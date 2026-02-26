Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man sitting at a table looking stressed

Debt

Financial paralysis and how to get moving again

Financial stress can lead to avoidance and inaction. A new report shows how debt is fuelling financial paralysis—and practical...

Financial paralysis and how to get moving again

Jacks on Tax

Claiming your spouse and dependants on your tax return

These relationships have very specific meanings for tax purposes. It’s up to you to get them right.

Claiming your spouse and dependants on your tax return

Ask a Planner

We’re 10 years apart. Can we retire together?

Retirement planning for couples with a significant age difference calls for realistic projections but also flexibility.

We’re 10 years apart. Can we retire together?

Financial Planning

Canadians are reconsidering relationships over money, survey finds

Money stress is straining relationships across Canada. Here’s what a new survey reveals, and how couples can have healthier,...

Canadians are reconsidering relationships over money, survey finds

Financial Planning

Warning to caregivers: Expect a scavenger hunt

Many adult children know the basics of their parents’ money, but not the details. Discover why full financial visibility...

Warning to caregivers: Expect a scavenger hunt
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Stocks

 Stock news for investors: Mixed Q4 results with big profit gains for Enbridge, Nutrien, and Cenovus

From big profit jumps at Enbridge and Cenovus to strong holiday sales at Canadian Tire, see how major Canadian...

 Stock news for investors: Mixed Q4 results with big profit gains for Enbridge, Nutrien, and Cenovus
Woman concerned about the little money in her wallet

Debt

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 

Expedia is offering buy now, pay later with Affirm, giving travelers flexible payment options—but could spreading out costs lead...

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 