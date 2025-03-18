Steve Ambeault, financial advisor
Steve Ambeault is a financial planner based in Edmonton and Calgary. Find out more about his services.
Originally from Vancouver and a graduate of Simon Fraser University, Steve Ambeault has called Edmonton home since 2001. With a diverse background in finance, he began his career as an accountant at Grant Thornton before refining his skills in the tax group at KPMG. These early experiences set the foundation for his transition into finance roles at CIBC Wood Gundy and ATCO, where he gained valuable insights along the way.
In the early 2000s, Ambeault transitioned into wealth management, leveraging his accounting and tax expertise to help clients effectively manage risk and minimize tax burdens.
At Clear Sky since 2016, Ambeault leads the tax and planning groups, where tax planning is a key differentiator. He oversees tax coordination across both Calgary and Edmonton, ensuring that clients receive seamless support across the province.
With a wealth of experience, Ambeault focuses on delivering customized financial solutions that align with clients’ goals. His work is centered on retirement planning, tax strategies, as well as estates and trusts.
Outside of work, Ambeault stays engaged in intellectual pursuits and enjoys golfing, working out, and spending time with his wife Lyndsay and their four children.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
• Insurance Planning & Implementation
|Specializations
|• Estate Planning
• Retirement Income Planning
• Tax Planning
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
As an accountant, I specialized in taxes and I found that the greatest need for this knowledge was by those trying to plan for their retirement. Wanting to put my skill to the best use, I transitioned to personal and corporate financial planning.
Although we offer comprehensive financial planning services, our approach involves preparing multiple scenarios so that our clients understand their best and worst cases.
We follow up with our clients on an annual basis and are very proud that the majority of our clients find that their financial reality tracks closely to the plans we prepare.
I had one particular case where we were able to save our clients roughly $80,000 in taxes on their real estate transactions.
I would choose to travel.
Live within your means, but work hard to improve your means.
Someone’s got to win the lottery.
