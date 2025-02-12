Questrade trading fees: Good news for Canadian investors
Canadians now have three zero-commission brokerage options, including Questrade, to trade stocks and ETFs.
Advertisement
Canadians now have three zero-commission brokerage options, including Questrade, to trade stocks and ETFs.
With a TV ad aired during the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9, digital brokerage Questrade has announced it will offer commission-free stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trades henceforward. That brings to three the number of 0% commission investment brokers available to Canadians, along with Wealthsimple Trade and National Bank Direct Brokerage.
The change to 0% commission trades is in response to investors’ wants. Praneil Ladwa, Questrade’s journey leader, Grow my Wealth, explains the move in terms of customer expectations.
“We’ve been getting customer feedback. We’ve been looking at what customers are asking for,” he says. “We took deliberate steps to introduce zero commissions when the time was right”—that is, without taking away features or capabilities that clients had come to expect.
Several Canadian brokerages offer temporary introductory rates of 0% and free trades (often just buy orders) on ETFs or certain families of ETFs, but few so far have copied the example pioneered by Robinhood in the U.S., offering unlimited free trades.
Part of the reason is that regulation in Canada forbids brokers from routing trades to large “market makers” that compensate the brokerages for deal flow. The practice, still employed in the U.S., has been shown to sometimes result in inferior bid and ask prices for investors compared with posting the order on the exchange itself.
Questrade now offers commission-free trades of Canadian and U.S. stocks and ETFs on all accounts. The move obviates a frequent trader program called Advantage introduced in 2014 that enabled investors to obtain fees as low as a penny per trade. Questrade has also cut the cost of options trades to $0.99 per contract (other parties may charge options contract fees) or $0.75 for clients enrolled in a frequent trader program.
So, how does Questrade, which has more than $50 billion in assets under administration, make money?
“There’s a variety of income streams that we have access to,” Ladwa says. There remain fees for things like international stock trades, securities lending, currency conversion and interest on margin accounts. The company also generates interest on uninvested cash balances in clients’ accounts. Customers in the U.S. have a choice between having their orders routed through an exchange or market makers, but all orders from Canadian accounts, even for U.S.-listed issues, go through a public exchange.
“We are a direct market participant in Canada. All of our order flow in Canada touches a Canadian exchange,” Ladwa says.
MoneySense ranked Questrade as Canada’s best overall online brokerage in 2024.
“By going to zero, it positions us very well to be a very compelling investment option to Canadians,” Ladwa says. All clients have access to advanced trading platforms and full market data, with no minimum account size and no annual fee. “We are at the top end of what you would expect from a self-directed, discount brokerage.”
Zero-commission trading is a key enabler of day traders and other frequent traders. But regulators and advisors caution that frequent trading more often than not results in poorer returns compared with a buy-and-hold approach. The basic rules of investing still apply: consider your risk profile and stick to your plan.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.
Here are the details for Canadian investors.
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
First-time home buyers in Canada can pull from savings in registered accounts to fund their down payment. Here’s how...
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Eli Lilly, BCE, Suncor, Canada Goose, Bombardier, Thomson Reuters and Lightspeed reported earnings this week. Here are the details...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
The federal government has made a last-minute change to its capital gains inclusion rate increase. However, other tax changes...
Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.