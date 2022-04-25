But what is the metaverse? It’s a digital world that combines virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to create an immersive environment. Even though the metaverse is still in its infancy, it’s viewed by some—including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who’s rebranded the company as Meta—as the future of the internet.

Already, the metaverse offers opportunities for gaming, education, commerce, virtual real estate, social networks and entertainment, among other aspects. Unlike existing social networks, the metaverse is powered by blockchains, incorporates cryptocurrencies and provides users with ownership of their digital avatars and assets.

But is the metaverse just a passing fad? Time will tell, but banking giant Citi estimates that the metaverse could be an $8-trillion to $13-trillion market (all figures in U.S. dollars) by 2030. And, according to research firm Gartner, by 2026, a quarter of us will be spending at least an hour a day working, studying, socializing and shopping in the metaverse, and 30% of organizations around the globe will offer metaverse products and services.

Metaverse coins—tokens used on metaverse platforms to pay for things like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), AR/VR, music and entertainment—had a blockbuster 2021, with values up about 120% over the calendar year. Despite a dramatic fall in prices so far in 2022, the space is up over 25% year-over-year.

Top metaverse coins to buy

Here are four metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies you can buy on NDAX, a fully regulated Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform.

GALA: The Gala Games utility and governance token

With 1.3 million monthly active users, Gala Games is at the centre of the blockchain gaming revolution. It’s a blockchain-powered gaming ecosystem with several games in test mode or development. Founded in 2019 by Eric Schiermeyer, co-founder of game giant Zynga, Gala’s primary focus is creating enjoyable games that integrate key growth drivers like play-to-earn, NFTs, music and community engagement as part of their core strategy.

The GALA token is the native utility and governance token of the ecosystem. GALA holders can use their coins to gain in-game rewards, buy and sell in-game assets, purchase NFTs or run player-nodes, allowing them to participate in decisions such as which games to develop.

Axie Infinity (AXS): A play-to-earn OG

If building armies of creatures that can battle or hunt for treasure sounds like fun, then Axie Infinity is the game for you. You can earn AXS, the utility and governance token of Axie Infinity, by joining the 2.8 million players who show up daily. In fact, 20% of the AXS supply is earmarked for play-to-earn.