financial efficiency
|Social results transparency
|Sector
|Administration costs as a % of revenue
|Fundraising costs as a % of donations
|Need for donations
|Salary of highest-paid employee
|Calgary Food Bank
|100.0
|100%
|100%
|A+
|Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor)
|3.8%
|1.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|George Hull Centre for Children and Families
|97.5
|100%
|97%
|A+
|Social Services
|3.6%
|17.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Feed Nova Scotia
|97.5
|100%
|97%
|A+
|Social Services - Food Bank (Multi-Service Agency)
|4.5%
|17.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Bruce Trail Conservancy
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Environment
|11.3%
|11.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Calgary and Area
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Fundraising Org
|9.1%
|7.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of the Alberta Capital Region
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Fundraising Org
|7.8%
|10.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way Ottawa
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Fundraising Org
|10.9%
|11.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Victoria Hospice Society
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Health - Palliative
|9.6%
|13.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Chalice Canada
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|International Aid
|4.3%
|5.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|WE Charity
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|International Aid
|6.0%
|3.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|The Boundless School
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - At-Risk Youth
|2.9%
|7.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Youth Without Shelter
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - At-Risk Youth
|5.4%
|13.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Food Banks Canada
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor)
|2.0%
|6.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|The Mississauga Food Bank
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor)
|4.2%
|11.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Feed Ontario
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - Food Bank (Multi-Service Agency)
|5.2%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Wesley Urban Ministries
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - Homeless
|6.8%
|12.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Indspire
|97.0
|92%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - Indigenous
|9.9%
|13.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Toronto Humane Society
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Animal Welfare
|7.2%
|7.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Alberta Conservation Association
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Environment
|6.5%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal)
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Fundraising Org
|6.8%
|7.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Fundraising Org
|7.0%
|8.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Fundraising Org
|8.3%
|14.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Rick Hansen Institute
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Health
|2.2%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Foodgrains Bank
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|International Aid
|6.7%
|8.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Emergency Relief and Development Overseas
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|International Aid
|5.2%
|10.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Farm Radio International
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|International Aid
|10.0%
|8.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Opportunity International Canada
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|International Aid
|3.4%
|12.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Red Cross
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services
|2.0%
|9.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Hope Air
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services
|3.8%
|13.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|MADA Community Center
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services
|8.9%
|2.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Mennonite Central Committee Ontario
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services
|4.7%
|6.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Children's Cottage Society
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - At-Risk Youth
|6.1%
|7.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Trails Youth Initiatives
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - At-Risk Youth
|5.6%
|5.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Calgary Homeless Foundation
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Homeless
|9.5%
|0.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Fresh Start Recovery Centre
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Homeless (Addiction Recovery)
|3.5%
|13.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Covenant House Vancouver
|95.5
|88.7%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Homeless (Shelter)
|5.1%
|14.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Discovery House
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Women
|6.6%
|11.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|The Redwood
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Women
|8.9%
|13.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Youth
|10.2%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Toronto Foundation for Student Success
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Youth
|2.4%
|10.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Youth Employment Services
|95.5
|89%
|100%
|A-
|Social Services - Youth
|3.6%
|14.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Hospice of Greater Saint John
|95.0
|100%
|94%
|A+
|Health - Palliative
|7.7%
|23.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Habitat for Humanity Edmonton
|95.0
|100%
|94%
|A+
|Social Services - Housing
|8.6%
|24.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|BC SPCA
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|Animal Welfare
|8.7%
|16.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World Federation of Hemophilia
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|Health
|2.0%
|18.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Second Harvest
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor)
|2.3%
|15.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Greater Vancouver Food Bank
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|Social Services - Food Bank (Multi-Service Agency)
|10.6%
|17.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Lookout Housing and Health Society
|94.5
|92%
|97%
|A
|Social Services - Homeless
|7.9%
|15.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Nature Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Environment
|3.5%
|10.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Fundraising Org
|8.1%
|7.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Brain Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Health
|N/A
|N/A
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Humanitarian Coalition
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|International Aid
|10.4%
|5.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Mennonite Central Committee Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|International Aid
|8.4%
|2.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Primate's World Relief and Development Fund
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|International Aid
|6.8%
|4.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World Renew
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|International Aid
|5.2%
|8.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Mennonite Central Committee British Columbia
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services
|7.2%
|8.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services
|5.2%
|6.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Momentum Community Economic Development Society
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services
|8.4%
|2.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|St. Stephen's Community House
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services
|8.0%
|4.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|360°kids
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services - At-Risk Youth
|8.0%
|11.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Homes First
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services - Homeless
|9.8%
|14.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Our Place
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services - Homeless (shelter)
|11.5%
|14.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services - Women
|8.3%
|8.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada
|94.0
|85%
|100%
|B+
|Social Services - Youth
|12.3%
|10.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Habitat for Humanity Manitoba
|93.7
|84%
|100%
|A
|Social Services - Housing
|5.9%
|8.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Knowledge Network
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|Education
|12.4%
|19.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Winnipeg
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|Fundraising Org
|2.6%
|18.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|CODE
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|International Aid
|5.7%
|19.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|International Justice Mission Canada
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|International Aid
|9.4%
|17.5%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Furniture Bank
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|Social Services
|6.6%
|18.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Calgary Drop-in
|93.0
|89%
|97%
|A-
|Social Services - Homeless
|3.8%
|15.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Animal Welfare
|11.6%
|13.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|First Book Canada
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Education
|3.0%
|0.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Frontier College
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Education
|4.3%
|6.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Environment
|12.3%
|7.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Evergreen
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Environment
|6.5%
|3.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way Greater Toronto
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Fundraising Org
|5.1%
|12.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|United Way of Regina
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Fundraising Org
|3.9%
|14.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|ALS BC
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Health
|12.0%
|12.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Compassion Canada
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|International Aid
|5.6%
|9.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|International Development and Relief Foundation
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|International Aid
|3.8%
|10.0%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Islamic Relief Canada
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|International Aid
|2.4%
|12.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Oxfam Quebec
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|International Aid
|7.3%
|13.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|War Child Canada
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|International Aid
|2.6%
|4.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World University Service of Canada
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|International Aid
|6.6%
|11.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Constitution Foundation
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Public Benefit
|4.4%
|0.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Salvation Army
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services
|7.1%
|11.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|CityKidz
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - At-Risk Youth
|7.5%
|10.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|The Alex
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - Homeless
|4.0%
|0.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Habitat for Humanity Niagara
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - Housing
|11.2%
|14.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|YWCA Calgary
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - Women
|5.1%
|10.3%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - Youth
|6.0%
|5.7%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Tire Jumpstart
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - Youth
|7.9%
|7.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|President's Choice Children's Charity
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Social Services - Youth
|5.6%
|4.2%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Canadian Olympic Foundation
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Sports & Recreation
|N/A
|N/A
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Jewish General Hospital Foundation
|92.5
|81%
|100%
|B
|Health - Hospital Foundation
|4.2%
|14.4%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Operation Eyesight Universal
|92.0
|92%
|94%
|A
|International Aid
|6.1%
|23.9%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|World Vision Canada
|92.0
|92%
|94%
|A
|International Aid
|5.8%
|21.6%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|Daily Bread Food Bank
|92.0
|92%
|94%
|A
|Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor)
|3.3%
|22.1%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range
|David Suzuki Foundation
|91.5
|85%
|97%
|B+
|Environment
|4.6%
|17.8%
|High funding need
|Top salary within expected range