Fintrac issues largest-ever $20M penalty against KuCoin operator
Canada’s financial watchdog says KuCoin’s parent failed to register as a money services business and ignored rules on reporting suspicious transactions.
Advertisement
Canada’s financial watchdog says KuCoin’s parent failed to register as a money services business and ignored rules on reporting suspicious transactions.
Canada’s anti-money laundering agency says it has imposed a nearly $20-million fine, its largest penalty ever, on the company that runs major cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin. Fintrac said Thursday it imposed the $19,552,000 penalty on Peken Global Ltd. on July 28, for violating Canadian money laundering laws. The company, a Seychelles-incorporated business that has around 40 million global users and hosts more than US$9 billion in trading volumes daily, has appealed the fine to the Federal Court.
Fintrac says Peken Global failed to register with Fintrac as a foreign money services business, failed to report large virtual currency transactions, and failed to submit suspicious transaction reports. Agency director and CEO Sarah Paquet said in a statement that the rules are in place to protect Canadians and the economy, and that Fintrac works with businesses to help them understand and comply with their obligations. “We are also firm in ensuring that businesses continue to do their part and we will take appropriate actions when they are needed,” she said.
KuCoin said it strongly disagrees with the agency’s findings and penalty, and maintains that it should not be classified as a foreign money services business. “We disagree with this decision on both substantive and procedural grounds, and we have pursued all available legal avenues to ensure a fair outcome for KuCoin,” said chief executive BC Wong, in a statement. “As always, we remain fully committed to transparent operations and compliance with all applicable laws.”
The failures include almost 3,000 transactions of over $10,000 the company should have reported between June 1, 2021, and May 8, 2024, in what Fintrac classified as a minor violation.
The watchdog says the company also failed in 33 cases to report transactions where there were reasonable grounds to suspect they were related to money laundering or terrorist financing, in what it categorized as severe non-compliance or a very serious violation, and said represents a loss of critical information. The suspicious cases included transactions between Peken Global Ltd. and large dark web or illegal digital marketplaces suspected of facilitating harmful cyber activities in Canada and the sale of illegal goods and services, the agency said.
It’s not the first time the company has run into trouble with authorities. The company pleaded guilty in January to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in the United States and agreed to pay penalties totalling more than US$297 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The U.S. settlement also included the company agreeing to leave the U.S. market for at least two years and for two of KuCoin’s founders to no longer have any role in the company’s management or operations.
KuCoin was founded in 2017 and says it serves users across more than 200 countries and regions.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Intel and partnering on AI chip development, combining Intel’s CPU expertise with Nvidia’s...
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Despite rising costs and economic uncertainty, saving for your child’s education pays off in lifelong income, health, and opportunities.
Rising costs and low wages challenge Gen Z in Canada, but digital tools and new habits are helping them...
Profits soar at Groupe Dynamite and Transat, Empire edges higher, but Roots struggles with a quarterly loss.
Ottawa examines the $70B Anglo-Teck merger, as both companies’ shares jump and investors show strong support.
Inheriting stocks? Learn the tax rules, when to sell, and how to decide if keeping inherited investments makes sense...
The oilsands takeover fight intensifies as MEG investors prepare to choose between short-term payout and long-term equity gains.
How taxation of ETFs works in non-registered accounts, and some fund suggestions that will allow you to keep more...