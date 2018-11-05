Top 100 Dividend Stocks of 2019

How to use this table
We pack a plethora of information about the Dividend All-Stars into these tables.
We awarded grades based on hard data, starting with dividend yield. Stocks with generous yields get better grades. We also like stocks that have boosted their dividends over the last five years. Both of these important metrics are shown in separate columns.
Because we want to sleep soundly, we reward firms that earn more than they pay out in dividends. You can spot them using the dividends-to-earnings ratio. We also want to avoid stocks that have loaded up their balance sheets with debt. Companies with low debt-to-equity ratios compared to their peers get higher grades. Both ratios are displayed in separate columns along with one showing each company’s industry group.
We’re always on the hunt for bargains. That’s why we award higher grades to stocks trading at reasonable price-to-book-value and price-to-earnings ratios. Both are classic value ratios.
All of these factors are combined to determine each stock’s grade. The very best get an A. Good candidates land a B while solid firms get a C. Stocks that lack these qualities take home a D or even an F. Remember, our grades are based purely on the numbers. Intangible and more qualitative considerations don’t enter into it.
We also include extra information in our tables for the curious. The market capitalization of each stock (shares outstanding times price per share) is a handy measure of a stock’s size. Value investors also like to consider price-to-cash flow ratios when searching for deals. We round out the tables with columns showing one- and five-year total returns, which indicate where a stock has been.
Use these tables as a starting point for your own investigations. Focus on the facts and figures that mean the most to you.
Top 100 Dividend Stocks
|Name
|Ticker
|Industry Group
|Market Cap ($M)
|Price (Sept. 25, 2018)
|Dividend Yield
|Dividend Growth (5Yr Avg)
|Price/Earnings
|Dividends/Earnings
|Debt/Equity
|Price/Cash Flow
|Price/Book
|One-Year Total Return
|Five-Year Total Return
|Grade
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|AEM
|Metals & Mining
|$10,669
|$45.55
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|52.51
|66%
|35%
|11.85
|1.67
|-21.7%
|72.6%
|D
|Algonquin Power
|AQN
|Utilities
|$6,403
|$13.56
|4.9%
|13.5%
|23.88
|117%
|95%
|9.96
|1.73
|8.5%
|158.2%
|C
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|ATD.B
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$36,696
|$64.99
|0.6%
|29.5%
|16.19
|10%
|103%
|12.01
|3.61
|9.8%
|213.7%
|D
|AltaGas
|ALA
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,511
|$20.71
|10.6%
|8.2%
|63.35
|670%
|62%
|6.33
|1.00
|-22.1%
|-23.4%
|C
|ARC Resources
|ARX
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,054
|$14.28
|4.2%
|-12.9%
|37.58
|158%
|25%
|6.72
|1.41
|-18.4%
|-32.6%
|D
|ATCO
|ACO.X
|Utilities
|$4,239
|$36.93
|4.1%
|14.9%
|31.03
|127%
|141%
|10.16
|1.19
|-16.2%
|-7.7%
|C
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO
|Banking
|$68,696
|$107.35
|3.6%
|5.0%
|14.45
|52%
|254%
|-
|1.70
|20.1%
|91.4%
|C
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS
|Banking
|$94,979
|$77.11
|4.4%
|6.6%
|11.27
|50%
|171%
|28.98
|1.56
|0.8%
|59.2%
|A
|Barrick Gold
|ABX
|Metals & Mining
|$16,942
|$14.51
|1.1%
|-25.3%
|-
|-
|58%
|7.38
|1.40
|-28.7%
|-20.8%
|F
|BCE
|BCE
|Telecom
|$46,687
|$51.99
|5.8%
|5.2%
|17.22
|100%
|116%
|6.28
|2.85
|-5.7%
|50.8%
|D
|Brookfield Asset Management
|BAM.A
|Asset Management
|$57,177
|$57.62
|1.4%
|14.2%
|16.06
|22%
|112%
|9.47
|1.75
|16.7%
|148.0%
|C
|BRP
|DOO
|Leisure Products
|$6,954
|$61.45
|0.6%
|-
|25.39
|15%
|0%
|9.32
|-
|37.4%
|124.6%
|D
|CAE
|CAE
|Aerospace & Defense
|$6,970
|$26.02
|1.5%
|13.1%
|19.86
|31%
|57%
|17.87
|3.11
|26.6%
|159.0%
|D
|Cameco
|CCO
|Metals & Mining
|$5,027
|$12.70
|3.2%
|-12.9%
|-
|-
|31%
|6.83
|1.04
|5.0%
|-25.6%
|D
|Canadian National Railway
|CNR
|Transportation & Logistics
|$83,673
|$113.97
|1.6%
|16.4%
|15.08
|24%
|68%
|16.32
|4.81
|14.9%
|140.7%
|D
|Canadian Natural Resources
|CNQ
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$51,981
|$42.57
|3.2%
|21.7%
|19.71
|62%
|66%
|5.75
|1.60
|3.6%
|51.8%
|C
|Canadian Pacific Railway
|CP
|Transportation & Logistics
|$38,878
|$272.69
|1.0%
|10.8%
|17.31
|17%
|129%
|16.62
|5.91
|32.2%
|120.2%
|D
|Canadian Tire
|CTC.A
|Retail - Discretionary
|$10,291
|$153.91
|2.3%
|19.9%
|14.97
|35%
|93%
|10.95
|2.31
|4.1%
|82.0%
|D
|Canadian Utilities
|CU
|Utilities
|$8,436
|$31.00
|5.1%
|10.1%
|31.00
|157%
|158%
|21.05
|1.81
|-15.1%
|4.1%
|C
|CCL Industries
|CCL.B
|Containers & Packaging
|$10,474
|$58.92
|0.9%
|24.6%
|20.11
|18%
|111%
|13.91
|4.33
|0.2%
|349.5%
|D
|Cenovus Energy
|CVE
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$14,904
|$12.13
|1.7%
|-26.7%
|-
|-
|53%
|7.84
|0.78
|-3.5%
|-55.5%
|F
|CI Financial
|CIX
|Asset Management
|$5,390
|$20.61
|3.5%
|-7.8%
|9.28
|32%
|82%
|9.04
|3.09
|-20.0%
|-21.2%
|D
|CIBC
|CM
|Banking
|$54,625
|$123.23
|4.4%
|6.7%
|10.73
|47%
|142%
|4.18
|1.70
|17.2%
|85.5%
|A
|Colliers International
|CIGI
|Real Estate
|$3,997
|$101.99
|0.1%
|-9.1%
|45.53
|6%
|86%
|15.07
|9.45
|66.7%
|296.3%
|D
|Constellation Software
|CSU
|Software
|$20,018
|$944.61
|0.6%
|5.0%
|58.36
|32%
|43%
|26.92
|23.21
|40.4%
|456.0%
|D
|Crescent Point Energy
|CPG
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$4,477
|$8.15
|4.4%
|-33.5%
|-
|-
|48%
|2.47
|0.50
|-17.0%
|-72.4%
|D
|Dollarama
|DOL
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$13,527
|$41.39
|0.4%
|13.0%
|25.60
|10%
|0%
|23.51
|-
|-8.6%
|200.3%
|D
|E-L Financial
|ELF
|Insurance
|$3,280
|$816.05
|0.6%
|58.5%
|6.50
|4%
|7%
|9.76
|0.58
|-2.9%
|41.4%
|B
|Emera
|EMA
|Utilities
|$9,293
|$40.08
|5.9%
|10.1%
|46.41
|272%
|196%
|5.68
|1.35
|-10.0%
|67.9%
|D
|Empire
|EMP.A
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$6,460
|$23.77
|1.9%
|5.4%
|32.56
|60%
|42%
|8.32
|1.71
|8.3%
|4.2%
|C
|Enbridge
|ENB
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$73,991
|$42.91
|6.3%
|16.4%
|28.90
|181%
|90%
|6.22
|1.35
|-10.8%
|22.3%
|C
|Encana
|ECA
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$16,419
|$17.17
|0.5%
|-37.5%
|221.01
|100%
|65%
|8.12
|1.95
|22.1%
|3.6%
|F
|Enerplus
|ERF
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$3,903
|$15.91
|0.8%
|-35.6%
|52.50
|40%
|39%
|7.03
|2.28
|30.6%
|11.1%
|D
|Fairfax Financial
|FFH
|Insurance
|$20,344
|$693.57
|1.9%
|0.0%
|7.25
|14%
|36%
|-
|1.18
|13.4%
|83.2%
|C
|Finning International
|FTT
|Industrial Services
|$5,425
|$32.25
|2.5%
|5.9%
|20.13
|50%
|73%
|11.52
|2.56
|16.5%
|59.7%
|D
|First Capital Realty
|FCR
|Real Estate
|$5,081
|$19.94
|4.3%
|0.5%
|15.95
|69%
|91%
|16.84
|1.04
|3.4%
|43.6%
|C
|First Quantum Minerals
|FM
|Metals & Mining
|$10,837
|$15.72
|0.1%
|-43.5%
|544.43
|35%
|70%
|4.96
|0.90
|14.9%
|-16.9%
|D
|FirstService
|FSV
|Real Estate
|$3,955
|$109.99
|0.6%
|-
|51.80
|33%
|90%
|26.77
|14.49
|33.9%
|-
|D
|Fortis
|FTS
|Utilities
|$17,851
|$42.02
|4.1%
|6.7%
|18.12
|73%
|131%
|6.24
|1.24
|-3.0%
|62.2%
|B
|Franco-Nevada
|FNV
|Metals & Mining
|$14,879
|$79.92
|1.6%
|11.7%
|51.70
|80%
|0%
|23.36
|2.44
|-17.8%
|82.3%
|D
|Genworth MI Canada
|MIC
|Insurance
|$3,922
|$43.63
|4.3%
|8.0%
|7.69
|33%
|11%
|9.75
|0.97
|25.5%
|90.3%
|A
|George Weston
|WN
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$12,616
|$98.56
|2.0%
|3.5%
|19.18
|38%
|120%
|4.84
|1.80
|-5.9%
|33.1%
|C
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL
|Apparel & Textile Products
|$8,003
|$38.45
|1.5%
|25.0%
|18.68
|28%
|47%
|13.54
|3.26
|3.2%
|65.9%
|D
|Goldcorp
|G
|Metals & Mining
|$11,779
|$13.55
|0.8%
|-29.5%
|30.78
|24%
|20%
|7.22
|0.65
|-15.6%
|-45.4%
|D
|Great-West Lifeco
|GWO
|Insurance
|$31,301
|$31.65
|4.9%
|4.5%
|12.35
|61%
|23%
|4.97
|1.49
|-6.3%
|28.7%
|A
|Husky Energy
|HSE
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$22,515
|$22.40
|2.2%
|-25.2%
|15.22
|34%
|30%
|5.81
|1.26
|46.6%
|-13.1%
|D
|Hydro One
|H
|Utilities
|$11,679
|$19.60
|4.7%
|-
|14.63
|69%
|125%
|7.22
|1.18
|-9.7%
|-
|C
|IGM Financial
|IGM
|Asset Management
|$8,663
|$35.97
|6.3%
|0.9%
|14.11
|88%
|45%
|11.18
|1.98
|-10.0%
|-4.6%
|D
|Imperial Oil
|IMO
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$33,651
|$42.10
|1.8%
|7.8%
|36.93
|67%
|22%
|9.31
|1.42
|8.4%
|0.4%
|C
|Industrial Alliance Insurance
|IAG
|Insurance
|$5,724
|$52.22
|3.2%
|9.7%
|9.74
|31%
|18%
|21.85
|1.12
|-0.5%
|38.3%
|A
|Intact Financial
|IFC
|Insurance
|$14,669
|$105.39
|2.7%
|9.8%
|22.79
|61%
|29%
|27.13
|2.17
|6.0%
|95.4%
|C
|Inter Pipeline
|IPL
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$8,908
|$22.97
|7.3%
|8.3%
|15.57
|114%
|149%
|7.96
|2.47
|-1.1%
|20.6%
|D
|Keyera
|KEY
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$7,232
|$34.88
|5.2%
|9.2%
|21.74
|112%
|86%
|11.57
|2.79
|-6.8%
|43.9%
|D
|Kinder Morgan Canada
|KML
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,848
|$16.80
|3.9%
|-
|49.80
|193%
|0%
|3.94
|1.89
|0.1%
|-
|D
|Kirkland Lake Gold
|KL
|Metals & Mining
|$5,317
|$25.17
|0.5%
|-
|20.52
|10%
|3%
|10.70
|3.41
|55.3%
|-
|D
|Linamar
|LNR
|Automotive
|$3,867
|$59.16
|0.8%
|8.4%
|6.48
|5%
|73%
|6.37
|1.10
|-19.4%
|76.0%
|C
|Loblaw
|L
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$24,995
|$66.69
|1.8%
|4.2%
|19.46
|34%
|124%
|10.39
|2.04
|1.7%
|60.5%
|D
|Lundin Mining
|LUN
|Metals & Mining
|$5,139
|$7.02
|1.7%
|-
|9.35
|16%
|11%
|5.41
|1.07
|-16.8%
|55.9%
|C
|Magna International
|MG
|Automotive
|$23,296
|$67.94
|2.5%
|20.8%
|8.04
|20%
|37%
|5.61
|1.63
|5.3%
|73.6%
|B
|Manulife Financial
|MFC
|Insurance
|$46,586
|$23.48
|3.8%
|10.7%
|23.72
|89%
|72%
|2.51
|1.16
|-2.2%
|60.3%
|C
|Maple Leaf Foods
|MFI
|Consumer Products
|$4,004
|$31.85
|1.6%
|25.6%
|25.28
|41%
|3%
|10.34
|1.96
|-3.5%
|161.0%
|C
|Methanex
|MX
|Chemicals
|$8,207
|$103.25
|1.7%
|16.4%
|17.45
|29%
|86%
|8.48
|4.35
|66.5%
|123.5%
|D
|Metro
|MRU
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$10,465
|$40.84
|1.8%
|16.9%
|5.42
|10%
|53%
|12.91
|1.90
|3.6%
|105.1%
|B
|National Bank of Canada
|NA
|Banking
|$21,888
|$64.73
|3.8%
|7.5%
|11.01
|42%
|278%
|-
|1.91
|15.6%
|88.4%
|B
|NFI Group
|NFI
|Transportation Equipment
|$3,269
|$52.01
|2.9%
|18.2%
|13.17
|38%
|87%
|27.74
|3.11
|6.6%
|432.3%
|C
|Norbord
|OSB
|Construction Materials
|$3,861
|$44.55
|40.4%
|39.3%
|5.32
|215%
|46%
|4.38
|2.47
|1.5%
|95.0%
|C
|Northland Power
|NPI
|Utilities
|$3,853
|$21.91
|5.5%
|1.6%
|14.71
|81%
|511%
|4.86
|5.13
|-1.3%
|87.5%
|D
|Onex
|ONEX
|Asset Management
|$9,059
|$89.80
|0.4%
|21.1%
|39.18
|15%
|519%
|2.91
|2.97
|-6.8%
|71.9%
|D
|Open Text
|OTEX
|Software
|$13,176
|$49.19
|1.6%
|36.2%
|41.75
|67%
|70%
|14.26
|2.74
|27.2%
|177.3%
|D
|Parkland Fuel
|PKI
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,737
|$43.26
|2.7%
|2.5%
|40.34
|109%
|122%
|15.20
|3.39
|73.2%
|205.2%
|F
|Pembina Pipeline
|PPL
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$22,447
|$44.51
|5.1%
|6.3%
|21.50
|110%
|53%
|11.19
|1.94
|7.5%
|66.6%
|C
|Power Corp
|POW
|Insurance
|$13,175
|$28.28
|5.4%
|5.0%
|8.47
|46%
|26%
|1.98
|0.93
|-5.4%
|21.1%
|A
|Power Financial
|PWF
|Insurance
|$21,634
|$30.30
|5.7%
|3.8%
|11.20
|64%
|46%
|3.12
|1.17
|-8.3%
|17.9%
|B
|PrairieSky Royalty
|PSK
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,520
|$23.49
|3.3%
|-
|53.53
|178%
|0%
|21.27
|2.08
|-27.1%
|-
|D
|Premium Brands
|PBH
|Consumer Products
|$3,253
|$97.48
|2.0%
|8.1%
|36.37
|71%
|128%
|35.18
|4.34
|1.6%
|506.4%
|D
|Quebecor
|QBR.B
|Telecom
|$6,013
|$25.78
|0.9%
|27.0%
|18.41
|16%
|0%
|4.67
|-
|11.3%
|116.6%
|D
|Restaurant Brands
|QSR
|Gaming, Lodging & Restaurants
|$35,858
|$76.69
|3.0%
|-
|17.96
|55%
|286%
|12.06
|7.12
|-0.5%
|-
|D
|Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
|RBA
|Industrial Services
|$5,120
|$47.32
|2.0%
|11.8%
|35.83
|71%
|94%
|28.17
|4.95
|23.9%
|152.3%
|D
|Rogers Communications
|RCI.B
|Telecom
|$33,981
|$66.03
|2.9%
|2.5%
|18.39
|53%
|221%
|7.64
|4.57
|6.8%
|76.8%
|D
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY
|Banking
|$150,496
|$104.43
|3.8%
|8.5%
|12.94
|49%
|283%
|10.75
|2.11
|14.7%
|91.0%
|B
|Saputo
|SAP
|Consumer Products
|$14,952
|$38.50
|1.7%
|8.4%
|19.15
|33%
|58%
|17.54
|3.06
|-11.0%
|71.0%
|D
|Shaw Communications
|SJR.B
|Media
|$12,669
|$24.98
|4.7%
|3.5%
|36.74
|174%
|74%
|9.80
|2.28
|-8.6%
|27.6%
|D
|SNC-Lavalin Group
|SNC
|Engineering & Construction Services
|$9,327
|$53.13
|2.2%
|4.5%
|29.52
|64%
|70%
|-
|1.86
|-3.4%
|42.7%
|C
|Stantec
|STN
|Engineering & Construction Services
|$3,757
|$33.00
|1.7%
|10.2%
|28.00
|47%
|47%
|25.55
|1.90
|-3.6%
|28.0%
|C
|Sun Life Financial
|SLF
|Insurance
|$31,419
|$51.76
|3.7%
|5.3%
|13.17
|48%
|18%
|21.15
|1.50
|10.3%
|89.6%
|A
|Suncor Energy
|SU
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$81,697
|$50.19
|2.9%
|16.2%
|18.59
|53%
|40%
|9.36
|1.79
|20.5%
|56.8%
|B
|TD Bank
|TD
|Banking
|$144,407
|$78.97
|3.4%
|10.0%
|13.50
|46%
|181%
|-
|2.01
|17.5%
|105.5%
|A
|Teck Resources
|TECK.B
|Metals & Mining
|$18,382
|$31.99
|0.6%
|-7.8%
|6.69
|4%
|31%
|4.42
|0.87
|24.2%
|26.3%
|C
|TELUS
|T
|Telecom
|$28,021
|$46.88
|4.5%
|9.3%
|19.21
|86%
|146%
|6.71
|2.89
|10.3%
|66.1%
|C
|TFI International
|TFII
|Transportation & Logistics
|$4,134
|$47.36
|1.8%
|9.5%
|12.14
|22%
|106%
|9.40
|2.79
|55.4%
|145.1%
|C
|Thomson Reuters
|TRI
|Technology Services
|$41,587
|$59.20
|3.0%
|6.1%
|27.34
|83%
|62%
|11.69
|2.78
|7.9%
|92.0%
|C
|TMX Group
|X
|Institutional Financial Services
|$4,830
|$86.73
|2.7%
|6.2%
|11.64
|31%
|35%
|17.18
|1.47
|30.8%
|109.3%
|B
|Toromont Industries
|TIH
|Industrial Services
|$5,446
|$66.98
|1.4%
|11.5%
|26.06
|36%
|61%
|9.77
|4.48
|18.5%
|220.2%
|D
|Tourmaline Oil
|TOU
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,836
|$21.45
|1.9%
|-
|19.75
|37%
|19%
|4.87
|0.79
|-19.4%
|-48.0%
|D
|TransCanada
|TRP
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$48,323
|$53.26
|5.2%
|7.6%
|15.71
|81%
|160%
|8.13
|2.07
|-10.1%
|43.8%
|C
|Vermilion Energy
|VET
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$6,616
|$43.41
|6.4%
|2.3%
|-
|-
|62%
|8.82
|2.50
|0.5%
|0.3%
|D
|West Fraser Timber
|WFT
|Construction Materials
|$5,552
|$75.40
|1.1%
|16.9%
|6.59
|7%
|22%
|5.39
|1.85
|6.2%
|70.5%
|B
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|WPM
|Metals & Mining
|$9,670
|$21.80
|2.1%
|1.0%
|23.75
|51%
|18%
|13.43
|1.43
|-6.9%
|-9.1%
|D
|Whitecap Resources
|WCP
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$3,369
|$8.07
|4.0%
|-7.6%
|-
|-
|39%
|5.29
|1.04
|-15.0%
|-16.2%
|D
|WSP Global
|WSP
|Engineering & Construction Services
|$7,443
|$71.49
|2.1%
|0.0%
|33.56
|70%
|40%
|16.73
|2.39
|43.2%
|215.0%
|D
Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article.