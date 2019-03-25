Six of our previous fixed-income All-Star picks are back: ZAG, VSB, ZDB, BXF, ZPR and XSB (Again, refer to the accompanying charts for full ETF names). The panel also decided to reinstate VAB from the 2017 edition, bringing the total number of fixed-income All-Stars to seven.

Best fixed-income ETFs for 2019: The list

PWL’s Ben Felix likes ZAG and, for taxable accounts, ZDB. Robb Engen likes VAB as the aggregate bond index and XSB for short-term; the iShares Core Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF (XSB) was added last year.

There was some debate about ZPR, where the panel was almost evenly split but a slim majority was in favor of retaining the fund, which invests in a 5-year ladder of rate-reset preferred shares.

As was the case last year, the panel was intrigued by what the new Vanguard ETFs revealed about international fixed income. Just as many Canadians tend to be underweight global equities and US technology, arguably many are also underweight international fixed income. The new AA ETFs help redress the latter deficiency but of course investors are free to work with their advisors to tweak international fixed income exposure further by directly owning VBG (Vanguard Global ex-US Aggregate Bond Index) and/or VBU (Vanguard US Aggregate Bond Index), both of which are hedged back to the Canadian dollar.

Ben Felix made a case for the concept of VBG but with the caveat that “with relatively high fees and withholding taxes I’m not sure it makes sense yet: maybe when the fees come down.”

