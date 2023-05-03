1. Investing in the health care sector

The health care sector has many attractive qualities, especially for Canadian investors looking to protect their wealth during periods of market volatility while achieving growth over the longer term. The reason? The developed world’s aging population, a demographic force sometimes referred to as the “grey tsunami.”

“Health care is one of the very few areas of the market that’s really well positioned for the aging population dynamic,” says Paul MacDonald, chief investment officer at Harvest ETFs. “The macro-backdrop is very strong.”

This picture includes projections from the United Nations that roughly one-third of the populations of North America and Europe will be over age 60 by 2050. The spending outlook tracks this demographic trend. According to the U.S. National Health Statistics Group, the annual average health care spend by individuals doubles to more than USD$10,000 once people reach the 45-to-64 age category. It doubles again for those in the 65-plus zone.

Health spending is also what’s known as a “superior good.” That means people will spend a greater proportion of their income on health care products and services as their income increases. That bodes well for the sector on an international basis, as the standard of living improves in developing economies such as China and India.

Health care companies also have a greater degree of pricing power in that people need their products and services regardless of ups and downs in the market. The sector’s track record on innovation also means it has strong potential to develop new opportunities and markets.

The whole space is innovative, whether it’s a company developing robotics-assisted surgical techniques or a pharmaceutical company researching obesity medications, says MacDonald. “Health care companies have significant tailwinds for growth.”

