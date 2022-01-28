Best student credit card for money management

This pre-paid Visa makes it easy to stay on track with budgeting along with the convenience of a credit card. You can load a predetermined amount of spending money onto your Visa each month, plus get 1.2% interest on the spending and savings accounts. It also offers a RoundUp feature, which tallies up purchases to the closest amount of your choosing ($1, $2, $5 or $10) and sets that money into your savings. Plus, there are no hidden fees—like including account fees, interest charges or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: None

Rewards: Earn 0.5% cash back with the Koho account, or 2% cash back on transportation, groceries and restaurants with the Koho Premium account. When you shop at partner stores, you’ll get up to 5% cash back on purchases (plus an additional 2% back for Koho Premium account holders).

Perks: Early payroll gets you to access to $100 of your next paycheque up to 3 days before its deposited. If you need to build up your credit rating, you can enroll with Koho, and for $7 per month it will report your spending habits to the credit bureau. And it features spending insights to help you keep track of your finances. And, for those who need a bit more hands-on help, Koho offers financial coaching.

Get more details about the Koho Visa*

Best student credit card for instant approval

With the SimplyCash Card from American Express you’ll earn 4% cash back for the first six months, then 1.5% back on all purchases regardless of the category with no limit on your earnings. This means no need to keep track of your spending categories. Plus, you can boost your rewards by referring your friends or family, receiving $100 for each approval, up to $1,500 annually.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Get 4% cash back in the first 6 months (up to $200 cash back).

Rewards: Earn 1.25% cash back on all purchases regardless of purchase category (after the welcome bonus ends). Plus, no limit on the amount of cash back you can earn; get $100 cash back for each approved referral up to a maximum annual referral bonus of $1,500.

Perks: Access to virtual events and special offers with American Express Experiences.

Get more details about SimplyCash from American Express*

Best student credit card for bad credit

A secured credit card works just like a regular credit card, but with the condition that you secure it with collateral (usually a refundable deposit), that can be claimed by the lender if you default on your payments. While these cards are great for building your credit score from scratch or re-establishing a not-so-good one, they usually don’t come with perks. This one, however, offers rewards on everyday purchases and a pretty good welcome bonus. Regardless of your credit rating, you should be mindful of spending within your means and aim to pay off your balance in full each month. Don’t overspend to earn more points.

Annual fee: $48 (plus $6 monthly fee)

Welcome bonus: 0% interest rate for the first 3 months and 5,000 rewards points (a $20 value)

Perks: Earn 1 point per $1 spent

Minimum deposit: $300

Get more details about the Plastk Visa Credit Card*

Best student credit card for entertainment perks

Scotiabank SCENE Visa Card for students

If you’re a movie fan, this is the student card for you. You’ll earn 5 Scene points on every $1 spent at Cineplex theatres (or via its website or app), and 1 Scene point for every $1 spent everywhere else. These points can be redeemed for all kinds of “extras” you might not have room in your student budget for, like movies, takeout, gift cards from retailers, flights, hotels and more.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: You’ll earn 1,250 bonus Scene points with your first purchase

Rewards: Earn 5 Scene points for every $1 spent at Cineplex theatres or cineplex.com. Earn 1 Scene point for every $1 you spend on regular credit card purchases.

Perks: Redeem 1,250 points for a General Admission or 3D movie ticket or 2,000 points for an Enhanced movie ticket (UltraAVX, IMAX, Prime seats, D-Box). You can also use your points toward travel, dining, shopping and entertainment with the program's extensive list of partners . Plus, save 25% off base rates for car rentals at participating Avis and Budget rental locations in Canada and the U.S.

How to apply for a student credit card

Applying for a student credit card is pretty straightforward, although there are a few eligibility requirements to keep in mind.