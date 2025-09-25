Advertisement

A happy golden retriever

Pets

Is pet insurance worth it in Canada?

To determine if pet insurance is worth it, take a look at the current costs of pet care in...

Senior man sitting at a desk with papers, looking serious

Ask a Planner

What is the Canada Pension Plan death benefit?

A MoneySense reader is not familiar with the Canada Pension Plan death benefit. Here is a primer

Restaurants Canada report shows three in four Canadians are eating out less often due to the high cost of living, and that share is even higher among those aged 18 to 34. (Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.)

News

Restaurant visits drop as Canadians tighten wallets

As living costs rise, Canadians are cutting back on dining out, shifting spending toward value meals, brunch, and snacks.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Two young girls on a couch using a laptop

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your kids from online harm

Young couple budgeting at a desk with papers and a calculator

Debt

How to manage debt when you’re between jobs in Canada

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Financial educator Eduek Brooks estimates the cost of returning to the office five days a week could range anywhere between $800 and $1,000 a month. (Aug. 22, 2024.)

Budgeting

Five days in the office again? Here’s how it could impact your budget

Going back to the office isn’t like pre-pandemic days. Discover how shifting needs and higher costs are reshaping budgets.

Senior couple sitting at a desk with a laptop working on finances

Ask a Planner

Retirement taxes explained: Withholding, clawbacks, and other surprises

During your working years, you may receive tax refunds due to the withholding tax on your paycheque—but things change...

