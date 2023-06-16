The U.S. Fed pauses rate hikes—for now

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to pause raising interest rates after 10 consecutive months of hikes and increased pain for borrowers. This decision came on the heels of May’s consumer price index (CPI) report from the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The report revealed the annualized inflation rate now stands at 4%, edging closer to the U.S. Fed’s 2% target, and providing substantial evidence that tighter monetary policy is working. That said, the core inflation measure (which strips out food and energy price movements) was still at a worrisome 5.3%.

Gasoline, health insurance, airline fees, appliances and vehicle prices were all down substantially from a year ago. Whereas food, services and shelter were the main drivers for inflation.

Interestingly, despite the rate pause, U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that investors should all expect at least two more quarter percentage rate increases before the end of the year.

“We have raised our policy interest rate by five percentage points, and we’ve continued to reduce our security holdings at a brisk pace. We’ve covered a lot of ground and the full effects of our tightening have yet to be felt.” Jerome Powell

Clearly, the U.S. Fed is struggling to strike a neutral tone at the moment. It’s not sure whether it needs to reassure the markets in order to prevent a recession, or to scare them away from enthusiastic inflationary spending.

U.S. stocks were up on Tuesday after the CPI announcement, traded mostly flat on Wednesday, and had a strong day again on Thursday.

Of course, tech stocks are having a great 2023

Everybody knew high interest rates were bad for tech companies.

Those high-growth stock strategies may have worked in the past, but this is 2023. This is the time for “higher for longer” interest rates. We’re calling a six-month recession every three months. The monetary party seems to be decisively over.