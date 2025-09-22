Advertisement

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Young couple budgeting at a desk with papers and a calculator

Debt

How to manage debt when you’re between jobs in Canada

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Financial educator Eduek Brooks estimates the cost of returning to the office five days a week could range anywhere between $800 and $1,000 a month. (Aug. 22, 2024.)

Budgeting

Five days in the office again? Here’s how it could impact your budget

Going back to the office isn’t like pre-pandemic days. Discover how shifting needs and higher costs are reshaping budgets.

Senior couple sitting at a desk with a laptop working on finances

Ask a Planner

Retirement taxes explained: Withholding, clawbacks, and other surprises

During your working years, you may receive tax refunds due to the withholding tax on your paycheque—but things change...

Pink piggy bank with a graduate's cap, sitting on a stack of books

RESPs

Is saving for your child’s education still worth it? The research says yes

Despite rising costs and economic uncertainty, saving for your child’s education pays off in lifelong income, health, and opportunities.

A young couple sits at a desk using a calculator while budgeting

Save

Surviving the present, investing in the future: Gen Z’s financial balancing act

Rising costs and low wages challenge Gen Z in Canada, but digital tools and new habits are helping them...

Shoppers at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. Empire Co. Ltd. says its first-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite Q2 profit jumps to $63.9M on strong sales growth

Profits soar at Groupe Dynamite and Transat, Empire edges higher, but Roots struggles with a quarterly loss.

Retirement

How to plan for old age when you don’t have kids

More and more Canadians are entering their golden years without grown children to help out should they lose their...

