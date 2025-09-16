Advertisement

A young couple sits at a desk using a calculator while budgeting

Save

Surviving the present, investing in the future: Gen Z’s financial balancing act

Rising costs and low wages challenge Gen Z in Canada, but digital tools and new habits are helping them...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Shoppers at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. Empire Co. Ltd. says its first-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite Q2 profit jumps to $63.9M on strong sales growth

Profits soar at Groupe Dynamite and Transat, Empire edges higher, but Roots struggles with a quarterly loss.

The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., on April 26, 2023.

News

$70B Anglo-Teck merger faces Ottawa review, shareholders react positively

Ottawa examines the $70B Anglo-Teck merger, as both companies’ shares jump and investors show strong support.

Older couple having a discussion with a younger man over paperwork.

Ask a Planner

Should you sell stocks you inherit?

Inheriting stocks? Learn the tax rules, when to sell, and how to decide if keeping inherited investments makes sense...

The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo.

News

Cash vs. stock: MEG shareholders face stark choice in takeover battle

The oilsands takeover fight intensifies as MEG investors prepare to choose between short-term payout and long-term equity gains.

ETFs

Which ETFs are the most tax-efficient for Canadian investors?

How taxation of ETFs works in non-registered accounts, and some fund suggestions that will allow you to keep more...

Person sitting on couch with laptop

Investing

How to build an advanced couch potato portfolio

Adding unrepresented (or underrepresented) asset classes to a core portfolio can reduce risk, increase returns, or both. Here are...

A woman works on her laptop while sitting on a couch

Investing

How to build a core couch potato portfolio

Three ways for Canadians to create a basic low-fee, low-maintenance investment portfolio, with sample asset-allocation models.

