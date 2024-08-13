The MoneySense Find a Qualified Advisor Tool
Presented By
Financial Planning Association of Canada
David Miller’s specialty is in helping successful Canadian individuals and families uncover and address their investment and financial planning needs on both sides of the border. He is a registered portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and Ontario, and is also a U.S. registered investment advisor.
Miller’s goal is to safeguard the financial dreams of his clients. He strives to protect the assets they have worked hard to accumulate throughout their lifetime. Miller provides objective advice based on his deep and thorough understanding of each client’s personal situation. He delivers comprehensive cross-border financial planning advice while making it easy to understand. He is bound by a fiduciary standard. He places his clients’ interests first, above all else.
Who does he work with? For the last 20 years Miller has been committed to assisting families, business owners, and retirees on both sides of the border. He works alongside a highly experienced, independent, wealth management team at Cardinal Point Wealth Management.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
|Specializations
|• Cross-border Planning (Canada/U.S.)
• Comprehensive Financial Planning
• Discretionary Portfolio Management
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
“After reading Rich Dad Poor Dad (Warner Books, 2000), I realized that there’s a significant need for financial literacy in this country.”
“It’s always goals-based planning, client-first advice and evidence-based investing.”
“Being nominated to the board of the Institute of Advanced Financial Planners.”
“I would help individuals and families become more confident with their finances through financial education.”
“Focus on what you can control—stop worrying about the rest.”
“Put your trust in the banks.”
