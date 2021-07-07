An investment product that makes your life easier? Sounds too good to be true. But if you’re looking to simplify your portfolio, or are new to DIY investing, an asset-allocation ETF may be the perfect one-step solution. These all-in-one funds are designed to give you broad diversification and a very low fee. Plus, the fund rebalances the mix of investments for you, so you don’t have to worry about your priorities getting out of whack.

In this video, MoneySense’s Editor-in-Chief, Sandra Martin, explains how.