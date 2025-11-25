Advertisement

Investing

Don’t dwell on a possible pullback

Allan Small explains why it’s always the right time to be in the markets—even when they are near record...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

FILE - Visitors give commands to robots at Nvidia's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, July 18, 2025.

News

News for investors: Nvidia smashes Q3 expectations as AI frenzy continues

Nvidia posts record Q3 on AI chip demand, Metro hit by frozen food issues, and Questrade rolls out new...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Stocks

Nvidia by the numbers: $5 trillion market cap and soaring stock

See the key figures behind Nvidia’s meteoric rise, including record earnings, market cap milestones, and AI chip demand.

Signage for Nvidia is seen at the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept., 25, 2025.

Investing

Is the AI boom a ‘bubble’? Tech leaders don’t think so

Experts say AI isn’t a bubble: demand is real, adoption is rising, and the technology is ready for companies...

Investing

Consumer-first finance: How USDC Rewards are changing the game

A man looks over a brochures offering various retirement savings options Friday, Feb. 3, 2012 in Montreal.

Retirement

From RRSP to RRIF—managing your investments in retirement

Learn how to navigate the transition from RRSP to RRIF, plan withdrawals, manage taxes, and tailor your retirement strategy...

Barrick Gold Corp. logo is shown in a handout.

News

Stock news for investors: Barrick leads earnings gains as major Canadian companies report mixed Q3 results

This week’s earnings reports show mixed results for Canada’s biggest companies, as Barrick, Loblaw, Manulife, Linamar, and MEG Energy...

Illustration of man putting a bank note into a huge piggy bank

Ask a Planner

The return of The Wealthy Barber

David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber returns for 2025, updated for today’s costs, new investment tools, and a new generation...

