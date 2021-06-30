Ever since exchange traded funds, or ETFs, came on the scene a couple of decades ago, they’ve been touted as a low-fee way to invest and diversify your portfolio. ETFs have exposure in nearly all areas of investment, from equity income strategies, to sectors like healthcare and tech, to even global and emerging markets, which makes them very appealing to both new and experienced investors.

If you’re like most investors, you probably have some ETFs in your investment portfolio (Canadian ETFs account for $289.2 billion, or more than 13% of investment funds). But you may not have considered them as a source of income. We’ll walk through some innovative ways to get cash flow from your equity portfolio, through ETFs that use enhanced income strategies, as well as through better-known dividend and REIT ETFs.

Enhanced income ETFs

This involves one of the more complex investing strategies, so let’s begin by breaking it down.

It starts with the underlying portfolio, where the fund manager can invest in a broad dividend portfolio, or a focussed sector or industry strategy. It can help to have a strong dividend base to support the cash flow from the ETF, such as bank stocks, but the fund can also invest in a more growth-focussed sector, like technology stocks. Keep in mind that this portfolio will make a significant contribution to the ETF’s returns.

Then, the fund manager applies a covered call strategy to increase the cash flow from the portfolio. This enhancement means selling potential excess upside on the portfolio in exchange for cash upfront in the form of call option premiums. For income-focussed investors, this can be a very appealing tradeoff.

When you sell a call option, the contract has a price at which the purchaser can exercise the option to buy the underlying stock. They have paid a premium for this option of an agreed-upon dollar price per contract. If the price of the stock rises above the exercise price, the purchaser can exercise their option. If it falls below the agreed-upon price, the purchaser can just let the option expire.

So, how does this generate income? Daniel Kent, founding partner at Stocktrades.ca, explains: “The end goal if you’re selling [a call option] is for stock prices to remain flat so that you can not only keep your shares you sold the call option on, but also keep the premium you got paid to sell the option,” Kent explains. “That is how these covered call ETFs provide more income for their investors.”

Overall, he thinks covered call ETFs are a good strategy for the investor who prefers more income (in the form of dividends and capital gains) over total returns. That could be someone who is retired and prefers income over growth, and wants to be able to fund expenses. ETFs that offer a covered call option strategy include BMO’s Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB), Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWG) and US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH). These products use the covered call strategy described above, but limit it to 50% of the portfolio in each case, so investors get exposure to market growth, as well. And because they hold dividend-paying investments, these ETFs generate income in two ways: from dividends and option premiums.