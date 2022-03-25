I recently asked a select group of Canadian investors to describe, in their own words, their personal experiences in making the switch and to share the lessons they learned along the way. Their responses may help you determine whether making a similar change might be right for you.

This article is the first of a three-part series, and describes authentic investor experiences with former advisors prior to switching. In part two, investors will discuss their experiences with the account transfer process while part three will reveal the level of satisfaction after switching to lower cost investing and valuable tips for those considering doing the same.

I believe the following summary is instructive, but it is not a scientific survey. And, while every investor can benefit from learning the basics, switching to lower-cost investing is not necessarily right for everyone. You ultimately have to decide what is best for you.

Some switched to lower-cost investing several years ago, while others are just now making the move. Several said they wish they’d done earlier, but, as one investor noted, low-cost options have only become widely available over the past several years. Given the fear of the unknown, other investors hesitated for years.

Most investors switched to do-it-yourself investing through online brokers, buying stocks and bonds directly or using low-cost index ETFs including “all-in-one” ETFs. Others moved to robo-advisors while some found lower-cost advisors or lower-cost mutual fund providers. Some investors did quite a bit of research before selecting new investment firms, while others switched to a brand name they knew and trusted. A couple found DIY investing to be too much work.

Some supplemented DIY or robo investing by working with a “fee-for-service” advisor to develop a long term financial/retirement plan.

The decision to switch to low-cost investing

I believe the great majority of advisors are good people, and some do a great job for their clients. But far too many are stuck in a sales culture built on high-cost products. Here are some comments on the effect and impact of making the switch:



“After my advisor quit, I was transferred to the next advisor who, among other things, put me into mutual funds with deferred sales charges [DSC] without informing me. Shortly after, he quit also.”



“I wrote my advisor a letter, asking for a full explanation of costs. I found out my average cost was 2.04%, and I knew then and there I had to try to find a way to invest that would be more profitable for me. My advisor was not too pleased with me wanting to move my money and that was it.”

“Our advisor suggested a higher-risk portfolio of 100% stocks. However, clients had to have $100,000 or more to join ‘The Plan.’ After we [signed on], I started looking at the statements and couldn’t believe the fees were in the 3.5% range. When I showed our advisor the math, he told me they didn’t think about accounts in terms of fees—we should focus on the growth, the quick action of the fund managers to get out of stocks that weren’t meeting their expectations and the managers’ expertise. It amounted to smoke and mirrors.”