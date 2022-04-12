In this part, I’ve included the perspectives of investors with the account transfer process. My next article will share the overall level of investor satisfaction after switching to lower-cost investing and valuable tips for those considering doing the same.



This summary is insightful but is not a scientific survey. Also, while every investor can benefit from learning the basics, switching to lower-cost investing is not necessarily right for everyone. You ultimately have to decide what is best for yourself.



Comments came from investors who switched to do-it-yourself (DIY) investing through online brokers, moved to robo-advisors or found lower-cost advisors or mutual fund providers.

Experience with account transfers

The actual transfer of funds was smooth for some, but others had to spend time getting their former firms to process the paperwork. In my experience, the banks and major brokerage firms are pretty efficient at transferring accounts, while smaller firms and the life insurers are less so. Some investors were charged fees for closing and transferring their accounts, especially those who held deferred sales charge (DSC) mutual funds, which will soon be banished by regulators.

Many respondents found the transfer process to be smooth:

“I didn’t find the transfer process a hassle. There were a few forms to fill out and a lot of information to go over and agree to, but it was relatively painless.”

“The transfer process only took about two to three hours in total from an administrative perspective.”

“Our advisor was aware of the eventual objective early on. When the day came, he had all the paperwork prepared, knowing that was the intent of the meeting. The transfer was painless. Our advisor and our bank made it so.”

Others I asked had to spend more time processing the paperwork. The degree of difficulty was often linked to the complexity and number of accounts: