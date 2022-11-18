Inflation glass remains half full—and 6.9% more expensive

While many economists predicted a rise in the overall inflation rate, Statistics Canada revealed on Wednesday that consumer prices were going up at the exact same pace as they were last month. So, things might not be getting worse—but they’re not exactly getting any better.

With more than half of the subcategories that the consumer price index (CPI) tracks up over 5% on a year-over-year basis, many experts remain worried about widespread inflationary pressures.

Overall, the market seemed to take the news in stride, as the Canadian stock market’s TSX 60 index was essentially flat last Wednesday. Relative to the big gains we saw upon last week’s American inflation data, it appears that Canada remains in a holding pattern. Betting markets now believe the chances of a 0.25% interest rate increase, versus 0.50%, next month are essentially a coin flip.

Teachers get fleeced by fraudulent crypto genius

Another week, another crypto asset goes broke and essentially steals billions from its customers.

*Yawn*

I don’t understand why crypto-related fraud is in the news anymore. It happens so often, I have to assume that it is in fact the rule and not an exception. Who would’ve guessed that a tax haven-based business built on exchanging imaginary assets could go from $32 billion to bankrupt within a few days?

For those not glued to crypto message boards, the TLDR, long-and-short of this latest crypto meltdown is that “crypto genius” and founder of multiple crypto-based companies, Sam Bankman-Fried, was found to be running a fraudulent business called FTX.

Basically, one of Bankman-Fried’s competitors pointed out that the cryptocurrency exchange platform was probably going to collapse. And that started a “bank run,” where FTX’s customers tried to withdraw their assets. Of course, their assets were nowhere to be found, because Bankman-Fried “borrowed” them to place risky bets on other insanely priced crypto assets.