Canada’s best student credit cards for 2022
Build your credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, free movies and more.
If you’re a student and are looking to build a credit history—or simply want some rewards that will ensure instant ramen noodles aren’t your only dinner option—a credit card that offers a great combination of generous rewards and low annual fees is exactly what you need. The key is to be responsible with your credit card spending and pay off the balance every month so that buying a first car or home in the future will be within your grasp.
This no-fee card offers rewards wherever you spend. You’ll earn 0.5% cash back on all your purchases, but 3% on up to $500 in groceries per month and 1% on recurring bills. Plus, the minimum redemption requirement is only $1, so you can redeem your cash back when you truly need it.
You’ll earn 1% on gas, transportation, dining and any recurring bill payments. You’ll also get 2% back on groceries and 0.5% back on everything else. You’ll get access to SPC+, as a perk, too.
If you’re loving cooking for yourself, this is the card for you. Earn points on every purchase, and even more when you grocery shop at Loblaws banner grocery stores (including Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos and Valu-mart) Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh or when you fuel up at Esso or Mobil stations.
This pre-paid Visa makes it easy to stay on track with budgeting along with the convenience of a credit card. You can load a predetermined amount of spending money onto your Visa each month, plus get 1.2% interest on the spending and savings accounts. It also offers a RoundUp feature, which tallies up purchases to the closest amount of your choosing ($1, $2, $5 or $10) and sets that money into your savings. Plus, there are no hidden fees—like including account fees, interest charges or non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees.
With the SimplyCash Card from American Express you’ll earn 4% cash back for the first six months, then 1.5% back on all purchases regardless of the category with no limit on your earnings. This means no need to keep track of your spending categories. Plus, you can boost your rewards by referring your friends or family, receiving $100 for each approval, up to $1,500 annually.
A secured credit card works just like a regular credit card, but with the condition that you secure it with collateral (usually a refundable deposit), that can be claimed by the lender if you default on your payments. While these cards are great for building your credit score from scratch or re-establishing a not-so-good one, they usually don’t come with perks. This one, however, offers rewards on everyday purchases and a pretty good welcome bonus. Regardless of your credit rating, you should be mindful of spending within your means and aim to pay off your balance in full each month. Don’t overspend to earn more points.
If you’re a movie fan, this is the student card for you. You’ll earn 5 Scene points on every $1 spent at Cineplex theatres (or via its website or app), and 1 Scene point for every $1 spent everywhere else. These points can be redeemed for all kinds of “extras” you might not have room in your student budget for, like movies, takeout, gift cards from retailers, flights, hotels and more.
Applying for a student credit card is pretty straightforward, although there are a few eligibility requirements to keep in mind.
As a new credit card holder, it’s a smart idea to review your options before you apply. Check out what different banks are offering, and choose a card that best matches your lifestyle and spending habits. Each application does affect your credit score, so you’ll want to avoid applying for multiple credit cards needlessly. Stick with one card as you learn the ropes and start building your credit history.
The short answer is yes, provided you use your credit card responsibly. Your credit card use is one of the things that determines your credit score. Your credit score is like a report card for your finances—the higher your score, the better—and it can affect your ability to get a loan or a mortgage, or even to rent an apartment. You’ll want to start building your credit rating as early as possible. Being a secondary cardholder on your parents’ card doesn’t count toward it, which is one reason you might want to get your own student credit card. Responsible credit card use is one of the most efficient ways to establish your credit history, build your credit score and prove you can be trusted to manage borrowed money. Beware of overspending, though. Late or unpaid bills can devastate your rating.
You know you need to be responsible in how you use your credit card—but what, exactly, does that mean? Read on for tips on using your credit card to beef up your credit score, and avoiding any problems.
For the Best Student Credit Cards ranking, we ran the numbers based on $1,000 in monthly spending using Ratehub.ca’s‡ credit card tool while also factoring in sign-up bonuses, income qualification requirements and student-oriented rewards. We made the following assumptions on monthly expenditures: grocery spend of $250, gas of $100, restaurants of $100, bill payments of $62.50, travel of $87.50, entertainment of $112.50, pharmacy purchases of $37.50 and other purchases of $250.
‡MoneySense.ca and Ratehub.ca are both owned by parent company Ratehub Inc. We may be partnered with some financial institutions, but this does not influence the “Canada’s Best Credit Card” rankings. You can read more about this in our Editorial Code of Conduct.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
