News

What drove U.S. inflation in January 2025

Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.

What drove U.S. inflation in January 2025

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Cineplex, McDonald's report earnings

Here are the details for Canadian investors.

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Cineplex, McDonald’s report earnings
A young woman smiles at her phone while lying on a sofa

TFSAs

What is the TFSA contribution limit in 2025?

What is the TFSA contribution limit in 2025?

Ask a Planner

How to use FHSA and RRSP withdrawals for a home down payment in Canada

First-time home buyers in Canada can pull from savings in registered accounts to fund their down payment. Here’s how...

How to use FHSA and RRSP withdrawals for a home down payment in Canada

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Eli Lilly, BCE and more

Eli Lilly, BCE, Suncor, Canada Goose, Bombardier, Thomson Reuters and Lightspeed reported earnings this week. Here are the details...

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Eli Lilly, BCE and more
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
A man and woman look at a phone in a cafe

RRSPs

What is the RRSP contribution deadline in 2025?

What is the RRSP contribution deadline in 2025?

Ask a Planner

What Canada's deferred capital gains tax change means for your taxes

The federal government has made a last-minute change to its capital gains inclusion rate increase. However, other tax changes...

What Canada’s deferred capital gains tax change means for your taxes
Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

