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Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
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Debt

Why tax season is turning into a debt trap for Canadians (and how to avoid it)

Tax season can push Canadians deeper into debt as many rely on refunds. Here’s why it’s happening, and how...

Why tax season is turning into a debt trap for Canadians (and how to avoid it)
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Stocks

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q1 2026

The first quarter finally broke the pattern of steadily rising markets, but energy stocks soared.

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q1 2026
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Ask a Planner

When to consider extra RRIF withdrawals

Robert has been taking RRIF withdrawals beyond the minimum required amount to gift to his kids and to reinvest...

When to consider extra RRIF withdrawals
People holding up cryptocurrency coins

Canadian Crypto Observer

Is this the right time to buy Bitcoin?

Geopolitics, rising oil prices and ETF inflows are shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. Is now the right time for Canadian investors...

Is this the right time to buy Bitcoin?

ETFs

Is Wealthsimple’s new direct indexing worth it?

Wealthsimple's direct indexing brings a tax-saving investing strategy to a wider group of investors, but the number likely to...

Is Wealthsimple’s new direct indexing worth it?
Senior couple sitting in a office meeting.

Retirement

Why homeownership isn’t guaranteeing financial security for seniors

A University of Calgary study found that over one-third of senior homeowners worry about affording basic home maintenance, suggesting...

Why homeownership isn’t guaranteeing financial security for seniors

Fraud and Scams

Be on guard against fundraising fraud

Be on guard against fundraising fraud
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener