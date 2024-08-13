Miller’s goal is to safeguard the financial dreams of his clients. He strives to protect the assets they have worked hard to accumulate throughout their lifetime. Miller provides objective advice based on his deep and thorough understanding of each client’s personal situation. He delivers comprehensive cross-border financial planning advice while making it easy to understand. He is bound by a fiduciary standard. He places his clients’ interests first, above all else.

Who does he work with? For the last 20 years Miller has been committed to assisting families, business owners, and retirees on both sides of the border. He works alongside a highly experienced, independent, wealth management team at Cardinal Point Wealth Management.

Services • Financial Planning

• Investment Planning & Implementation Specializations • Cross-border Planning (Canada/U.S.)

• Comprehensive Financial Planning

• Discretionary Portfolio Management Payment Model • Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor

• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) Languages written and spoken • English

Why did you become a planner?

“After reading Rich Dad Poor Dad (Warner Books, 2000), I realized that there’s a significant need for financial literacy in this country.”

What is your approach to financial planning?

“It’s always goals-based planning, client-first advice and evidence-based investing.”

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

“Being nominated to the board of the Institute of Advanced Financial Planners.”

What would you do if money were no object?

“I would help individuals and families become more confident with their finances through financial education.”

What is the best money advice you ever received?

“Focus on what you can control—stop worrying about the rest.”

What is the worst money advice you ever received?

“Put your trust in the banks.”