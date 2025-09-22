How to protect your kids from online harm
Children are uniquely vulnerable to digital scams and predation. Here are some precautions to take as they venture online.
You may think you’re on guard against the threat of online fraud and identity theft, but bad actors can still worm their way into your password-protected accounts by targeting your household’s soft underbelly: your children.
They may reach out, develop trust, and ask seemingly innocent questions like, “Oh, you have a dog? What’s your dog’s name?” Using artificial intelligence tools, they then use permutations of this information in attempts to hack the online accounts of other family members.
“A child could be an effective channel for a criminal to gain that information,” warns Julie Kuzmic, senior compliance officer, consumer advocacy with credit bureau Equifax Canada.
As parents know only too well, children’s exposure to the internet comes with a range of benefits, but also lurking dangers. “There are potential harms to children as young as babies and toddlers all the way up to older teenagers—like 18, 19 years old,” Kuzmic says. Over that span they may be exposed to:
Though they often appear technology-savvy, at times serving as IT support for their befuddled parents, “kids don’t have the life experience to know that not everybody is who they say they are,” Kuzmic says. At other times, they may “have a low awareness of the permanence of what they do online. Things they post and share may be available and visible for the rest of time, effectively, so there can be an impact well on later into their lives.”
They can be particularly vulnerable in their early teens as they begin to question their parents’ authority, push boundaries, and engage in higher-risk behaviour online. This coincides with the age when they might have their first bank and social media accounts and mobile phone.
“In an age-appropriate way, it’s important to have an ongoing conversation with your children about guidelines and expectations,” Kuzmic says. “At any age, think of protection as a layered and evolving situation. It’s not something that you talk about once and then it’s fine.”
Safeguarding your offspring online requires a hands-on approach. “Allowing exposure to online activity maybe should come with training wheels, where parents are a little more involved at the start and are learning together with the kids,” Kuzmic says. Some steps she recommends include:
Though bad actors target minors for a variety of malevolent reasons, they all zero in on children’s relative weaknesses, such as a desire to be accepted and befriended. Parents need to be there, Kuzmic says, to remind their kids that what might not appear to them to be a dangerous situation “might actually be a dangerous situation.”
