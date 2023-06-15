Advertisement

Taxes

2022 Income Tax Guide for Canadians: Deadlines, tax tips and more

Ask a Planner

What do to with a spousal RRSP at age 71

Converting the account to a spousal RRIF is a common option, but be aware of the income attribution rules.

Ask a Planner

What expenses can you deduct when renovating a rental property?

The purpose of the renovations, as well as the occupancy of the building, can influence whether the expenses are...

Columns

Should you accelerate your mortgage payments—or invest?

Chantal wants to pay down debt, invest and buy a property down south but isn't sure which to prioritize...

Investing

Wealthsimple review 2023

This Toronto-based fintech continues to attract Canadian investors with its low-fee robo-advisor, discount brokerage and money management services.

Investing

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2023: The pros and cons of investing on this app

Is it easy to buy and sell stocks and ETFs? Is it safe for Canadian investors? Find out the...

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Whether it’s for yourself or it’s an investment, here’s what you should know about the rules, requirements and financial...

Save

Student Money Guide: How to pay for school and have a life—for both students and parents

School is expensive—and so are the extracurriculars. This personal finance guide breaks down how to afford school for students...

ETFS

Best ETFs in Canada for 2023

Back for the 11th edition, the top 22 exchange-traded funds among Canadian, U.S., international, fixed income and all-in-one ETFs,...

Investing

A guide to the best robo-advisors in Canada for 2023

Before you click “Create account,” find out which Canadian robo-advisor is right for you and your investing goals.

