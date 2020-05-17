

The panel was unanimous in affirming last year’s choice of the pioneering Vanguard asset allocation ETFs (VGRO, VBAL, VCNS, VEQT and VCIP). Panelist Robb Engen calls these All-in-one ETF solutions “game changers” and his own “desert island” pick was again the all-stocks VEQT.

This year, the panel also added the equivalent suites from BMO and iShares, as well as a new BMO ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) asset allocation ETF—the first of its kind in Canada.

BMO Growth ETF (ZGRO) is like Vanguard’s VGRO, 80% in equities and 20% in fixed income. BMO Balanced ETF (ZBAL) is like VBAL, with 60% in stocks and 40% in fixed income. And BMO Conservative ETF (ZCON) is like Vanguard’s VCNS, with 40% in stocks and 60% in fixed income, although the ticker is less similar than in the first two cases.

The All-in-one ETFs from iShares also follow Vanguard’s tickers, with XEQT (100% equities), XGRO (80% stocks/20% bonds), XBAL (60% stocks/40% bonds), and XCNS (40% stocks/60% bonds). However, the pattern is broken with XINC (20% stocks to 80% bonds), iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio, as compared with Vanguard’s very conservative VCIP ETF.

Earlier this year, BMO announced several ESG ETFs, including our new All-star pick, BMO Balanced ESG ETF (ZESG/TSX). This is the first ESG asset allocation ETF in Canada, providing the classic balanced asset mix of 60% equity to 40% bonds. It uses the same ESG screens as the other BMO ESG ETFs—targeting the top ESG rated equities in various sectors and industries, while excluding controversies and industries such as alcohol, gambling, tobacco and weapons.