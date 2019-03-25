Best U.S. ETFs for 2019

Here the panel again stood pat, opting to retain all four of our 2018 US equity picks. XUU was the hands-down winner due in part to its lower fee structure at 0.07%, according to Robb Engen. A slim majority opted to retain the non-hedged Vanguard S&P500 ETF (VFV) and its the sister ETF, the currency-hedged VSP. The panel was almost split on reinstating VUN (The Vanguard US Total Market ETF) which had been an All-Star before 2018, but in the end opted not to add it back.

Best U.S. ETFs – The list

As was the case last year, the panel debated whether we should add some US-based technology ETFs, like QQQ. There are a couple of TSX-listed Canadian Nasdaq 100 type ETFs that several panelists liked but we were unable to get a majority to agree on adding this as a category.

However, readers should check our new desert island picks: several panelists went with specialty US equity ETFs, such as HXQ.U from Mark Yamada.

