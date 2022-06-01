Canadian writers on ETFs

One reason I chose Bryan is that he’s also nearing the final stages of writing a book on ETFs, to be titled ETFs for Canadians for Dummies. I look forward to its release later this year. I believe the combination of the MoneySense ETF ranking, Bryan’s forthcoming book and the already-published ETF book Reboot Your Portfolio will give our readers a comprehensive three-pronged overview of the Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) landscape.

Reboot Your Portfolio was excerpted in three parts on MoneySense when it was first published in late 2021. The author is Dan Bortolotti, who wrote the first edition of the MoneySense ranking with the name “ETF All-Stars.” I worked with Dan when he was a journalist at MoneySense, before he became a financial advisor with PWL Capital.

Dan’s book is an excellent primer for any aspiring do-it-yourself (DIY) investor who wants to buy ETFs at a discount brokerage, and anyone who wants to create an ETF portfolio with or without the help of an advisor. Early on, Dan acted as one of the ETF panellists for our list of best ETFs, along with colleague Justin Bender, before handing the reins to his PWL colleagues Ben Felix and Cameron Passmore.

Worthwhile insights from Dan Bortolotti

It’s interesting to read Reboot Your Portfolio and see Dan’s own transition from cost-conscious DIY ETF investor to a financial advisor whose shop traffics chiefly in ETFs. As Judy Collins once sang, he’s seen this game from “Both Sides Now.”

On his Canadian Couch Potato blog, Dan has long championed simple four-ETF portfolios that can be bought and held for the long haul—hence the term “couch potato.” No need to get off the couch and get bogged down in stock picking and market timing. You could build something as simple as a 60/40 portfolio with equal 20% weighting in each of Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks and international stocks, and the other 40% in fixed income.

Of course, since the dawn of asset-allocation ETFs early in 2018 (starting with Vanguard, and soon matched by iShares, BMO, Horizons and now Fidelity), it’s been possible to have a portfolio consisting of a single ETF. Those who like the traditional pension fund allocation of 60% stocks to 40% bonds could choose Vanguard’s VBAL, XBAL or ZBAL, or Horizons’ slightly more equity-intensive HBAL (which has a slightly more aggressive 70/30 stocks/bonds mix).

Dan is quite enthused with these asset-allocation ETFs (also called “all-in-one ETFs”), as are most of the expert panellists for MoneySense’s ETF rankings.

One thing he particularly likes about such funds is the automatic rebalancing between asset classes, or at least between the stocks and bonds most of them hold in varying proportions. As he says in his book: “There’s a lot of research suggesting that people do better when the rebalancing decision is taken out of their hands.”