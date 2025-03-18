In the early 2000s, Ambeault transitioned into wealth management, leveraging his accounting and tax expertise to help clients effectively manage risk and minimize tax burdens.

At Clear Sky since 2016, Ambeault leads the tax and planning groups, where tax planning is a key differentiator. He oversees tax coordination across both Calgary and Edmonton, ensuring that clients receive seamless support across the province.

With a wealth of experience, Ambeault focuses on delivering customized financial solutions that align with clients’ goals. His work is centered on retirement planning, tax strategies, as well as estates and trusts.

Outside of work, Ambeault stays engaged in intellectual pursuits and enjoys golfing, working out, and spending time with his wife Lyndsay and their four children.

Services • Financial Planning

• Investment Planning & Implementation

• Insurance Planning & Implementation Specializations • Estate Planning

• Retirement Income Planning

• Tax Planning Payment Model • Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor

• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) Languages written and spoken • English

Why did you become a planner?

As an accountant, I specialized in taxes and I found that the greatest need for this knowledge was by those trying to plan for their retirement. Wanting to put my skill to the best use, I transitioned to personal and corporate financial planning.

What is your approach to financial planning?

Although we offer comprehensive financial planning services, our approach involves preparing multiple scenarios so that our clients understand their best and worst cases.

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

We follow up with our clients on an annual basis and are very proud that the majority of our clients find that their financial reality tracks closely to the plans we prepare.

What is a client success story you can share?

I had one particular case where we were able to save our clients roughly $80,000 in taxes on their real estate transactions.