Parubets attended Fanshawe College and completed the Professional Financial Services program in 2000. He obtained his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation in 2003, achieved the Fellow of Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI) designation in 2008, and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation in 2013.

Outside the firm office, he enjoys travelling and cycling, and he is a big foodie. He has a deep love for dogs, his hometown Toronto, and of course his wife Tuli and son Elan.

Services • Financial Planning

• Investment Planning & Implementation Specializations • Education Planning

• Investment Management

• Retirement Income Planning Payment Model • Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor Languages written and spoken • English

Why did you become a planner?

By accident and from my natural curiosity, My primary focus used to be investing, but I’ve found, over and over again, that it was hard to truly provide good investment advice without completely knowing a client’s financial situation. That pushed me to delve more and more into a clients’ financial situation as time went on.

What is your approach to financial planning?

I have two approaches.

I look at the big picture. I refer to financial planning as “whack-a-mole” because every action has an impact somewhere else. So I look at all the implications. I’m allergic to “rule of thumbs.” I know journalists and clients love them. But, most often, the rule of thumb only applies to certain people rather than everyone and anyone.

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

I’m proud of being able to assist and pass along any knowledge I have gained over the years to my team, so we can provide the best possible service to our clients. I also love that we continue to learn from other planners and have the curiosity to understand and learn more.

What is a client success story you can share?

A mature client always wished she could go back her homeland Ireland before she stopped travelling but she felt she shouldn’t afford it. On her financial plan I stuck a sticky note that read “Go to Ireland.” She took that sticky and put it on her bathroom mirror. After a couple of years, she finally made the trip. She could afford it!

What would you do if money were no object?

First, I love my job and wouldn’t stop working. I have multiple properties worldwide, and I would really take advantage of them by working remotely, especially during the colder winter months. Two, I would create a pet-friendly all-inclusive resort package that includes flight and stay. Dogs on a plane, dogs running around the resort, to me that’s paradise!

What is the best money advice you ever received?

The best advice is the most boring. You already know all of them: