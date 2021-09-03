MoneySense Live: Using ETFs to cultivate financial independence
Learn more about ETF investing from Jonathan Chevreau at his World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo talk, Sept. 21. Registration is free.
Jonathan Chevreau, a longtime personal finance journalist, former Editor-in-Chief of MoneySense and the creator of our perennially popular Best ETFs in Canada package has said there’s only one free lunch for investors—and that’s the kind of broad diversification you can get from a low-cost, broadly diversified portfolio “core” based on exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
But which funds should you pick, given that there are nearly 1,000 listed on Canadian exchanges alone? Heading up the Best ETFs in Canada for nine editions now, each year Chevreau assembles an all-star panel of investing professionals and specialists to narrow the field to the very best options across five categories—Canadian, U.S., International, fixed-income and all-in-one asset-allocation funds—plus unique “Desert-Island Picks” that panellists are particularly passionate about and that may merit consideration, but don’t achieve the full-consensus vote otherwise required to make the cut.
Longtime Chevreau fans also know that he not only writes about, but lives in “semi-retirement”—working part-time, on his terms, while also drawing income from investments.
That brings it to the focus of his keynote talk at this year’s World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 9:30 am Eastern Time. Chevreau discusses the best ETF options for Canadian investors, and their role in establishing financial independence, as well as generating retirement income.
Register online for your free ticket, and you’ll also get access to the full Virtual Expo, featuring more than 35 live presentations, with Q&As with the audience (that includes you!).
