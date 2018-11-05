Top 100 Dividend Stocks of 2019

How to use this table

We pack a plethora of information about the Dividend All-Stars into these tables.

We awarded grades based on hard data, starting with dividend yield. Stocks with generous yields get better grades. We also like stocks that have boosted their dividends over the last five years. Both of these important metrics are shown in separate columns.

Because we want to sleep soundly, we reward firms that earn more than they pay out in dividends. You can spot them using the dividends-to-earnings ratio. We also want to avoid stocks that have loaded up their balance sheets with debt. Companies with low debt-to-equity ratios compared to their peers get higher grades. Both ratios are displayed in separate columns along with one showing each company’s industry group.

We’re always on the hunt for bargains. That’s why we award higher grades to stocks trading at reasonable price-to-book-value and price-to-earnings ratios. Both are classic value ratios.

All of these factors are combined to determine each stock’s grade. The very best get an A. Good candidates land a B while solid firms get a C. Stocks that lack these qualities take home a D or even an F. Remember, our grades are based purely on the numbers. Intangible and more qualitative considerations don’t enter into it.

We also include extra information in our tables for the curious. The market capitalization of each stock (shares outstanding times price per share) is a handy measure of a stock’s size. Value investors also like to consider price-to-cash flow ratios when searching for deals. We round out the tables with columns showing one- and five-year total returns, which indicate where a stock has been.

Use these tables as a starting point for your own investigations. Focus on the facts and figures that mean the most to you.

Top 100 Dividend Stocks

Name Ticker Industry Group Market Cap ($M) Price (Sept. 25, 2018) Dividend Yield Dividend Growth (5Yr Avg) Price/Earnings Dividends/Earnings Debt/Equity Price/Cash Flow Price/Book One-Year Total Return Five-Year Total Return Grade Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Metals & Mining $10,669 $45.55 1.3% -8.4% 52.51 66% 35% 11.85 1.67 -21.7% 72.6% D Algonquin Power AQN Utilities $6,403 $13.56 4.9% 13.5% 23.88 117% 95% 9.96 1.73 8.5% 158.2% C Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD.B Retail - Consumer Staples $36,696 $64.99 0.6% 29.5% 16.19 10% 103% 12.01 3.61 9.8% 213.7% D AltaGas ALA Oil, Gas & Coal $5,511 $20.71 10.6% 8.2% 63.35 670% 62% 6.33 1.00 -22.1% -23.4% C ARC Resources ARX Oil, Gas & Coal $5,054 $14.28 4.2% -12.9% 37.58 158% 25% 6.72 1.41 -18.4% -32.6% D ATCO ACO.X Utilities $4,239 $36.93 4.1% 14.9% 31.03 127% 141% 10.16 1.19 -16.2% -7.7% C Bank of Montreal BMO Banking $68,696 $107.35 3.6% 5.0% 14.45 52% 254% - 1.70 20.1% 91.4% C Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Banking $94,979 $77.11 4.4% 6.6% 11.27 50% 171% 28.98 1.56 0.8% 59.2% A Barrick Gold ABX Metals & Mining $16,942 $14.51 1.1% -25.3% - - 58% 7.38 1.40 -28.7% -20.8% F BCE BCE Telecom $46,687 $51.99 5.8% 5.2% 17.22 100% 116% 6.28 2.85 -5.7% 50.8% D Brookfield Asset Management BAM.A Asset Management $57,177 $57.62 1.4% 14.2% 16.06 22% 112% 9.47 1.75 16.7% 148.0% C BRP DOO Leisure Products $6,954 $61.45 0.6% - 25.39 15% 0% 9.32 - 37.4% 124.6% D CAE CAE Aerospace & Defense $6,970 $26.02 1.5% 13.1% 19.86 31% 57% 17.87 3.11 26.6% 159.0% D Cameco CCO Metals & Mining $5,027 $12.70 3.2% -12.9% - - 31% 6.83 1.04 5.0% -25.6% D Canadian National Railway CNR Transportation & Logistics $83,673 $113.97 1.6% 16.4% 15.08 24% 68% 16.32 4.81 14.9% 140.7% D Canadian Natural Resources CNQ Oil, Gas & Coal $51,981 $42.57 3.2% 21.7% 19.71 62% 66% 5.75 1.60 3.6% 51.8% C Canadian Pacific Railway CP Transportation & Logistics $38,878 $272.69 1.0% 10.8% 17.31 17% 129% 16.62 5.91 32.2% 120.2% D Canadian Tire CTC.A Retail - Discretionary $10,291 $153.91 2.3% 19.9% 14.97 35% 93% 10.95 2.31 4.1% 82.0% D Canadian Utilities CU Utilities $8,436 $31.00 5.1% 10.1% 31.00 157% 158% 21.05 1.81 -15.1% 4.1% C CCL Industries CCL.B Containers & Packaging $10,474 $58.92 0.9% 24.6% 20.11 18% 111% 13.91 4.33 0.2% 349.5% D Cenovus Energy CVE Oil, Gas & Coal $14,904 $12.13 1.7% -26.7% - - 53% 7.84 0.78 -3.5% -55.5% F CI Financial CIX Asset Management $5,390 $20.61 3.5% -7.8% 9.28 32% 82% 9.04 3.09 -20.0% -21.2% D CIBC CM Banking $54,625 $123.23 4.4% 6.7% 10.73 47% 142% 4.18 1.70 17.2% 85.5% A Colliers International CIGI Real Estate $3,997 $101.99 0.1% -9.1% 45.53 6% 86% 15.07 9.45 66.7% 296.3% D Constellation Software CSU Software $20,018 $944.61 0.6% 5.0% 58.36 32% 43% 26.92 23.21 40.4% 456.0% D Crescent Point Energy CPG Oil, Gas & Coal $4,477 $8.15 4.4% -33.5% - - 48% 2.47 0.50 -17.0% -72.4% D Dollarama DOL Retail - Consumer Staples $13,527 $41.39 0.4% 13.0% 25.60 10% 0% 23.51 - -8.6% 200.3% D E-L Financial ELF Insurance $3,280 $816.05 0.6% 58.5% 6.50 4% 7% 9.76 0.58 -2.9% 41.4% B Emera EMA Utilities $9,293 $40.08 5.9% 10.1% 46.41 272% 196% 5.68 1.35 -10.0% 67.9% D Empire EMP.A Retail - Consumer Staples $6,460 $23.77 1.9% 5.4% 32.56 60% 42% 8.32 1.71 8.3% 4.2% C Enbridge ENB Oil, Gas & Coal $73,991 $42.91 6.3% 16.4% 28.90 181% 90% 6.22 1.35 -10.8% 22.3% C Encana ECA Oil, Gas & Coal $16,419 $17.17 0.5% -37.5% 221.01 100% 65% 8.12 1.95 22.1% 3.6% F Enerplus ERF Oil, Gas & Coal $3,903 $15.91 0.8% -35.6% 52.50 40% 39% 7.03 2.28 30.6% 11.1% D Fairfax Financial FFH Insurance $20,344 $693.57 1.9% 0.0% 7.25 14% 36% - 1.18 13.4% 83.2% C Finning International FTT Industrial Services $5,425 $32.25 2.5% 5.9% 20.13 50% 73% 11.52 2.56 16.5% 59.7% D First Capital Realty FCR Real Estate $5,081 $19.94 4.3% 0.5% 15.95 69% 91% 16.84 1.04 3.4% 43.6% C First Quantum Minerals FM Metals & Mining $10,837 $15.72 0.1% -43.5% 544.43 35% 70% 4.96 0.90 14.9% -16.9% D FirstService FSV Real Estate $3,955 $109.99 0.6% - 51.80 33% 90% 26.77 14.49 33.9% - D Fortis FTS Utilities $17,851 $42.02 4.1% 6.7% 18.12 73% 131% 6.24 1.24 -3.0% 62.2% B Franco-Nevada FNV Metals & Mining $14,879 $79.92 1.6% 11.7% 51.70 80% 0% 23.36 2.44 -17.8% 82.3% D Genworth MI Canada MIC Insurance $3,922 $43.63 4.3% 8.0% 7.69 33% 11% 9.75 0.97 25.5% 90.3% A George Weston WN Retail - Consumer Staples $12,616 $98.56 2.0% 3.5% 19.18 38% 120% 4.84 1.80 -5.9% 33.1% C Gildan Activewear GIL Apparel & Textile Products $8,003 $38.45 1.5% 25.0% 18.68 28% 47% 13.54 3.26 3.2% 65.9% D Goldcorp G Metals & Mining $11,779 $13.55 0.8% -29.5% 30.78 24% 20% 7.22 0.65 -15.6% -45.4% D Great-West Lifeco GWO Insurance $31,301 $31.65 4.9% 4.5% 12.35 61% 23% 4.97 1.49 -6.3% 28.7% A Husky Energy HSE Oil, Gas & Coal $22,515 $22.40 2.2% -25.2% 15.22 34% 30% 5.81 1.26 46.6% -13.1% D Hydro One H Utilities $11,679 $19.60 4.7% - 14.63 69% 125% 7.22 1.18 -9.7% - C IGM Financial IGM Asset Management $8,663 $35.97 6.3% 0.9% 14.11 88% 45% 11.18 1.98 -10.0% -4.6% D Imperial Oil IMO Oil, Gas & Coal $33,651 $42.10 1.8% 7.8% 36.93 67% 22% 9.31 1.42 8.4% 0.4% C Industrial Alliance Insurance IAG Insurance $5,724 $52.22 3.2% 9.7% 9.74 31% 18% 21.85 1.12 -0.5% 38.3% A Intact Financial IFC Insurance $14,669 $105.39 2.7% 9.8% 22.79 61% 29% 27.13 2.17 6.0% 95.4% C Inter Pipeline IPL Oil, Gas & Coal $8,908 $22.97 7.3% 8.3% 15.57 114% 149% 7.96 2.47 -1.1% 20.6% D Keyera KEY Oil, Gas & Coal $7,232 $34.88 5.2% 9.2% 21.74 112% 86% 11.57 2.79 -6.8% 43.9% D Kinder Morgan Canada KML Oil, Gas & Coal $5,848 $16.80 3.9% - 49.80 193% 0% 3.94 1.89 0.1% - D Kirkland Lake Gold KL Metals & Mining $5,317 $25.17 0.5% - 20.52 10% 3% 10.70 3.41 55.3% - D Linamar LNR Automotive $3,867 $59.16 0.8% 8.4% 6.48 5% 73% 6.37 1.10 -19.4% 76.0% C Loblaw L Retail - Consumer Staples $24,995 $66.69 1.8% 4.2% 19.46 34% 124% 10.39 2.04 1.7% 60.5% D Lundin Mining LUN Metals & Mining $5,139 $7.02 1.7% - 9.35 16% 11% 5.41 1.07 -16.8% 55.9% C Magna International MG Automotive $23,296 $67.94 2.5% 20.8% 8.04 20% 37% 5.61 1.63 5.3% 73.6% B Manulife Financial MFC Insurance $46,586 $23.48 3.8% 10.7% 23.72 89% 72% 2.51 1.16 -2.2% 60.3% C Maple Leaf Foods MFI Consumer Products $4,004 $31.85 1.6% 25.6% 25.28 41% 3% 10.34 1.96 -3.5% 161.0% C Methanex MX Chemicals $8,207 $103.25 1.7% 16.4% 17.45 29% 86% 8.48 4.35 66.5% 123.5% D Metro MRU Retail - Consumer Staples $10,465 $40.84 1.8% 16.9% 5.42 10% 53% 12.91 1.90 3.6% 105.1% B National Bank of Canada NA Banking $21,888 $64.73 3.8% 7.5% 11.01 42% 278% - 1.91 15.6% 88.4% B NFI Group NFI Transportation Equipment $3,269 $52.01 2.9% 18.2% 13.17 38% 87% 27.74 3.11 6.6% 432.3% C Norbord OSB Construction Materials $3,861 $44.55 40.4% 39.3% 5.32 215% 46% 4.38 2.47 1.5% 95.0% C Northland Power NPI Utilities $3,853 $21.91 5.5% 1.6% 14.71 81% 511% 4.86 5.13 -1.3% 87.5% D Onex ONEX Asset Management $9,059 $89.80 0.4% 21.1% 39.18 15% 519% 2.91 2.97 -6.8% 71.9% D Open Text OTEX Software $13,176 $49.19 1.6% 36.2% 41.75 67% 70% 14.26 2.74 27.2% 177.3% D Parkland Fuel PKI Oil, Gas & Coal $5,737 $43.26 2.7% 2.5% 40.34 109% 122% 15.20 3.39 73.2% 205.2% F Pembina Pipeline PPL Oil, Gas & Coal $22,447 $44.51 5.1% 6.3% 21.50 110% 53% 11.19 1.94 7.5% 66.6% C Power Corp POW Insurance $13,175 $28.28 5.4% 5.0% 8.47 46% 26% 1.98 0.93 -5.4% 21.1% A Power Financial PWF Insurance $21,634 $30.30 5.7% 3.8% 11.20 64% 46% 3.12 1.17 -8.3% 17.9% B PrairieSky Royalty PSK Oil, Gas & Coal $5,520 $23.49 3.3% - 53.53 178% 0% 21.27 2.08 -27.1% - D Premium Brands PBH Consumer Products $3,253 $97.48 2.0% 8.1% 36.37 71% 128% 35.18 4.34 1.6% 506.4% D Quebecor QBR.B Telecom $6,013 $25.78 0.9% 27.0% 18.41 16% 0% 4.67 - 11.3% 116.6% D Restaurant Brands QSR Gaming, Lodging & Restaurants $35,858 $76.69 3.0% - 17.96 55% 286% 12.06 7.12 -0.5% - D Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA Industrial Services $5,120 $47.32 2.0% 11.8% 35.83 71% 94% 28.17 4.95 23.9% 152.3% D Rogers Communications RCI.B Telecom $33,981 $66.03 2.9% 2.5% 18.39 53% 221% 7.64 4.57 6.8% 76.8% D Royal Bank of Canada RY Banking $150,496 $104.43 3.8% 8.5% 12.94 49% 283% 10.75 2.11 14.7% 91.0% B Saputo SAP Consumer Products $14,952 $38.50 1.7% 8.4% 19.15 33% 58% 17.54 3.06 -11.0% 71.0% D Shaw Communications SJR.B Media $12,669 $24.98 4.7% 3.5% 36.74 174% 74% 9.80 2.28 -8.6% 27.6% D SNC-Lavalin Group SNC Engineering & Construction Services $9,327 $53.13 2.2% 4.5% 29.52 64% 70% - 1.86 -3.4% 42.7% C Stantec STN Engineering & Construction Services $3,757 $33.00 1.7% 10.2% 28.00 47% 47% 25.55 1.90 -3.6% 28.0% C Sun Life Financial SLF Insurance $31,419 $51.76 3.7% 5.3% 13.17 48% 18% 21.15 1.50 10.3% 89.6% A Suncor Energy SU Oil, Gas & Coal $81,697 $50.19 2.9% 16.2% 18.59 53% 40% 9.36 1.79 20.5% 56.8% B TD Bank TD Banking $144,407 $78.97 3.4% 10.0% 13.50 46% 181% - 2.01 17.5% 105.5% A Teck Resources TECK.B Metals & Mining $18,382 $31.99 0.6% -7.8% 6.69 4% 31% 4.42 0.87 24.2% 26.3% C TELUS T Telecom $28,021 $46.88 4.5% 9.3% 19.21 86% 146% 6.71 2.89 10.3% 66.1% C TFI International TFII Transportation & Logistics $4,134 $47.36 1.8% 9.5% 12.14 22% 106% 9.40 2.79 55.4% 145.1% C Thomson Reuters TRI Technology Services $41,587 $59.20 3.0% 6.1% 27.34 83% 62% 11.69 2.78 7.9% 92.0% C TMX Group X Institutional Financial Services $4,830 $86.73 2.7% 6.2% 11.64 31% 35% 17.18 1.47 30.8% 109.3% B Toromont Industries TIH Industrial Services $5,446 $66.98 1.4% 11.5% 26.06 36% 61% 9.77 4.48 18.5% 220.2% D Tourmaline Oil TOU Oil, Gas & Coal $5,836 $21.45 1.9% - 19.75 37% 19% 4.87 0.79 -19.4% -48.0% D TransCanada TRP Oil, Gas & Coal $48,323 $53.26 5.2% 7.6% 15.71 81% 160% 8.13 2.07 -10.1% 43.8% C Vermilion Energy VET Oil, Gas & Coal $6,616 $43.41 6.4% 2.3% - - 62% 8.82 2.50 0.5% 0.3% D West Fraser Timber WFT Construction Materials $5,552 $75.40 1.1% 16.9% 6.59 7% 22% 5.39 1.85 6.2% 70.5% B Wheaton Precious Metals WPM Metals & Mining $9,670 $21.80 2.1% 1.0% 23.75 51% 18% 13.43 1.43 -6.9% -9.1% D Whitecap Resources WCP Oil, Gas & Coal $3,369 $8.07 4.0% -7.6% - - 39% 5.29 1.04 -15.0% -16.2% D WSP Global WSP Engineering & Construction Services $7,443 $71.49 2.1% 0.0% 33.56 70% 40% 16.73 2.39 43.2% 215.0% D

Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article.