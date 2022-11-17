Video: Are GICs a good investment? Depends on your life stage
GICs can help you save for a financial goal. Learn more about these low-risk investments.
GICs can help you save for a financial goal. Learn more about these low-risk investments.
Thinking of investing in a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC)? Watch this video, as we explain how GICs work, who buys them and how to find the best GIC interest rates.
Video: GICs for all life stages
