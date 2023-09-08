How many ETFs can Canadian investors own?
Sponsored By
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
ETFs offer Canadian investors an appealing combination of convenience, diversification and low fees. But how many ETFs should you own, and which ones?
Sponsored By
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
ETFs offer Canadian investors an appealing combination of convenience, diversification and low fees. But how many ETFs should you own, and which ones?
Advertisement
In Canada, today’s new investors and young people are probably more aware than any previous generation of the possibility of compounding their money in the stock markets—especially with Canada’s inflation at its highest level in over 20 years. At the same time, there can be the problem of having too much to choose from. Should you buy stocks, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs)? Many Canadian investors veer towards ETFs because of their diversified portfolios and relatively low fees. But it’s an investment jungle out there, and more questions invariably pop up: Which is the best ETF to buy? How many ETFs should I own? And how should I buy ETFs in Canada?
Advertisement
As a new investor, you have much to think about, including your investment objectives, your financial circumstances, your risk tolerance and your time horizon. When choosing investments, you’ll also need to consider these factors: return potential, risk factors, fees, ease of access, and the effort needed to maintain their portfolio.
Some investors are comfortable with buying, selling and monitoring the performance of individual stocks. Others prefer investments with built-in diversification that are professionally managed, such as mutual funds and ETFs. However, mutual funds usually have a substantially higher fee than comparable ETFs. Here’s a more detailed look at the benefits of ETFs:
All-in-one ETFs may be a good option for investors who don’t want to spend a lot of time maintaining their portfolios. These ETFs offer diversification across asset classes in just one ETF. For example, in the past, if you wanted to invest in a balanced portfolio of equity and fixed income, you’d have to buy at least two ETFs—one for each asset class. Now, you can consider investing in a solution like Fidelity’s All-in-One Balanced ETF, which invests about 59% of its funds in equity, about 39% in fixed income, and about 2% in crypto.
While the fee for an all-in-one ETF is typically higher than that of an ETF that passively tracks a stock market index, the added advantage of a Fidelity All-in-One ETF is the convenience of automatic portfolio rebalancing, which means Fidelity periodically buys and sells assets to maintain the ETF’s strategic asset allocation.
Fidelity offers All-in-One ETFs with the following target allocations:
|Fidelity All-in-One ETFs
|Conservative
|Balanced
|Growth
|Equity
|Ticker
|FCNS
|FBAL
|FGRO
|FEQT
|Equity
|40%
|59%
|82%
|97%
|Fixed income
|59%
|39%
|15%
|0%
|Crypto
|1%
|2%
|3%
|3%
So, are all-in-one ETFs right for you? If you’re a new investor who’s still learning the ropes, or if you prefer ease and convenience over flexibility, they’re worth considering.
Even experienced and seasoned investors who enjoy investment research, portfolio construction and portfolio management may find a use for all-in-one ETFs, as part of a core-and-explore approach to investing. In this case, all-in-one ETFs could form the passive “core” of the portfolio, with other individual ETFs forming the more actively managed “explore” portion of the portfolio.
Advertisement
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers and approved by the client.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in ETFs. Fidelity’s All-in-One ETFs pay indirect management fees through their investments in underlying Fidelity ETFs that pay management fees and incur trading expenses (in addition to the indirect management fee, the Fidelity ETFs will also pay indirectly the operating expenses of the underlying Fidelity ETFs). Please read the ETF’s prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.
The management fees directly payable by Fidelity All-in-One ETFs are nil. The ETFs invest in underlying Fidelity ETFs that charge a direct management fee, and as a result, pay an indirect management fee. Based on the management fees and the anticipated weightings of the underlying Fidelity ETFs, it is expected that the effective, indirect management fee for Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF will be approximately 0.34%, Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF 0.35%, Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF 0.37%, and Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF 0.38%. Actual indirect management fees will be reflected in the management expense ratio in addition to applicable taxes, fixed administration fees, trailing commissions, portfolio transaction costs and expenses, as applicable, of each ETF/Fund, posted semi-annually.
Each of the Fidelity All-in-One ETFs has a neutral mix, which includes a small allocation to Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ ranging between 1% and 3%. If each portfolio deviates from its neutral mix by greater than 5% between annual rebalances, it will also be rebalanced. Such rebalancing activity may not occur immediately upon crossing that threshold but will occur shortly thereafter.
The statements contained herein are based on information believed to be reliable and are provided for information purposes only. Where such information is based in whole or in part on information provided by third parties, we cannot guarantee that it is accurate, complete or current at all times. It does not provide investment, tax or legal advice, and is not an offer or solicitation to buy. Graphs and charts are used for illustrative purposes only and do not reflect future values or returns on investment of any fund or portfolio. Particular investment strategies should be evaluated according to an investor’s investment objectives and tolerance for risk. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and its affiliates and related entities are not liable for any errors or omissions in the information or for any loss or damage suffered.
Portions © 2023 Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. All rights reserved. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of Fidelity Investments Canada ULC.
The presenter is not registered with any securities commission and therefore cannot provide advice regarding securities.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored By
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
BoC holds rates at 5%, Couche-Tard has a mixed quarter, China battles deflation and Danish pharma company grows by...
Sponsored By
Embark Student Corp.
Certified Financial Planner Julie Shipley-Strickland and editor and writer Bryan Borzykowski get personal about money—the good and the bad.
Here’s how you can access Vanguard ETFs in Canada and some pros and cons of ETFs to consider.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Presented By
Embark Student Corp.
Presented By
Embark Student Corp.
Presented By
Embark Student Corp.
Presented By
Embark Student Corp.