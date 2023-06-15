Canadian utility companies aren’t very glamorous, but many have proven stable over time. After all, we can’t do without power and fuel, which gives utility companies—which provide electricity, natural gas, and sewage and water services to residential and business customers—a measure of resilience against market volatility and economic uncertainty.

Government regulation, limited competition and consistent consumer demand help keep utility companies’ stock performance relatively stable and predictable. Moreover, these stocks typically pay out juicy dividends, which offer investors the added benefit of income generation in their portfolios.

Positive outlook for the utilities industry in Canada and beyond

Utilities are often thought of as a defensive sector of the market because consumers always need their services. This inelastic demand means utilities’ earnings are somewhat shielded from the contraction phase of business and economic cycles.

Furthermore, the global pivot to green energy and the resultant demand for reliable and clean electricity have created a strong tailwind for the power and utilities sector. A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts nearly USD$2.8 trillion will be invested in energy in 2023, including USD$1.7 trillion in clean energy. Another IEA report finds that renewables are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years.

Here are some of the key trends that could continue to fuel the utilities sector’s long-term growth:

Clean energy transition: There has been a significant global shift towards renewable energy. Amid mounting concerns about climate change and sustainability, utilities are increasingly investing in renewable power generation including solar, wind and hydro power. This opens up new growth opportunities for utilities.

Grid modernization: Utilities have been investing heavily in grid modernization—adopting cutting-edge technologies for the generation, storage and distribution of power—thereby enhancing efficiency, reliability and resilience. These upgrades allow electricity providers to better manage and optimize their operations, lower transmission losses and improve grid reliability.

Better energy storage: Rapid advances in battery storage technology and systems have enabled utilities to store excess renewable energy and tap it during periods of high demand. This improves the stability of the power grid, allows for more efficient use of renewable energy sources and creates opportunities for utility companies to offer additional services.

Green mobility: The explosive growth in electric vehicles (EVs) presents a significant opportunity for utilities. As EV adoption intensifies, the demand for charging infrastructure and related services is skyrocketing. Utilities are working to expand the electric mobility ecosystem by deploying and managing charging stations and improving EV-charging infrastructure.

These trends underscore long-term opportunities for the utilities industry in Canada and around the world, driving the sector’s growth prospects in the coming years.

How Canadians can invest in utilities companies

Investors interested in the local and international utilities sector have a wide range of businesses and industries to choose from, including electric, gas and water utilities, renewable energy producers, energy infrastructure and related services.

Investors can get exposure to these industries. One option is to buy individual stocks, which typically requires detailed research and a broad understanding of the sector. For most investors, a better option could be to invest in a basket of securities comprising companies across the sector. A utilities ETF, for instance, may be a cost-effective way to achieve broad exposure.