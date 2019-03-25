Best U.S. ETFs for 2019

Here the panel again stood pat, opting to retain all four of our 2018 US equity picks. XUU was the hands-down winner due in part to its lower fee structure at 0.07%, according to Robb Engen. A slim majority opted to retain the non-hedged Vanguard S&P500 ETF (VFV) and its the sister ETF, the currency-hedged VSP. The panel was almost split on reinstating VUN (The Vanguard US Total Market ETF) which had been an All-Star before 2018, but in the end opted not to add it back.
Best U.S. ETFs – The list
|ETF name
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|MER
|# of Holdings
|Description
|iShares Core S&P US Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.07
|0.08
|3459
|Returning All-star, low fees of 0.07%
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
|VFV
|0.08
|0.08
|507
|Provides unhedged exposure to the S&P500 at a very low cost
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VSP
|0.08
|0.08
|507
|Provides currency-hedged exposure to the S&P_500 at no extra cost
|BMO S&P500 Index ETF (CAD)
|ZSP
|0.08
|0.09
|505
|Alternative to VFV; tied on fee; fund size is largest among 4 US Core ETFs
As was the case last year, the panel debated whether we should add some US-based technology ETFs, like QQQ. There are a couple of TSX-listed Canadian Nasdaq 100 type ETFs that several panelists liked but we were unable to get a majority to agree on adding this as a category.
However, readers should check our new desert island picks: several panelists went with specialty US equity ETFs, such as HXQ.U from Mark Yamada.
