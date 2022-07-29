What to expect from your ETFs this year
Today’s biggest challenge for investors isn’t about record-high inflation, rising interest rates or the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. It’s that too many are once again being tempted to try and pick tops and bottoms across major equity and commodity markets. Meanwhile, the opportunities that they’re missing are the real story, and that’s exactly what you’ll discover at The MoneyShow Toronto, Sept. 16-17, 2022, at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Claim your free registration and join Lisa Hannam, the executive editor of MoneySense, this fall as she presents alongside 60-plus world-class investment experts at Canada’s leading investment conference for building and protecting your wealth. With over 75 free workshops and panel discussions, you can gain the knowledge and confidence you need to navigate today’s challenging market environment for many years to come.
And don’t forget to see demos of the latest products from 35-plus leading financial companies and service providers and get face-to-face answers to your specific questions.
MoneySense executive editor, Lisa Hannam, will be interviewing four leading Canadian ETF experts. The session will talk about the past year’s investing trends as it pertains to ETF investing, the performance and popularity of Canadian ETFs, investing goals with ETFs, the future of ETFs, and more.
Attend The MoneyShow Toronto to learn practical solutions for growth, income, safety and diversification at a time when problems—including the threat of rising interest rates, economic slowdowns, volatile geopolitics, and looming recession fears—are threatening every investor’s bottom line. Discover:
Thousands of serious investors and 60-plus elite experts will join forces for The MoneyShow Toronto, September 16-17, 2022. Reserve your free spot today and be one of them.
