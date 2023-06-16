Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two men in hard hats and safety vests stand in front of a solar panel array

Investing

Should Canadian investors buy utilities stocks?

Should Canadian investors buy utilities stocks?
A woman meets with her accountant and high fives as she files her 2022 income tax return for Canada, showing that she accurately filed on deadline, with tax claims that suited her.

Taxes

2022 Income Tax Guide for Canadians: Deadlines, tax tips and more

2022 Income Tax Guide for Canadians: Deadlines, tax tips and more
A couple in their 70s embrace

Ask a Planner

What do to with a spousal RRSP at age 71

Converting the account to a spousal RRIF is a common option, but be aware of the income attribution rules.

What do to with a spousal RRSP at age 71
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2023

Looking for the best high-interest savings account in Canada? Whether you want the highest possible interest rate or no...

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2023
A stylish woman laughs while standing on a street lined with office buildings

Save

The best chequing accounts in Canada 2023

Most people expect little from their chequing accounts—but we’ve scouted out options that offer surprising features, from breaks on...

The best chequing accounts in Canada 2023

Ask a Planner

What expenses can you deduct when renovating a rental property?

The purpose of the renovations, as well as the occupancy of the building, can influence whether the expenses are...

What expenses can you deduct when renovating a rental property?
woman standing on ladder to paint a wall

Columns

Should you accelerate your mortgage payments—or invest?

Chantal wants to pay down debt, invest and buy a property down south but isn't sure which to prioritize...

Should you accelerate your mortgage payments—or invest?
A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

Canada’s best student credit cards for 2023

As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....

Canada’s best student credit cards for 2023
wealthsimple-review.img

Investing

Wealthsimple review 2023

This Toronto-based fintech continues to attract Canadian investors with its low-fee robo-advisor, discount brokerage and money management services.

Wealthsimple review 2023
Phone showing a screen of the Wealthsimple app where you can trade stocks, such as APPL

Investing

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2023: The pros and cons of investing on this app

Is it easy to buy and sell stocks and ETFs? Is it safe for Canadian investors? Find out the...

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2023: The pros and cons of investing on this app