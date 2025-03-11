MoneySense at Her Assembly
Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create...
Advertisement
Evan Parubets is the Head of Advisory Services Team at Steadyhand in Toronto. He is a shareholder of the firm and works with clients, providing advice on asset mix, portfolio construction and monitoring, and other related issues. Parubets has 25 years of industry experience, starting his career at Scotiabank in 2000, where he worked as a personal banker and financial advisor. He joined CDSPI (Canadian Dental Service Plans Inc.) in 2006, and worked there for 10 years, providing investment and financial planning advice exclusively to dentists.
Parubets attended Fanshawe College and completed the Professional Financial Services program in 2000. He obtained his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation in 2003, achieved the Fellow of Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI) designation in 2008, and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation in 2013.
Outside the firm office, he enjoys travelling and cycling, and he is a big foodie. He has a deep love for dogs, his hometown Toronto, and of course his wife Tuli and son Elan.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
|Specializations
|• Education Planning
• Investment Management
• Retirement Income Planning
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
By accident and from my natural curiosity, My primary focus used to be investing, but I’ve found, over and over again, that it was hard to truly provide good investment advice without completely knowing a client’s financial situation. That pushed me to delve more and more into a clients’ financial situation as time went on.
I have two approaches.
I’m proud of being able to assist and pass along any knowledge I have gained over the years to my team, so we can provide the best possible service to our clients. I also love that we continue to learn from other planners and have the curiosity to understand and learn more.
A mature client always wished she could go back her homeland Ireland before she stopped travelling but she felt she shouldn’t afford it. On her financial plan I stuck a sticky note that read “Go to Ireland.” She took that sticky and put it on her bathroom mirror. After a couple of years, she finally made the trip. She could afford it!
First, I love my job and wouldn’t stop working. I have multiple properties worldwide, and I would really take advantage of them by working remotely, especially during the colder winter months. Two, I would create a pet-friendly all-inclusive resort package that includes flight and stay. Dogs on a plane, dogs running around the resort, to me that’s paradise!
The best advice is the most boring. You already know all of them:
I mean, it’s that simple. Ignore everything that makes you want to time the market. Just invest and forget about it.
Doing the opposite of the above. That and “buy leveraged ETFs.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create...
Power of attorney compensation can be high, but the role can be a lot of work. Here’s what happens...
COVID normalized remote work, but is it really here to stay in Canada?
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Will a potential recession mean mass layoffs? Learn how to prepare financially and recover if the worst happens and...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Need the best interest rate? Want fixed payments or flexibility? Find out the differences between personal loans and lines...
Buying a car is a big deal. Understand the financial part of the purchase and, hopefully, save yourself some...
Created By
Surviscor
KP Tissue, Target and more companies all reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian investors.